Goat Cheese Pancakes With Fig and Thyme Compote Recipe

Goat cheese pancakes are having a moment, and while some trends are better left on TikTok or in the pages of a glossy magazine, these goat cheese pancakes with fig and thyme compote prove the hype is real. They are well worth the effort, and they're tasty and pretty enough to turn even the dullest morning into a brunch celebration fit for royalty.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I can appreciate an exciting trend, but I'm also the first to roll my eyes when a recipe has unnecessary steps and ingredients you'll buy once and never look at again. When working on these goat cheese pancakes, I really strived to steer away from aspirational and into inspirational, and even instructional. Every ingredient here is needed — the figs give fruity earthiness, the honey sweetness, the goat cheese tang, the thyme herbaceousness. The technique is also intentional — we beat the egg whites separately to give the pancakes body and airiness, and use a mix of half regular flour and half almond flour to make the pancakes as light as possible. The goat cheese ties it all together with a dose of funk that sets these pancakes apart. My kids actually asked for these for days in a row, albeit occasionally skipping the compote in favor of more honey.

Goat cheese in pancakes may sound like a stretch, but it proves its worth in this recipe. It melts into pockets throughout the batter, adding tang that balances rather than overwhelming the other flavors. Combined with whipped cream for a topping that feels like cake icing, and a compote that takes 10 minutes of work, and you've got yourself a brunch dish worthy of The Ritz.