Goat cheese may not be as universally celebrated in the United States as, say, cheddar cheese or American cheese. Nevertheless, it's pretty common to see this more pungent variety in salads or on burgers, and we're willing to bet that you'll find it on a charcuterie board this holiday season — the cranberry chèvre goat cheese is one of our favorite Trader Joe's host gifts. Because goat cheese features capric acid, it tastes vastly different from sheep and cow cheese. Plus, it offers a unique texture: Creamy when young, but crumbly once aged.

Rather than restricting yourself to just one or two varieties of this versatile cheese, we suggest trying as many as possible to find what you like best. Tapping into the myriad varieties of goat cheese allows you to create more nuanced and refined flavor pairings; you'll want to select your cheese depending on what else you're serving it with.

To get a better sense of available options, we spoke with three cheese experts. Namrata Sundaresan co-founded Käse Cheese, an artisan cheese brand in India, where she also teaches cheesemaking. Meanwhile, Jennifer Greco is a French cheese specialist who leads French cheese and wine workshops in Paris. Finally, Aaron Menitoff is the CEO and co-founder of Boarderie, which ships artisan cheese and charcuterie boards nationwide. Throughout this article, they will introduce you to distinct goat cheese varieties and suggest ways to make the most of their flavors and textures.