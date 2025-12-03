20 Trader Joe's Items That Make Perfect Host Gifts

Being the host of a holiday party is not for the weak of heart. It entails sending out invitations and keeping track of RSVPs, cleaning and tastefully decorating one's house, preparing everyone's favorite foods and beverages, organizing games, and — last but not least — cleaning up after the festivities have ended. That's why you shouldn't forget to bring a gift for your host as a token of gratitude and support. Whether they keep it for themselves or set it out for everyone to enjoy is inconsequential; no matter what, they'll feel touched that you made the effort to procure it.

For a wide selection of budget-friendly yet high-quality host gifts, we recommend heading to your local Trader Joe's. Here, you'll find dozens of seasonal items, plus year-round favorites, to show your thanks. Additionally, if your host has dietary restrictions — for instance, if they are gluten-free or vegan — you won't be at a loss for what to give them, as there are several great products at Trader Joe's that fit the bill.

As much as we love Trader Joe's, however, not every product here is up to our standards. We've done the hard, yet frequently delicious, work for you and ranked a handful of the holiday items available in 2025. We don't recommend the eggnog or the oat-based eggnog, but a few of our favorite items are included in the list below. In addition to considering our own experiences tasting these products, we also consulted online customer chit-chat. We based prices on what we found listed online for our local store. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.