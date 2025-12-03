20 Trader Joe's Items That Make Perfect Host Gifts
Being the host of a holiday party is not for the weak of heart. It entails sending out invitations and keeping track of RSVPs, cleaning and tastefully decorating one's house, preparing everyone's favorite foods and beverages, organizing games, and — last but not least — cleaning up after the festivities have ended. That's why you shouldn't forget to bring a gift for your host as a token of gratitude and support. Whether they keep it for themselves or set it out for everyone to enjoy is inconsequential; no matter what, they'll feel touched that you made the effort to procure it.
For a wide selection of budget-friendly yet high-quality host gifts, we recommend heading to your local Trader Joe's. Here, you'll find dozens of seasonal items, plus year-round favorites, to show your thanks. Additionally, if your host has dietary restrictions — for instance, if they are gluten-free or vegan — you won't be at a loss for what to give them, as there are several great products at Trader Joe's that fit the bill.
As much as we love Trader Joe's, however, not every product here is up to our standards. We've done the hard, yet frequently delicious, work for you and ranked a handful of the holiday items available in 2025. We don't recommend the eggnog or the oat-based eggnog, but a few of our favorite items are included in the list below. In addition to considering our own experiences tasting these products, we also consulted online customer chit-chat. We based prices on what we found listed online for our local store. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Non-alcoholic sparkling Violette tea
If your host isn't wild about alcohol — or you know that a few sober guests will be attending the party — pick up a 750-milliliter bottle of sparkling Violette tea for $8.99. Even though it features some non-alcoholic white wine, this bubbly beverage is still in a lane of its own. Black tea, black currants, and hibiscus are the stand-out flavors, though you might also taste rosehip and lemon verbena.
Reviews indicate that not only is this product visually stunning, but it's also got just the right amount of sweetness. Each bottle contains two 12-ounce servings, but one could stretch that into five or six glasses if pouring the tea for a toast. As soon as you arrive, tell your host to pop it in the fridge to chill before serving.
Gluten-free candy cane Joe-Joe's
While we've never tasted a bad Joe-Joe, the candy cane Joe-Joe's might just be our favorite seasonal release. To make life even better, they are gluten-free, unlike some other Joe-Joe's that feature wheat flour. Your hosts or their guests shouldn't feel left out just because they are gluten-free — myriad pies, stuffings, and gravies are already off limits for them. This product is therefore a great way to foster a more inclusive environment.
A 12-ounce box costs $4.99, a small investment for such an explosion of flavor. A little candy crunch goes a long way in providing texture to these Joe-Joe's, and in case your host's pantry is already brimming with holiday desserts, these cookies can be frozen to extend their shelf life.
Teeny tiny pecan pies
Bringing your host a box of Trader Joe's teeny tiny pies will help ensure that nobody is scrambling to find serving utensils; after all, these pies are just a little larger than bite-sized. Indeed, the individually sized portions pack a punch of flavor without feeling overwhelming after a large meal.
Speaking of flavor, you have two options this holiday season when it comes to these babies. First, there are the teeny tiny pecan pies, which are highly rated among customers for their sweet, nutty flavor profile. Second, there are the teeny tiny apple pies, which feature Northern Spy apples, widely regarded as one of the best apple varieties for pie. Both flavors have their merits, and you could gift one of each (a single box of four pies costs only $5.49). However, if you know someone with a nut allergy is coming to the party, perhaps opt for just the apple variety.
English cheddar cheese with champagne
Cheese and champagne are indisputably a power couple. In fact, the French often serve a cheese course between meals and dessert, and during this time, wine is frequently served as well. Champagne in particular falls in the good graces of cheeses across the spectrum, including Baby Swiss and aged cheddar.
That's why Trader Joe's offers 1 pound of English cheddar cheese with champagne for $11.99 during the holiday season. In addition to featuring champagne, it also contains brandy, adding complexity that your host will not take for granted. Customers describe this cheese as being slightly sweet, yet strong in flavor, so it could easily stand on its own alongside crackers.
Peppermint mini marshmallows
A 6-ounce bag of the peppermint mini marshmallows at Trader Joe's only costs $2.29, so we recommend giving it to your host alongside a box of the store's organic hot cocoa mix. If they're concerned about artificial food coloring, we're happy to report that these marshmallows are naturally colored with vegetable juice.
Once you taste these peppermint marshmallows, there's no going back to the plain Jane marshmallows used for summer s'mores. In fact, the peppermint version would taste fantastic in a s'mores sandwich, even if not in a sweet potato casserole. Purchase a bag for yourself and your host so that you aren't tempted to change your mind about giving them away.
Winter sangria sparkling water
Many folks choose to go sober in January after attending countless holiday parties and sipping a few too many glasses of champagne. Why not start the New Year's resolutions early, though, and offer your host a case of Trader Joe's winter sangria sparkling water? Not only is it a calorie-free and alcohol-free choice, but it will also help make everyone feel included, even if they don't typically drink alcohol.
Each box contains eight cans — each one measuring 12 fluid ounces — for $3.79. While they can certainly be enjoyed plain, you might also gift your host some mixers for making mocktails or cocktails. One Redditor mentioned that this drink goes spectacularly alongside vodka.
Trio of flavored honey
Honey is especially enchanting during the holiday season when folded into pecan pie, drizzled over figs, or blended into a ginger cinnamon pear smoothie. No matter what, it's a handy ingredient for simultaneously adding sweetness and flavor.
Trader Joe's' trio of flavored honey set features three 8-ounce jars of wildflower honey, each infused with the natural flavors of either lemon, lavender, or ginger. One set costs $10.99, which is understandably more per ounce than Trader Joe's multi-floral and clover honey. Nevertheless, this is a tasteful, elegant gift that your hosts won't feel pressured to put out on the table. Instead, they can keep every last drop of honey for themselves!
Spanish sheep milk cheese with quince jam
If your host could use some help with their charcuterie board, wrap up a hunk of Spanish sheep milk cheese with quince jam from Trader Joe's. As its name suggests, this product features quince, a fruit that is typically difficult to find in the United States, but pairs famously with cheese. Your gift will allow guests to taste a bit of Europe without ever hopping over the pond, and for a much more affordable price, too; each 6-ounce package costs $5.99.
This aged cheese is creamy yet firm, and it is laced with smooth ribbons of vibrantly orangish-pink quince jam. As the Trader Joe's website suggests, you might gift it to your host alongside a bottle of Spanish wine and a jar of olives. We love how the sweetness of quince grants this cheese a more complex flavor profile.
Nuts about rosemary mix
Nobody will object to a healthy, nutrient-dense snack to offset all the cheesecakes, cookies, and pies that dominate festive gatherings. Plus, your host might be relieved to have an extra snack to set out for guests while they finish assembling dinner, and there's no doubt that the nuts about rosemary mix will get guests talking.
A mix of almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, and cashews provide a variety of textures and flavors, even before the rosemary, sea salt, and sugar season them. Reportedly, these nuts are not cloyingly sweet, and less than 1 gram of added sugar is present in each serving. A 12-ounce can is sold for $7.99, so while you could make this nut mix at home for less money (barring the upfront investment), it's still a perfectly good price for the added convenience and aesthetics.
A trio of glazes
Much like the trio of flavored honey, the trio of glazes offered by Trader Joe's is an ideal host gift that need not be shared with the rest of the party. Fig, orange, and pomegranate shine alongside balsamic vinegar — specifically, the highly acclaimed Aceto Balsamico di Modena. Each bottle is just over 5 fluid ounces, which equates to about 10 servings of 1 tablespoon each per bottle. This set is more affordable than the trio of honey, ringing up at only $6.99.
The Trader Joe's website suggests using these glazes for salads, meats, desserts, and even yogurt parfaits. However, the sky is the limit when it comes to pairing flavored balsamic vinegars with other foods. We recommend giving your host a few suggestions as you hand over the bottles.
Peppermint brookie
Instead of spending even more time in the kitchen this holiday season, gift your host a package of peppermint brookies. This variation on Trader Joe's classic brookie features a brownie on the bottom and a sugar cookie on the top, and the latter is speckled with white peppermint chips. The store's standard brookies are normally a hit, but the peppermint variation, which debuted this year, has already earned high praise from customers.
Each box of 8 pre-cut squares costs a mere $4.99, making this a relatively affordable gift. No need to pair it with anything, unless you want to give your host a carton of milk with which to wash them down!
Organic fig and honey batard
What is a batard, you ask? Simply speaking, it's an oblong loaf of bread that's not quite as lengthy as a baguette. Trader Joe's supplier fills this particular batard with organic dried figs and organic honey, giving it a sweet, slightly chewy appeal. Tell your host to slide it into the oven for a few minutes so that it can reach its full glory — we can vouch for the fact that this makes a drastic difference in flavor and texture.
Because this batard costs only $4.99 for 11.64 ounces, you might have leftover budget to spend on a few accompaniments. This artisanal loaf would pair splendidly with several of the cheeses mentioned in this article, especially those with a natural affinity for fruit.
Candied pecans
If you're hesitant about making your own candied nuts at home for fear of burning them, pick up a 5-ounce bag of candied pecans on your next Trader Joe's run. We love this product and buy it year-round, but your host will especially appreciate receiving them during the holiday season — these pecans taste wonderful sprinkled atop a sweet potato casserole, added to an ice cream sundae, or tossed into a harvest salad.
The only three ingredients other than pecans are powdered sugar, canola oil, and salt, making this product versatile and allowing the flavor of the nuts to shine. One bag costs only $4.99, so consider gifting them alongside one of the cheeses on this list.
Cranberry chèvre goat cheese
You'll be the GOAT this holiday season if you gift your host a log of cranberry chèvre goat cheese, one of the long-time seasonal favorites among Trader Joe's customers. The cranberries that coat this goat cheese are slightly sweet, yet they still retain their signature tartness. Meanwhile, the cheese itself is also of high quality, according to our own experience and that of customers.
This cheese is flavorful and aesthetically pleasing enough to be served plain with crackers. One 8-ounce log costs only $5.99, so you might use your leftover budget to gift your host a sleek cutting board or elegant knife to go alongside the cheese.
Speculoos cookie butter
We aren't strangers to Speculoos cookie butter, Trader Joe's' answer to Lotus Biscoff spread. In fact, we have plenty of ideas for how to use cookie butter, including adding it to iced coffee and stirring it into puppy chow. While this jar of goodness is a year-round offering at Trader Joe's, it nevertheless makes for a fantastic host gift during the holiday season due to its starring notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Your host won't feel pressured to put this product out on the table for guests. In fact, they might not even consider that possibility and instead tuck it away for breakfast the next morning. A 14.1-ounce jar costs only $3.99, so this is a very affordable gift.
Lemon curd
While lemon curd might not be that common in the United States, we are happy to report that it is imported from England and offered year-round at Trader Joe's. This cheery, brightly hued jar of lemon curd satisfies the need for a sweet, yet tangy, burst of flavor in anything from a stack of waffles to a lemon meringue pie. Customers also report using it in yogurt, Linzer cookies, and smoothies.
Citrus is a classic holiday flavor (think lemon bars and lemon cookies), so this cute little jar of lemon curd will be a great gift for your host. A 10.5-ounce jar costs only $3.99, so consider wrapping it up with Trader Joe's gingerbread cake and cookie mix for a well-rounded gift set.
Chocolate covered or sugar glazed lebkuchen cookies
Bring a bit of Europe to the holiday party by picking up a package of chocolate covered lebkuchen cookies or sugar glazed lebkuchen cookies at Trader Joe's. Traditional lebkuchen can be prepared in bar or cookie form, and they are a mainstay at European Christmas markets, especially in Germany and Austria. Trader Joe's version is in the shape of a cookie, and 25% of each piece is made up of walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts.
We love how the many spices — including cloves, aniseed, cardamom, and coriander — complement one another in these cookies. You can't miss the candied orange peel, either. One package of seven cookies costs $4.49, making this an affordable dessert to share at the party.
Almost a kilo of Belgian chocolate bars
We love using Trader Joe's Pound Plus chocolate bars when making holiday treats. They are exquisite when chopped up for cookies or melted down for truffles. So when we saw almost a kilo of Belgian chocolate bars for sale at Trader Joe's, we jumped for joy.
These bars are not only great for baking, but they can also be eaten plain. Three flavors are included: dark chocolate and sea salt, milk chocolate and roasted corn, and dark chocolate and crunchy caramel. Your host might set these bars out to accompany a cheese board, but they're more likely to squirrel them away for later. One set costs $14.99, making this one of the more expensive products on our list.
Cracker assortment
We weren't about to let you go without suggesting a box of Trader Joe's crackers to accompany all the cheeses on this list. Charcuterie board aficionados already know that the type of crackers you serve largely depends on the cheeses and meats available. Thankfully, the cracker assortment box at Trader Joe's features both airy crackers and durable crackers to hold up a wide range of toppings. We have been pleased with the quality of this product time and time again.
At a price of $3.99 for a 13.8-ounce box, this is simultaneously an affordable gift and one of the most useful. If your host miscalculated how many crackers guests would be eating before the main meal, they'll be especially grateful for your foresight.
Dark chocolate covered peppermint cremes
The dark chocolate-covered peppermint cremes at Trader Joe's are a must-buy for fans of York peppermint patties. Each bite is nostalgic yet novel, thanks to the crushed peppermint topping. The dark chocolate is smooth yet bold, and we love having one of these to freshen our mouths and satisfy our palates after a meal. Fans of Trader Joe's' dark chocolate-dipped candy cane marshmallows might find similar joy in this product.
One 7-ounce box is just $5.99, and each box contains eight servings. Depending on the number of guests you expect to meet at the party, you might want to bring more boxes in case your host decides to share!
Methodology
In curating this list, price (whether high or low) did not preclude any item from making the cut. However, we did ensure that the price range among the products as a whole was wide enough to suit folks of different socioeconomic backgrounds. We based prices on what was listed online for our local store.
Our main criterion was product quality, which we based on customer reviews and personal experience tasting these items. We sought to represent a variety of categories, including shelf-stable and refrigerated items, as well as snacks, desserts, and beverages suitable for different dietary preferences. Not only did we prioritize product quality, but we also included items we thought hosts would particularly enjoy as gifts to themselves or as additions to the food spread already provided for guests. We placed particular emphasis on seasonal specials, but we also featured several year-round items.