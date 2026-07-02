10 Foods At Dollar Tree To Avoid Like The Plague

Let's be honest: Most of us don't think of steak as a budget meal. If you go out to eat, it's usually the most expensive option on the menu, and it's hardly cheap to buy from the grocery store either. There's a few reasons for that, but it's a lot to do with how much it costs to farm cows. Lately, prices have also been skyrocketing due to inflation and the loss of more animals due to drought. That's the general picture, unless, it seems, you're at Dollar Tree, where you can pick up a few different steak products for $4 or less.

But, of course, can and should are two very different things. Cheap steak doesn't have the best reputation for flavor and texture, and Dollar Tree's offering is no different. In fact, one Reddit user said in the r/Frugal subreddit that "they taste just like the plastic they're packaged in." Others who have tried Dollar Tree's ribeye steak say it's thin, flimsy, far too pale, and has an artificial taste. "I once tried to cook one of these the same day I bought it and it came out weirdly discolored like tinted green," said a different Reddit user. So heed their advice and skip Dollar Tree steak.