10 Foods At Dollar Tree To Avoid Like The Plague
There is a lot to love at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, is a treasure trove of everything from handy kitchen organization tools to affordable baking supplies and party essentials, for example. Yet no one is perfect. And as it turns out, there's also a lot not to love at Dollar Tree.
We combed through Reddit and online reviews to find out the Dollar Tree foods that you should avoid like the plague. While some simply came down to the fact that you can get better value elsewhere, others were slightly more alarming. From cheese that isn't cheese (seriously) to refrozen sweet treats, here are some of the products you should probably leave on the shelf at Dollar Tree. We don't want to give out too many spoilers before we get into the list, but if you can guess which product was compared to "poisoned sugar with a fart of maple flavor," you can give yourself a gold star.
Steak
Let's be honest: Most of us don't think of steak as a budget meal. If you go out to eat, it's usually the most expensive option on the menu, and it's hardly cheap to buy from the grocery store either. There's a few reasons for that, but it's a lot to do with how much it costs to farm cows. Lately, prices have also been skyrocketing due to inflation and the loss of more animals due to drought. That's the general picture, unless, it seems, you're at Dollar Tree, where you can pick up a few different steak products for $4 or less.
But, of course, can and should are two very different things. Cheap steak doesn't have the best reputation for flavor and texture, and Dollar Tree's offering is no different. In fact, one Reddit user said in the r/Frugal subreddit that "they taste just like the plastic they're packaged in." Others who have tried Dollar Tree's ribeye steak say it's thin, flimsy, far too pale, and has an artificial taste. "I once tried to cook one of these the same day I bought it and it came out weirdly discolored like tinted green," said a different Reddit user. So heed their advice and skip Dollar Tree steak.
Canned vegetables
When it comes to vegetables, many assume that fresh is best. But canned versions can be just as nutritious as fresh vegetables. They also last longer, are versatile, and are generally more affordable. It stands to reason that the best value canned vegetables would be at Dollar Tree, right? Well, not necessarily.
Many find that larger grocery stores, like Walmart, often have cheaper canned vegetables than Dollar Tree. Indeed, at the time of writing, you can grab a can of corn from the retailer for little over $0.60, while at Dollar Tree, just one can often costs upwards of $1. Additionally, you probably won't be surprised to learn that one of the best places to find cheap canned vegetables is Aldi. In June 2026, Chowhound conducted a price comparison, and found that alongside Walmart, the German discount grocery store has some of the cheapest canned vegetables on the market.
Shoppers say that Dollar Tree used to have some of the best-priced canned vegetables available, but in recent years, its prices have rocketed upward. One Reddit user even noted an Aldi is located next to their nearest Dollar Tree, making it easier to avoid buying canned veggies from the discount chain.
Spices
Spices are an easy way to take your recipes to the next level, and Dollar Tree has many of them in its Supreme Tradition brand. And to be clear, they're not on this list because they taste bad. In fact, when our taste-tester tried Dollar Tree spices in June 2025, they admitted that the flavors were good overall and weren't bad value. However, they also noted they could buy spices in bulk for cheaper at their local co-op.
Now, a store like Aldi has expanded its presence across the U.S. by offering budget-friendly pantry staples, and its spices are no different. In fact, its Stonemill spice selection undercuts Dollar Tree in price, and there's often more ounces in each spice bottle, too.
Value isn't the only reason why some choose to avoid Dollar Tree spices like the plague. In 2024, there was an FDA Alert relating to elevated levels of lead in Dollar Tree's cinnamon, and some haven't been able to forget it, or forgive the discount store.
Coffee
Like steak, good coffee tends to be more expensive. This is for a few reasons: It's usually made with higher quality beans, it's traceable and more sustainable, and it's often roasted in small batches. Cheaper beans, on the other hand, aren't as good quality, and they're roasted on an industrial scale, which flattens the flavor.
So, if you prioritize good coffee, Dollar Tree isn't the place to go. Those who drink it say it's fine but nothing special, and it appears to be better than nothing according to others. Of course, if you love coffee and don't want to splurge, you have other options beyond Dollar Tree. Consider bulk-buying your favorite brands at places like Costco or Sam's Club, for example, which helps to keep costs down. Plus, when our reviewer (and former barista) went on a mission to find the best budget-friendly coffee brands in 2025, they declared that, unlike Dollar Tree, brands like New England Coffee, Lavazza, and even Costco's own Kirkland Signature delivered on both affordability and quality.
Candy
Dollar Tree stocks a lot of candy. In fact, whatever your preference is, whether it's M&M's, Haribo, or Jolly Rancher's, you can probably find it at your local spot. But many say you shouldn't count on it tasting very good. In fact, in a lot of cases, people say that even name brand candy at Dollar Tree tastes stale.
"It's usually because of how it's stored and how long it's been sitting," said one Redditor in the r/NoStupidQuestions subreddit. Indeed, Dollar Tree workers have confirmed that some of the candy is past its best date when it hits the shelves. In fact, one employee noted in the r/DollarTree subreddit that they had to throw some candy away, after it was shipped to the store four years out of date. Yes, really ... and it's not an isolated incident, either. "When I worked at Dollar Tree and took over the food section," one former employee stated on Reddit, "I had to get rid of so much stuff" — including items two years past their expiration date.
Cheese
We've got to admit, Dollar Tree cheese probably has the worst reputation of all the products on this list. Many recommend avoiding it because it tastes quite plastic-y, while others say it doesn't melt — a major red flag for any product claiming to be cheese. Although, that said, it's worth noting that Dollar Tree doesn't claim its cheese is, well, cheese. Most packaging actually says things like "pasteurized process topping," or "pasteurized processed sandwich slices." Yum.
Some have tried desperately to melt Dollar Tree's "cheese," to no avail. "Had a friend take a mini blow torch to the cheese," said one Reddit user in the r/AskReddit subreddit. "It burnt the cheese, it didn't melt the cheese." Another added: "you can legit throw a slice of this in a pan with the burner on and it will just end up smelling like burnt hair."
If you want more affordable cheese, you do have options. You're going to be shocked by this, but, drum roll please, Aldi is probably the solution. Yeah, we know you're not really surprised. When our taste tester tried Aldi cheeses, they noted that many of its own-brand Emporium Selection cheeses delivered on value and taste. And yes, they melt.
Mac and cheese
We're sorry to say that the cheese situation doesn't improve at Dollar Tree when macaroni is involved, either. While the store does stock products from name brands like Kraft and Cheetos, its own brand, Premier Pantry, isn't much to write home about. Some say that the sauce is far too watery, and doesn't have a very strong flavor.
According to some customers, the only way to make mac and cheese from Dollar Tree edible is to add extras to it, which, let's be honest, defeats the objective of a cheap and easy meal. Then again, one Reddit user said on the r/macandcheese subreddit it "tastes like cardboard," so you may have no choice but to enhance the item. In case you were wondering, one of our taste testers has tried a lot of boxed macaroni and cheese, and in their opinion, Cracker Barrel's is the best. Goodles came in second place, while classic Kraft was third.
Tortillas
If you're planning a fajita night, or you're in the mood for burrito, do yourself a favor and skip Dollar Tree for the ingredient shop. Not only is the cheese seriously disappointing, but the tortillas aren't that great, either.
Many have found that they tend to stick together, which means that when you try to pull them apart, you end up ripping off bits of tortilla. Not ideal. This is related to condensation, and it isn't unusual for store-bought tortillas. It can actually be solved by bending the pack back and forth before opening them, and then quickly warming them in the microwave before eating. But in Dollar Tree's case, some say the excess moisture is a warning sign that the product has been sitting around for too long.
One Reddit user said on the r/DollarTree subreddit that they had "been buying these at least since I started at DT and they're always like this." And it gets worse, some say that when they've gone to the trouble of pulling them apart, they're rewarded with a bland, dull flavor. So this brings us back to our earlier point: To avoid disappointment, leave them on the shelf.
Syrup
Syrup can be on the pricey side, depending on what type you're buying. At the time of writing, a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup is just under $5 at Walmart, while the chain's private-label offering is cheaper — though still pricier than what's available at Dollar Tree. But as we've seen many times so far on this list, a good bargain doesn't always mean it's a quality product, which seems to be the case with syrups sold at Dollar Tree.
Some say the chocolate syrup, for example, tastes artificial, with a strong chemical-y flavor. The butter-flavored pancake syrup isn't much better. Many have claimed it has a slightly strange, chemical-like taste, a watery texture, and a strongly unpleasant smell. One Reddit customer claimed they "almost gagged" when they tried the pancake syrup, and other reviews aren't much better. Some say it's worth just paying the premium price for pure maple syrup, which you can also grab in some Dollar Tree locations.
Ice cream
Ice cream is always a good idea ... unless you buy it from Dollar Tree. Now, the store stocks quite a few popular name brands, like Ben & Jerry's and Breyer's, alongside its own private label options. In theory, then, it should taste just as good as tubs bought from anywhere else, right? But that's not always the case.
Some say ice cream from Dollar Tree melts too quickly, and the texture is off. According to some workers, this might be linked to the quality of the chain's freezers. One employee said on the r/DollarTree subreddit that the freezers would "keep going out and we're a new store." Others have speculated whether all frozen food from Dollar Tree is frozen, thawed, and then frozen again, because it all tends to have a funny taste.
"There are so many factors," said another employee in the r/DollarTree subreddit. "Anything like ice cream possibly melted or softened then refroze. We try to get it to the freezers and cooler as fast as possible." If you're tempted to try Dollar Tree's own brand of ice cream, there are more reasons than texture not to try it. At least one reviewer said the Founders Street Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert, for example, tasted artificial.
Methodology
While Dollar Tree can be a good place to snap up a bargain, it doesn't always deliver on quality or affordability with food items. There's arguably nothing more disheartening than going home with disappointing food, which is why we combed through Dollar Tree reviews, blogs, and Reddit posts to find out which products consistently let customers down.
For our list, we prioritized products that seemed to get the strongest reactions in terms of price, quality, and taste. You may disagree with some entries, but if we didn't warn you about non-melting plastic-like cheese and the stale candy, we wouldn't be doing our job properly. If you're in need of a pick me up after all this negativity (sorry not sorry), you can always check out the Dollar Tree gourmet foods that we think shouldn't be overlooked to lift your spirits.