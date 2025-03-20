Why Store-Bought Tortillas Always Stick Together (And How To Fix It)
While perhaps not as tasty or authentic as their homemade counterparts, store-bought tortillas are great in a pinch. There are endless types, sizes, and flavors to choose from, and they usually have a pretty long shelf life. However, an annoying compromise is that they can sometimes get stuck together, and the last thing you want to do when you're hungry is spend time trying to peel stubborn layers apart.
There are a few reasons for store-bought tortillas sticking together. One is that the ingredients might not be of the best quality. Bread flour, which has a higher protein content and adds strength to doughs, is best for flour tortillas, but it's usually more expensive than all-purpose flour, so it might not be used in cheaper options. Liquid oils can also cause sticking, as can excess sugar, so keep an eye on the ingredients list when you're purchasing a pack of tortillas.
The tortillas might also contain too much moisture if they were packed before being completely cooled or underbaked. Luckily, there are some tricks you can employ if you do end up with a bad batch.
Undoing a sticky situation
Before opening any bag of tortillas, it's recommended to gently twist the stack a few times to loosen them. You can also bend the package back and forth before opening it for the same effect. When picking out tortillas, you might want to avoid grabbing a pack that's sandwiched between a lot of other packages, as this can cause sticking, too. The same thing can happen if you stack multiple packs at home or store something else on top of your tortillas.
Try the twisting and bending tricks first if you've made this mistake, and if that doesn't work, it's time to preheat the oven. You should always warm your tortillas as it makes them more pliable for folding, but it can also make it easier to pull them apart. Just take them out of the pack, lightly wrap them in aluminum foil, and stick them in the oven at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they're hot. It's a good idea to leave a crack in the foil so any steam can escape.
Once they've slightly cooled, gently peel them apart with a flat knife or spatula and go about making your ground beef street tacos or bean burrito recipe. You can also try the same method in the microwave by using a paper towel instead of aluminum foil. No matter which way you end up heating them, make sure to store the tortillas airtight in a cool place to keep yourself out of any more sticky situations.