Why Store-Bought Tortillas Always Stick Together (And How To Fix It)

While perhaps not as tasty or authentic as their homemade counterparts, store-bought tortillas are great in a pinch. There are endless types, sizes, and flavors to choose from, and they usually have a pretty long shelf life. However, an annoying compromise is that they can sometimes get stuck together, and the last thing you want to do when you're hungry is spend time trying to peel stubborn layers apart.

There are a few reasons for store-bought tortillas sticking together. One is that the ingredients might not be of the best quality. Bread flour, which has a higher protein content and adds strength to doughs, is best for flour tortillas, but it's usually more expensive than all-purpose flour, so it might not be used in cheaper options. Liquid oils can also cause sticking, as can excess sugar, so keep an eye on the ingredients list when you're purchasing a pack of tortillas.

The tortillas might also contain too much moisture if they were packed before being completely cooled or underbaked. Luckily, there are some tricks you can employ if you do end up with a bad batch.