6 Gourmet Foods At Dollar Tree You Shouldn't Overlook
When most people think of food at Dollar Tree, they don't exactly think of gourmet cuisine. Rather, the discount store is known for its affordable price points and convenience foods that are accessible for many, even when times are tough. But just because the prices at Dollar Tree are relatively low doesn't mean that you can't find some gourmet food items there. Whether you're looking for an affordable way to make your day feel a bit more luxurious or want to stock up on some foods that feel a little bit fancy, Dollar Tree has you covered.
That's why we've created this list of some of the best gourmet foods you can find at this dollar store chain. From oysters to olives to herby biscuits, you'll be amazed at what you can find at your local Dollar Tree. We've compiled this list based on both personal experience and online reviews to deliver the 411 you need on Dollar Tree's fanciest-feeling products. Then, check out these other Dollar Tree hidden gems.
Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives
Whether you're making a cheese and charcuterie plate to snack on before dinner or you're craving a fresh, briny snack, there's nothing better than some good-quality olives. You might expect the olives at Dollar Tree to be anything but delicious, but that's not true. Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives are actually really tasty, with that salty, briny flavor you love and almost a velvety texture. They're also stuffed with pimentos, which makes them feel that much fancier.
Go to most grocery stores, and you'll notice that the olives on the shelves can be kind of pricey, which may lead you to pass them up in favor of something more filling. But at $1.25 for a five-ounce jar of these olives, we think that they're an incredible deal. For the price point, they're absolutely a steal, which is why you may want to keep them stocked in your fridge for gourmet snacking.
Harvest Hill Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix
Have you ever had Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits before? They're one of the most popular items on the menu and one that we look forward to whenever we dine at the seafood chain. But let's be honest: It's expensive to eat out these days, and you may not want to drop that cash to get your fill of those cheesy biscuits. You may be surprised to find out, though, that Dollar Tree stocks a biscuit mix that tastes surprisingly similar to Red Lobster's biscuits.
It's the Harvest Hill Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix, and it's one easy way to upgrade any meal (lobster or not). One YouTuber reviewer found that these biscuits were very moist with a nice tenderness, which is exactly what you're looking for in a good biscuit. And because they're filled with garlic and herbs, they're flavorful all on their own, even before you serve them with anything else. If you want to instantly elevate your meal, this biscuit mix (which is also quite easy to prepare) is a great place to start.
Bibigo Steamed Pork and Vegetable Dumplings
Sometimes, nothing sounds better than some dumplings. You may assume that you either have to order them from a restaurant or make them from scratch yourself, but that's not the case. There are actually a lot of delicious frozen dumplings out there, and Dollar Tree stocks one variety that we keep going back to again and again. It's the $3 Bibigo's Steamed Pork and Vegetable Dumplings, and they can make for a meal that tastes arguably better than takeout — for a much lower price point to boot.
Reviewers claim that these dumplings — specifically the pork variety — are very good, and we absolutely agree. The pork is juicy and flavorful, and the veggies add a nice, subtle crunch along with a freshness that you may not think you can find at Dollar Tree. The package even includes its own sauce, so you don't have to buy any other ingredients to make these a whole meal (or simply an appetizer before the main course). Plus, they cook easily in the microwave, so they're also incredibly simple to prepare.
Imperial Garden Chicken Egg Rolls
Thinking about ordering Chinese takeout? Think again. If you want to save some money and go for a more budget-friendly option that still feels gourmet, look no further than Imperial Garden Chicken Egg Roll from Dollar Tree. These are actually individually packaged egg rolls. But don't worry, they're not super small like the egg rolls you get from your favorite takeout places. Rather, they're almost the size of a burrito, and they're packed with a generous amount of chicken. They also include their own sauce packets, meaning that you don't have to make your own dipping sauce from scratch.
Online reviewers say that these egg rolls are some of their favorites at Dollar Tree, with one Reddit poster saying that they buy them every time they go to the dollar store. If you want them to be extra crispy, others mention that they work well in an air fryer.
Thai Authentic Chicken Curry Ramen
Ramen can be at two ends of the cheap–gourmet spectrum. At one end, you have those plastic-wrapped packages that cost a few cents. They're salty, and the noodles have a decent texture, but ultimately, they're anything but gourmet (and they'll leave you feeling hungry an hour later). On the other end of the spectrum, you have expertly prepared ramen from a restaurant that's packed with plenty of fancy-feeling toppings. If you're looking for something more like the latter that's closer to the price point of the former, look no further than Dollar Tree's Thai Authentic Chicken Curry Ramen.
What we love about this microwavable ramen is the fact that the broth is so thick and rich, thanks to the inclusion of the coconut milk. You don't get real chicken in this product, but it is filled with plant-based meat, which gives it more bulk and makes the dish more filling. Add a few toppings, like a simple sprinkling of chopped scallions and some sesame seeds to the mix, and you have a slurp-able meal that comes together in a few minutes and offers that gourmet vibe you're looking for.
Pampa Smoked Oysters
Oysters are one of those foods that feel — and taste — luxurious. However, many types of oysters tend to be pretty pricey, whether you're buying them fresh and shucking them at home or getting them at an oyster bar restaurant. But tinned oysters offer a more accessible price point and still give you that meaty texture and seafood-forward flavor oyster lovers adore. You may think that even tinned oysters are always relatively expensive, but you should pick up a tin of Pampa Smoked Oysters from Dollar Tree to have the at-home seafood appetizer of your dreams.
These oysters are smoked, which gives them a more complex, savory flavor profile, and the sunflower oil ensures that they're nice and moist. The inclusion of carrots, onions, and red chili peppers makes them even more flavorful. Reddit reviewers say that they're surprised at how good these oysters taste, with one saying that the vegetables added a nice and flavorful touch. The same commenter mentioned that the texture is solid, with a firmness that makes these smoked oysters feel more expensive than they really are. These oysters are one of many delicious canned goods available at Dollar Tree.
Methodology
We based these Dollar Tree picks off both personal experience trying the products ourselves and online reviews, pulling opinions from Reddit, YouTube, and beyond. We selected products that felt somewhat elevated compared to Dollar Tree's other offerings and that went beyond the basic version of the product category.