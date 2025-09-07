The 20 Best Oyster Bars In The US

Among the many foods that we consume regularly, oysters have one of the most unique and interesting histories. They're mostly regarded as a delicacy these days, but once upon a time, oysters were a working-class food. Prior to colonization, indigenous Americans had complex and long-standing oyster farming traditions, and after the Civil War, oyster shucking provided economic opportunity for African Americans.

Eventually, demand outstripped our care of oyster reefs. Declining availability increased scarcity, catapulting oysters from everyday eat into something associated with the richest among us. Today, they're somewhere in between. Dishes like oysters Kilpatrick beckon newcomers to the world of these delicious bivalves, while raw oysters ignite the passions of our most introspective food minds. Love them or hate them, oysters are a mainstay across America.

With such a storied place in our culture, you might expect oyster bars to be far more common than they are. While not exactly a dying breed of restaurant, they aren't the most common type of establishment either. Fortunately, oyster populations in numerous regions, such as the Chesapeake Bar, are on an upward trajectory after decades of decline. As populations continue to recover, there's never been a better time to support the best oyster bars across the U.S. We relied on first-hand experience and reviews and considered the quality and variety of produce to find the best oyster bars in the country.