This Massachusetts Town Is Famous For Its Oysters. Here's Why They're So Special

Oysters have a rich history dating back to the ancient Romans, who first noted instances of eating oysters for community survival. And the demand for oysters is growing, with reports of an increase in production since 1950. So what makes the Wellfleet oyster so renowned that it was served at the White House, to King George V, and even has an Oysterfest and Wellfleet Oyster Alliance dedicated to it?

Wellfleet, Massachusetts, is known as an epicenter for oysters, with over 15% of residents relying on the income of aquaculture since the 17th century. For the townspeople of Wellfleet, oysters symbolize their livelihood. The conditions off the northeastern arm of New England are perfect for cultivating oysters: Exceptional salinity levels of at least eight parts per 1000, clean water filled with phytoplankton or other algae, and ideal temperatures — cold waters in the winter and warm waters in summer. The salty Atlantic water sets the terroir of Wellfleet, creating its signature, iconic, liquor-filled oyster (oyster liquor is the term for the liquid surrounding the oyster's meat, a combination of seawater and the mollusk's own juices). Even before then, the native Wampanoag tribe used oysters in Cape Cod Bay as a source of environmentally friendly and nutrient-dense protein.