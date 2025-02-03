The Easiest Way To Make Sure Your Oysters Are As Fresh As Possible

Roberta Muir understands that sometimes it's just easier and more convenient to get your raw oysters pre-shucked. However, if you do this, you want to make sure that you keep your oysters fresh and avoid these common mistakes everyone makes with oysters. "If you must buy them already shucked, have them opened in front of you and not washed," Muir said. "This means you may occasionally get a little bit of grit in the oyster, but that's a small price to pay for all the delicious oyster 'liquor' you'll taste along with the briny, creamy, sweet flavor of a freshly shucked oyster." Washing your oysters can lead to a slight diluting of their natural flavor, and if you're getting them pre-shucked, they'll likely be sitting out for a little bit, which also has a slight effect on how they will taste.

Regardless, pre-shucked oysters still have a great flavor, so you aren't completely missing out if you go this route. "If [you're] having the fish market shuck them for you," Muir said, "buy them on the day you plan to eat them, ideally within a few hours of serving." Technically, shucked oysters can last for up to five days in the fridge, but this is a food you really want to eat fresh, so if you can avoid letting them sit for a while, you should do so. And when you finally get around to slurping up those gems from the sea, be sure to serve them with some thoughtful toppings, whether it be a homemade shallot mignonette or a simple slice of lemon.