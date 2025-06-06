We Tried 10 Spices From Dollar Tree — Are They Worth The Affordable Price?

If you've ever been tempted to buy some of Dollar Tree's spices, but wondered if the affordable price hinted at low quality, you're not alone. As a big spice nerd with multiple cabinets full of spices, my usual preference is to buy high-quality seasonings in bulk. So, I have a good idea of what good spices should taste and smell like. But how would Dollar Tree's compare?

There are quite a lot of spices and seasonings on the shelves of my local Dollar Tree, but I focused on its Supreme Tradition brand that you can't find elsewhere so that I wasn't simply doing a price comparison. I also skipped ordinary options like salt and pepper, herbs like parsley, and two-ingredient blends like garlic pepper. That left me with 10 spices to test.

I tried Dollar Tree's spices several ways. First, I smelled and tasted them straight from the bottle. Then, I compared them to my usual spices. Finally, I tried them on several dishes so that I could see how they paired with different foods, and because the heat and fat can help them release their flavors. Do Dollar Tree's spices live up to my high standards? Let's taste them and find out.