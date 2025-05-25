The 14 Best Seasonings At Aldi To Add To Your Spice Rack

Aldi carries several types of seasonings in its stores. If you've been curious about some of its offerings but haven't been brave enough to try them, I have good news: Quite a few of them are worth adding to your spice rack. Sure, there are some unusual ones that don't quite hit the mark, but there are also some really great ones that rival or are better than the name-brands you'd find at other stores.

To determine which Aldi seasonings are the best, I went to my local store, gathered up every seasoning jar and packet I could find, and brought them home to taste. With the exception of a few, most of the seasonings I tried are from the Stonemill brand.

I tried the seasonings by themselves and on all sorts of foods. The ones included on this list are ones I'd confidently recommend to anyone, whether for cooking or grilling. While some odd-tasting ones didn't make the list, the ones that did are all worth buying.