The 14 Best Seasonings At Aldi To Add To Your Spice Rack
Aldi carries several types of seasonings in its stores. If you've been curious about some of its offerings but haven't been brave enough to try them, I have good news: Quite a few of them are worth adding to your spice rack. Sure, there are some unusual ones that don't quite hit the mark, but there are also some really great ones that rival or are better than the name-brands you'd find at other stores.
To determine which Aldi seasonings are the best, I went to my local store, gathered up every seasoning jar and packet I could find, and brought them home to taste. With the exception of a few, most of the seasonings I tried are from the Stonemill brand.
I tried the seasonings by themselves and on all sorts of foods. The ones included on this list are ones I'd confidently recommend to anyone, whether for cooking or grilling. While some odd-tasting ones didn't make the list, the ones that did are all worth buying.
Stonemill everything bagel seasoning
Since I use everything bagel seasoning in a lot of ways, it was the first Aldi seasoning I wanted to sample. My Aldi actually has three varieties: original, Himalayan sea salt, and jalapeño, and all are fairly distinctive.
My usual everything bagel seasoning brand is Einstein Bros., but Aldi's version held its own. Whereas Einstein Bros. is garlic-heavy, the Stonemill seasoning is onion-heavy. The dehydrated onions are super crisp and remind me of the flavor you'd expect from an onion dip mix packet. The other ingredients are sesame seeds, dehydrated garlic, black sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. The strong punch from the onions in this mix makes it a standout for me. Plus, I could buy two for the cost of one Einstein Bros. container.
It also has salt, but not nearly as much as Einstein Bros., which is nice, considering that so many brands hit hard on the salt. Each ¼-teaspoon serving contains 65 milligrams of sodium, no fat, and 5 calories.
Stonemill Himalayan pink salt everything bagel seasoning
If you're looking for a saltier everything bagel seasoning, you might gravitate more toward Aldi's everything bagel seasoning with Himalayan pink salt. Surprisingly, this one might be my favorite because it represents a happy medium: It's not overly oniony and has just the right amount of salt.
Instead of dehydrated onions and garlic, the pink salt version has toasted onions and roasted garlic. Once again, though, the onions are the star, but the salt crystals create more prominent pockets of saltiness, which are especially nice sprinkled over a cream cheese-topped bagel. There are also sesame seeds and poppy seeds, but no black sesame seeds like in the original. I like this one because it has plenty of flavor but doesn't leave as much of an oniony aftertaste as the original. Just like the original version, I could buy two for the price of one Einstein Bros. container.
Interestingly, the Himalayan pink salt version has the same sodium content as the original: 65 milligrams per ¼-teaspoon serving. There's also no fat and only 5 calories.
Stonemill jalapeño everything bagel seasoning
Aldi's jalapeño everything bagel seasoning isn't quite what I expected, but it's still good. It doesn't pack much heat; instead, you get an occasional spicy bite, which makes every sprinkle an adventure. While it's my least favorite of the three bagel seasonings, it still offers an interesting alternative to ordinary everything bagel seasoning and adds heat to the mix.
Like Aldi's other two everything bagel seasoning mixes, the jalapeño version contains sesame seeds and poppy seeds. The onions are toasted, as in the Himalayan salt version. There are no black sesame seeds. Instead, you'll occasionally encounter pieces of dehydrated jalapeño, which are slightly bitter (but not in a bad way) with a hint of heat.
This product is made with sea salt, and it's the least salty of the three everything bagel seasonings with 60 milligrams of sodium instead of 65. Once again, you won't find any fat, and a ¼-teaspoon serving is only 5 calories. It's also the same price as the other two.
Casa Mamita original taco seasoning mix
I found two types of taco seasonings in Aldi's Mexican foods section: a regular taco seasoning mix and a reduced-sodium one. The Casa Mamita original taco seasoning mix is fairly decent, as far as taco seasonings go. It has plenty of flavor from the spices, along with heat and brightness from the salt. Along with all the flavors you expect, like chili and cumin, I could swear I also detect a little saffron. So, it holds its own compared to other brands. The directions suggest adding it to cooked ground beef with water, and I found it made a nice sauce.
While the company isn't giving away all its spice secrets, the spices you kind of expect are listed: cumin, red pepper, chili pepper, paprika, and onion powder. There are also some unexpected ingredients, like corn syrup solids and soybean oil. Plus, there's cornstarch and yellow corn flour, which make a gravy when heat and water are added.
This mix can be used for your favorite taco proteins and adds 15 calories per 1-teaspoon serving. This salt-heavy seasoning contains 300 milligrams of sodium per serving. It's also half as expensive as a name-brand like McCormick's, making it a no-brainer to grab when picking up taco shells.
Casa Mamita 25% less sodium taco seasoning mix
I found the Casa Mamita 25% less sodium taco seasoning mix with the regular taco seasoning mix alongside Aldi's Mexican food section. It tastes almost exactly like the regular taco seasoning, except the lower sodium content makes it taste a little less bright. However, unless you're comparing the two side-by-side like I am, you're probably not going to notice a difference if a lower-sodium option is important to you. There's still plenty of heat and all the flavors you expect in taco seasoning. Like the regular seasoning, it's less than half the cost of a comparable McCormick's product.
The reduced-sodium seasoning has all the same ingredients as the regular version, including salt, cumin, red pepper, chili pepper, paprika, and onion powder — along with unlisted spices. And you'll still find corn syrup solids, cornstarch, yellow corn flour, and soybean oil.
Like the other version, the reduced-sodium one has 15 calories per 1-teaspoon serving. It contains only 220 milligrams of sodium instead of 300 milligrams in the original, making it a nice, lower-sodium option.
Tuscan Garden ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix
I'm a big fan of Hidden Valley Ranch's salad dressing and seasoning mix, and I almost always have some on hand for cooking and making dressing. I found Aldi's Tuscan Garden ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix over with the salad dressings and condiments, instead of in the spice aisle. I could buy two for the price of the name-brand seasoning mix, so I was hopeful it could be a suitable replacement. In fact, it turns out I actually prefer it. The Aldi version seems to have more of a buttermilk punch and more garlic. So, if you like your ranch tangy and garlicky, you might like this one better, too.
The ingredient list includes buttermilk solids and only names garlic and onion outside of "spices." The sea salt adds 125 milligrams of sodium per ½-teaspoon serving, and while it does contain sugar, there isn't enough to be listed under "added sugar." It has 5 calories per serving and also contains maltodextrin, hydrolyzed corn protein, silicon dioxide, yeast extract, and xanthan gum.
Stonemill original chili seasoning mix
I found two chili seasoning mixes at my local Aldi: this one and a low-sodium version. The packets of the original chili seasoning mix were with all the other spices and seasonings, and it left me pleasantly surprised.
Since I usually use Williams original chili seasoning, I'm not used to having a mix with added salt. This Aldi mix has 350 milligrams of sodium per 1⅓-tablespoon serving, and you can just add the whole packet to your chili without really needing anything else, whereas with Williams, I'm constantly adding a little bit of this and that to adjust its flavor. So, the convenience factor of being able to make a quick and flavorful chili without much work makes this worth a try. Plus, I could almost buy two of these for the cost of a single packet of Williams.
Not all the spices are listed, but the ones that are listed are fairly standard for a chili mix, like chili pepper, paprika, cumin, onion, and garlic. It also contains corn flour, which I found thickened up my chili more than usual. Each serving has 30 calories, a gram of sugar, a gram of protein, 5 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 milligrams of calcium.
Stonemill 30% less sodium chili seasoning mix
The packets of 30% less sodium chili seasoning mix were with the regular chili mixes at my Aldi. It tastes almost like the original chili seasoning mix, except there's less salt. Like with the low-sodium taco seasoning, I found that the lower salt content dialed down its brightness. But once again, unless you're comparing them side-by-side, you're not going to notice a big difference in flavor between the two. Like the original variety, this one can stand alone without needing extra seasoning. Plus, if you're using canned veggies and salt your meat, you're going to have plenty of salt in your recipe anyway.
The listed ingredients for the reduced-sodium version read pretty much like the original version, including chili pepper, paprika, cumin, onion, sea salt, and garlic. Once again, there's enough corn flour to help thicken your chili. I love this for its convenience factor, flavor, lower-sodium content, and the fact that I can buy two of these for the cost of a single packet of Williams.
Once again, a 1⅓-tablespoon serving of this mix will add 30 calories to your bowl of chili, as well as 12 milligrams of calcium, a gram of sugar, and 6 grams of carbohydrates. There's also 240 milligrams of sodium. Oddly enough, it also contains a gram of fat, which the original seasoning doesn't have.
Stonemill seasoned salt
Aldi's seasoned salt is the only one on this list that comes in a 1-pound shaker. As such, it's more expensive than the others. The flavor reminds me of Lawry's seasoned salt, and the ingredient list is almost identical. It's an all-purpose seasoning that's great on practically any type of meat, and it can add lots of flavor to anything from veggies to french fries. Plus, Aldi's salt is priced nearly $1 than Lawry's at my local grocery store.
While you'll detect some sweetness from the sugar, there isn't enough for it to be listed on the nutrition facts. This Stonemill seasoned salt has 450 milligrams of sodium per ¼-teaspoon serving, while Lawry's only has 380. A ¼-teaspoon of salt has 575 milligrams, so you can imagine just how salty this Aldi seasoning is.
The ingredient list is a little vague, but it does list paprika, turmeric, onion, and garlic. Plus, there's a strong and distinctive flavor of celery seeds, which you'd expect if you're a Lawry's fan. It also contains sunflower oil, cornstarch, and tricalcium phosphate (an anti-caking agent).
Stonemill lemon pepper seasoning
Aldi has two types of lemon pepper seasoning: a regular variety and a salt-free one. I saw people on social media go gaga over the original lemon pepper seasoning a while back, so I knew I had to give it a try. It has a good amount of punchy lemon, but it doesn't overwhelm you with pepper. Plus, the salt content isn't high enough to cause over-salting, which is always a plus in my book. I especially enjoy it on baked and grilled chicken. I also like that it's half as expensive as McCormick's seasoning.
In addition to salt, dried lemon peel, and black pepper, this seasoning also has garlic and onion. There's also a bit of citric acid and natural lemon flavor to give it some extra zing. Although there's some sugar in it, it doesn't register as significant in a ¼-teaspoon serving. It also only has 60 milligrams of sodium per serving.
Stonemill salt-free lemon pepper seasoning blend
The salt-free lemon pepper seasoning blend is so much more than just a salt-free version of the original Aldi seasoning. I actually think it's better, especially on grilled chicken. It tries to make up for the lack of salt by adding tons more flavor. You immediately know you're going to get something special when you look through the clear portion of the container and see just how brightly colored it is and how many chunky ingredients are in it. As long as you're ready for flavor and heat, you're going to love it. Since discovering it, I put it on everything. While McCormick's has a similar price, Aldi's still costs slightly less and is still worth trying.
Not only do you get lemon peel, black pepper, garlic, onion, and sugar, the same ingredients in the regular lemon pepper seasoning, but you also get some unexpected ingredients. Basil, parsley, celery seed, oregano, mustard, turmeric, carrot, and oil of lemon amp up the flavor and the color. Meanwhile, cayenne pepper turns up the heat. This one is not for the weak of tongue, as it's absolutely bursting with flavor and spicy heat. No nutritional information is listed on the label.
Stonemill original salt-free seasoning blend
Aldi has many salt-free seasonings, but not all of them are worth buying. The original salt-free seasoning blend reminds me of a hot and spicy, unsalted version of the seasoned salt, in which the heat replaces the salt. However, it also shares some ingredients with the lemon pepper salt-free seasoning blend — minus the lemon peel. Like the lemon pepper, it comes with chunks of dried ingredients, rather than ground powder. Since the seasoned salt is so salty, I appreciate having an affordable version that allows me to season to my heart's content without the risk of accidentally over-salting my food.
Onion, black pepper, garlic, celery seed, and cayenne pepper seem to be the biggest players in its flavor profile. It also includes marjoram, basil, mustard, parsley, and carrot. Plus, it contains citric acid and oil of lemon to give it a bit of an acidic lift without going full lemon. You've really got to like heat and celery seed for this one, but it's fairly impressive.
Stonemill salt-free table blend seasoning
Don't taste the salt-free table blend seasoning from the bottle, or you'll probably want to throw it away. I gave it a second chance by adding some to my eggs. Despite the fact that I had to supplement with extra salt, I was surprised by how good this table blend tasted. It's a well-blended powder, but you still get little hints of flavor and brightness here and there. While it seems hot straight from the jar, it doesn't really make the food too spicy — it just makes it taste better. I even added a little extra sprinkle after cooking and found it enhanced the eggs even more. It's comparable to original Dash in terms of cost and flavor, but I like that Aldi's version is more finely ground.
The ingredient list contains all sorts of things. While it does include "spices," it also lists herbs like basil, marjoram, and parsley, along with savory items like onion, celery seed, mustard, garlic, carrot, tomato, and bell pepper by name. Ingredients like black pepper, chili pepper, and cayenne pepper add some heat, while orange peel, citric acid, and oil of lemon to add zesty brightness. This seasoning doesn't have any nutritional information on the label.
Stonemill Chicago-style steak seasoning
Okay, I was dubious about the Chicago-style steak seasoning because it smelled and tasted like a dill pickle in the jar. But I tried sprinkling it on a hamburger I was cooking, and found that all the seasonings rehydrated and combined with the meat, and left a ton of flavor behind. I had no idea I needed a dill-heavy meat seasoning in my life, but I guess I do. It was also the only one of the Aldi rubs that I liked, and it's less than half the price of Weber's Chicago steak seasoning.
While all the spices in it aren't listed, the ones that are give you a good idea of what to expect from its flavor. You'll find garlic, dill seed, mustard, salt, red bell pepper, and extractives of paprika. There's also black pepper and red pepper for a hint of heat. While there appears to be zero calories per ¼-teaspoon serving, the sodium content is 105 milligrams. So, you probably won't need to add salt when using this as a steak or meat seasoning.
Methodology
I tried 20 seasonings for this roundup but only ended up including 14. I tasted each one both straight from the container and on a food, like meat, veggies, eggs, or pizza. For example, I made two separate batches of chili out of the two chili mixes, and sprinkled different types of bagel seasoning on pieces of plain bagel with cream cheese.
When I didn't like something one way, I tried it another way just to make sure. For example, I thought the Tuscan garden Italian salad dressing and seasoning mix tasted like a lemon dessert, and I found it didn't work well as a pizza sprinkle or in a vinaigrette.
The seasonings that didn't make this list either tasted stale or downright weird – and I'm a pretty adventurous eater. The Aldi seasonings that did make this list were enjoyable and genuinely improved the quality of the food I put them on. Plus, many of them outright impressed me.