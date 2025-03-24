12 Cheap Coffee Beans You're Overlooking
Finding a coffee that's good enough to act as a daily driver without breaking the bank is a challenge that every coffee lover has toiled with. Third-wave coffee products are unparalleled, but for most of us, they serve better as a once-in-a-while treat rather than an all-day brew. Many specialty coffees can go for around $30 per pound, which adds up fast, even if you only brew a single cup a day. On the other hand, cheap coffee has a bad reputation for a reason, but thankfully there are exceptions to this unfortunate rule.
As a former barista for over a decade, I know what separates good coffee from the stale, low-quality stuff, and I've been lucky enough to discover some diamonds in the rough through trial and error. I've tried almost every coffee brand from my local grocery stores and big-box stores in order to find inexpensive beans that don't taste like burnt motor oil mixed with dirty dishwater. Although my arduous trials took a toll on my taste buds, it was all worth it to discover these delicious, inexpensive, accessible beans.
Café Bustelo
Café Bustelo's Spanish founder, Gregorio Bustelo, traveled all over Latin America and created the blend for his coffee with influence from his travels. By 1928, he opened a roaster in New York City, unknowingly setting up the foundations for what would become a worldwide coffee mainstay. Today, Café Bustelo is most popular in the U.S. and throughout Spain, Cuba, and Puerto Rico.
Café Bustelo is most famous for its espresso beans. The coffee famously comes as a vacuum-sealed brick, which is great for camping trips or when kitchen storage space is limited. Other than its iconic coffee bricks, Café Bustelo features a celebrated instant espresso that's a must-have in my house for making iced drinks on the fly. Unfortunately for French press and AeroPress users, the company doesn't offer much as far as whole bean coffee. But it still offers its classic brews as ground coffee, including its flagship espresso, Peruvian, Mexican, and Brazilian blends, decaf coffee, and an extra-dark espresso. Its fine-ground espresso blend has a distinctly nutty and chocolatey taste and is rich and dark while still being smooth. Although its most famous coffee is labeled as an espresso, it still makes a perfectly acceptable drip.
Fresh Roasted Coffee
Just like the name implies, Fresh Roasted Coffee is a one-stop-shop for straightforward, quality coffees at an affordable price. Since 2009, the company has been shipping its 80 different coffee varieties sourced from all over the globe at honest prices, making it possible to enjoy specialty coffee daily without breaking the bank. Beans are roasted fresh to order in eco-friendly roasters, so — unlike most inexpensive coffees which are known to be roasted far before they hit store shelves — you know you're getting genuinely fresh beans with every bag.
Fresh Roasted Coffee offers beans to please anyone, from highly experienced baristas to everyday coffee drinkers. You'll find blends, single origins, flavored coffees, coffee pods, and even unroasted beans for those aspiring home roasters or commercial roasters among us, all conveniently available on Amazon. You can also find coffee at all roast levels, and they tend to be true to those roast levels, unlike most inexpensive brands who over-roast their beans. Fresh Roasted Coffee's Guatemalan Huehuetenango is unequivocally one of the best single-origin coffees on Amazon. When it's time to change it up from this fan favorite, I always opt for the light-roasted Tanzanian Peaberry, which comes at an astonishingly affordable price for such a coveted coffee.
Cameron's Coffee
Cameron's Coffee is one of those rare specialty coffees available on the cheap at grocery stores and big box stores all over the contiguous U.S. In the late '70s, founders Janie and Jim Cameron decided it was unreasonable that high-quality beans weren't available at the grocery store for folks on a budget to enjoy. Thus, Cameron's Coffee was born, and continues to uphold the same sentiment that inspired its creation nearly 50 years ago. Cameron's is dedicated to social, economic, and environmental responsibility, which includes getting on a first-name basis with farmers and ethically contributing to their livelihood while ensuring that farms are sustainably producing high-quality beans.
Flavored coffee lovers can rejoice in Cameron's wide variety of bold and sweet brews. They include white chocolate peppermint, maple cream, and gingerbread for winter and blueberry muffin, toasted Southern pecan, and chocolate-covered cherry for summer, all for an astonishing $8 per 12-ounce bag. Buying Cameron's Coffee in bulk saves even more dough, with most 4-pound bags of whole beans — even organic varieties — going for only a little over $30. As a light-roast lover, I always opt for the organic Woods and Water blend, featuring a delicately-curated mix of Central American beans with a complex and bright flavor profile.
New England Coffee
New England Coffee was founded over 100 years ago in Boston by Greek immigrants, and is now one of the most popular coffee brands in the U.S. It's mostly known for its flavored ground coffee that's available for a low price at almost every U.S. grocery store and online retailer. Although its coffees are artificially-flavored and aren't of the highest possible quality for grocery store beans, they still hit the spot when you're craving a sweet treat in the form of a mellow, easy-drinking coffee.
Of New England Coffee's lengthy flavored-coffee repertoire, pistachio crème is one of the most revered. It establishes an exceptional balance of nuttiness and decadent creaminess, like an indulgent dessert that also provides the energy to conquer the day. Other flavors include cinnamon hazelnut, caramel macchiato, butter pecan, and blueberry cobbler. As a certified coffee snob, I usually scoff at flavored coffees, but I have to confess that New England's Blueberry Cobbler is my ultimate cheap-coffee guilty pleasure. The brand also offers specialty coffees, like extra-funky flavored brews and single-origins, as well as standard coffees, including a light and invigorating breakfast blend, all for about $11 per pound.
It's worth noting that, in a bind, I once committed a coffee cardinal sin and brewed New England ground beans in a French press despite the fact that it wasn't ground for a French press. I found that it held up surprisingly well, so now I sometimes grab a bag of New England beans as a sweet, affordable camping-trip brew.
Simply Nature
If you, like me, are always on the hunt for grocery deals, there's no way that Aldi has escaped your radar. Aldi is a German grocery chain that's popular for its inexpensive house brand items and lack of novelties and brand-name products. Among its limited but staple groceries are organic, award-winning coffees from the grocery giant's own Simply Nature brand. The brand features all-organic products with a focus on non-GMO and non-artificial ingredients, and this philosophy is a recipe for a delicious (and somehow cheap) whole bean coffee.
Simply Nature's coffee is limited to two whole-bean single-origins: Honduras and Peru. Both coffees are one hundred percent arabica, high-elevation, fair trade certified, and non-GMO, and cost under $8 for a 12-ounce bag; a deal that's practically unheard of for coffee of this caliber. The Peruvian coffee, from the country's Northern highlands, is an exceptionally smooth medium roast (although it drinks like a medium-dark) with bold, fruity notes and a slight nuttiness that adds nuance to the coffee. Simply Nature's Honduran whole bean coffee is harvested from the Montecillos region. The smooth, light-body coffee has a pleasant floral taste accentuated by notes of caramel and peanut butter. The Honduran coffee drinks more like a true medium roast than the slightly darker Peruvian beans.
Lavazza
Travels to Brazil prompted Luigi Lavazza to start experimenting with coffee blends, and thus his eponymous coffee company was born in Turin, Italy, in 1896. Lavazza offers plenty of coffee options for the coffee novice to the experienced connoisseur, including whole bean bulk bags and a variety of ground coffees at different roast levels. The brand even offers organic coffees at astonishingly low prices, most noticeably the iTierra! organic coffee, which brews a floral, zesty espresso or an invigorating iced brew.
Lavazza's whole bean espresso blend is one of its most sought-after products, and for good reason. While this espresso may not compare to barista-approved, specialty blends for crafting award-winning shots, it's an ideal blend if you're just starting out brewing at home and want to experiment without breaking the bank. Lavazza's espresso beans go for only about $15 for a 2.2-pound bag; an unmatched deal for decent espresso beans. The espresso is on the smoky side, with a round body and caramel notes. It's not too rich and potent, so it makes a great quintessential shot or a robust drip brew. It might not be perfectly suitable as a sipping espresso, but for espresso martinis and flavored lattes, you can't beat it.
Dunkin' Original Blend
Dunkin' falls behind only Starbucks to be the number two most popular coffee chain in the U.S., although plenty of coffee fans (myself included) think Dunkin's coffee beats Starbucks in terms of quality. While I wouldn't go as far as to say that Dunkin's coffee is on par with specialty beans, it's not a bad choice when you're on the run and want to stop for a coffee that you know will surpass a burnt, lukewarm gas station cup o' joe while being just as convenient. For those dedicated fans of Dunkin' among us, Dunkin' offers its famous coffee ground or as whole beans for cheap home-brewing.
I'll be frank: most of Dunkin's coffees are not worth purchasing for home brewing, even considering their relatively low price point. However, there's something to be said for Dunkin's Original Blend. The Original Blend is a medium-roasted arabica coffee that's as straightforward as it gets, and it's the only whole bean coffee Dunkin' offers. Although it drinks more like a medium-dark, it offers an ideal balance between robust and delicate flavors that make it a decent, inexpensive daily-drinker, as it was intended to be. The rest of Dunkin's non-flavored coffees are overly dark and bitter, but its OG brew — at about $18 for 30 ounces — put the ubiquitous chain on the map for a reason.
Café Du Monde
Café Du Monde has been around since the mid-19th century and stands as a piece of historical americana to this day. Visit the distinguished, 24-7 café and try its famously unique chicory-infused coffee in the Big Easy's renowned French Market to appreciate it at its finest. Otherwise, the coffee is available to be shipped all over the nation for a surprisingly affordable price.
Café Du Monde's coffee is infused with chicory root, which adds body and flavor to coffee. Originally a custom derived from scarcity, chicory root was added to coffee in France during the country's civil war to stretch it out by mimicking the coffee's flavor, although it contains no caffeine. The custom eventually travelled overseas and settled at Café Du Monde and at Vietnamese eateries in the U.S. Although chicory coffee isn't originally a Vietnamese tradition, it tastes similar to the robusta coffee of Vietnam and, therefore, makes a great substitute for robusta in a sweet, creamy Vietnamese iced coffee.
If you want to try Café Du Monde's chicory coffee, you can purchase it on Amazon for roughly $13 per 15-ounce tin. I recommend brewing the coffee in a French press and then adding steamed milk to create a café au lait. This coffee is quite robust and intense with strong earthy notes, so give it a touch of your favorite sweetener to brighten it up.
Kimbo
Espresso is as Italian as the Sistine Chapel, and Kimbo is one of the top treasured coffee brands that Italians hold dear. Kimbo is a Neapolitan company with roots dating back to the 1950s, when two brothers began roasting beans in their father's bakery. By the 1960s, the brothers had already established a brand identity, and thus, Kimbo was born. Today, Kimbo is a popular choice for brewing espresso in a moka pot.
Kimbo combines arabica beans from South America with Asia's robusta coffee for its espresso, giving it a distinctly robust, chocolatey flavor profile. Robusta beans also tend to be cheaper than arabica, which may be why Kimbo's coffee is so affordable.
No matter your coffee-brewing apparatus of choice, Kimbo has you covered. The company offers its coffee as compostable pods, K-cups, ground beans, whole beans, and aluminum capsules for Nespresso machines. All Kimbo coffees are intended to be brewed as espresso, but most varieties can brew a punchy cup of drip, pour over, or French press coffee. Aroma Gold — a nutty, chocolatey, balanced brew with mild intensity — is one of the most popular whole-bean options. I'm partial to the Crema Classico, a light, fruity, and spicy coffee that's excellent as espresso for an Americano. Bulk, 2.2-pound bags of whole bean coffees go for only about $25 on Kimbo's website.
Eight O'Clock Coffee
Eight O'Clock Coffee started with gourmet whole beans over 100 years ago and has kept its classic coffee varieties the same to maintain decades of consistency. Eight O'Clock — named for the two most popular times of the day to drink coffee, according to a 1919 A&P survey — now offers K-cups and ground beans for convenient home brewing.
Having tried both whole bean and ground Eight O'Clock coffee, I recommend sticking with its whole bean options, particularly the flagship blends that put it on the map. The Original — the company's oldest blend — is a standout sweet, slightly tart roast that makes an easy-sipping iced coffee. It's not too bitter to enjoy as a black coffee, but try it with caramel syrup to enhance its natural sweetness and make it a dessert-worthy, invigorating treat.
For a slightly bolder brew, Eight O'Clock's all-Colombian blend known as 100% Colombian Peaks is a full-bodied, winey, and robust experience that makes a unique espresso or cold brew for sweetened drinks. Or, if you're a flavored coffee fan that likes to grind fresh beans, you'll be glad to know that Eight O'Clock offers vanilla and hazelnut flavors as whole beans; a rarity in the coffee world. 11 to 12-ounce coffee bags go for about $10 each with even better deals for bulk bags or multi-packs.
Kirkland Signature
The majority of grocery store-brand coffee isn't worth even the low price that it typically goes for, but Kirkland Signature coffee challenges this status quo. Kirkland Signature is Costco's house brand, and it supplies the wholesale store with just about every grocery item imaginable, boasting higher-quality foods than its low prices and shockingly wide variety of products imply.
Among its catalog of quality bulk goods, Kirkland Signature offers whole bean coffees to rival those of your local roaster. These include organic, regional blended coffees such as a high-elevation Ethiopian blend from the country's Jimma zone. Kirkland Signature also boasts an organic, medium-dark Indonesian Sumatra coffee that's rich and earthy. While not organic, the brand's Colombian Supremo is one of the most popular choices for whole bean coffee. It's made from extra-large Colombian beans and brews an extremely approachable, well-balanced coffee that's ideal as a daily driver. Its modest price — about $21 for a 3-pound bag — makes it possible to drink this sweet and fruity coffee every morning.
Good and Gather
Speaking of shockingly-delicious store-brand coffees, Target's house brand Good and Gather makes the cut for one of the best cheap coffees on the market. Much like Kirkland Signature, Target's house brand offers just about any food you might need on a grocery run, albeit not as bulk sizes. But despite not offering coffee in bulk, Target still manages to keep its coffee prices low and the quality high.
Regular ground coffees from Good and Gather go for only about $7 per 12-ounce bag. This includes a light breakfast blend, donut shop blend, house blend, and plenty of flavors, like cinnamon vanilla, toasted coconut, and vanilla toffee. But these aren't the coffees to be on the lookout for at Target, although they make a decent cup compared to most store-brand coffees. Good and Gather's organic, fair trade coffees are priced at only about $8 per 12-ounce bag, and they easily stack up against gourmet, $20-per-bag coffees. My go-to Good and Gather organic coffees are the light, blueberry-like Ethiopian Yirgacheffe and Sumatra Mandheling; a woody, smokey coffee that makes an exquisite espresso. The only downside to these delicious coffees is that they're all pre-ground, making them difficult to use for any coffee maker other than a drip brewer.
Methodology
After experimenting with a wide array of inexpensive coffees that are easy to track down at major retailers, I can personally attest to the taste and quality of the coffees on this list. In order to be considered cheap, I stuck with beans that typically sell for under $15 per pound. In addition to price, I factored in the coffee's overall taste and perceived level of quality. I aimed for brands that make coffee true to the labeled roast level, although some of these coffees are roasted darker than indicated, but are worthwhile options for inexpensive coffee, nonetheless. Some of these beans aren't on par with gourmet coffees, but in the realm of cheap, grocery-store options, they provide a tasty reprieve from the bitter roasts that are so commonplace at large retailers.