19 Affordable Baking Tools And Supplies You Can Pick Up At Dollar Tree

Everything is more expensive these days, which can make it difficult to stay within a tight budget. Whether you bake every weekend or are just starting to experiment and perfect your techniques, it too can take a lot of your hard-earned money. It might be time to check out what Dollar Tree has to offer. Beyond the potential savings that await, being able to pick up what you'll need without hitting up several stores can also save you a lot of time. Plus, Dollar Tree offers more than you might think — such as cake, cookie, and brownie mixes; the whisks, spatulas, and other tools you'll need to combine all of the ingredients together; and the cookie sheets, muffin tins, and cooling racks you need to bake these delectable treats.

I've pulled together a list of some of the affordable baking tools and supplies that you might want to pick up the next time you're checking out all that it has to offer. To decide which items to feature on this list, I visited my local Dollar Tree. Beyond considering the price (most items are only $1.25, while some cost a few dollars more), I also considered how useful each item would be for baking and its overall value. While you shouldn't expect baking tools from Dollar Tree to match the quality of those you'll find from more premium kitchen stores, you still want to get something that will actually be useful and beneficial in the kitchen. It is also important to consider not only the overall price of the item but also the added convenience of dropping it into your cart when you're already out shopping.