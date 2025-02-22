Why Steaks Tend To Be So Expensive At Restaurants

Steaks are often one of the priciest items on restaurant menus, with some even reaching the triple-digit range in places like New York or Las Vegas. And while steaks are considered premium cuts of beef, many customers might wonder exactly why they have to pay so much to enjoy them at restaurants.

Several factors drive up the cost of steak dishes, primarily revolving around the quality of the meat and the effort that goes into preparing it. It all starts with the type of steak on the menu. Some of the most popular cuts of steak served at restaurants are filet mignon, ribeye, New York strip, and T-bone.

Filet mignon is known as the most tender cut of beef available and the average cow yields just over one pound of it, making it one of the more expensive options at the butcher. New York strips and ribeyes are equally sought after for their rich flavor, which drives up the cost. With their large size and distinct shapes, T-bones and porterhouses aren't cheap either. Restaurants pay a lot of money to acquire these cuts and usually choose the best quality available to improve their customers' experience.

