The Quirkiest Restaurant In Every State

Every restaurant starts with a vision, and the food is only a part of it. There's an aesthetic to consider, too, as the vibes tell the customer what they're in for the moment they walk through the front doors. The aesthetic allows independent restaurants to stand out in a big way and attract some serious crowds, or blend into the background for a more exclusive feel. Even chain restaurants started with a vibe. Unfortunately, many of the biggest fast food chains have since gotten a bland, modern redesign, and it's taken away from what made them unique.

It's not all bad news, though, and if you love visiting restaurants that are overflowing with personality and have creativity front and center, we've got you covered. We wanted to spotlight the quirkiest, funkiest, most fun restaurant in every state, and what we found was absolutely delightful.

How did we choose? "Quirky" is something that you kind of know when you see it. The best wear uniqueness as a badge of honor, embracing it in fun ways from the decor to the menu. These are the kind of over-the-top spots where there's so much to look at and do that it's more than a meal; it's an experience worth photographing and plastering all over your social media. And here's the thing: We all know that the restaurant industry is pretty cutthroat, but these places are proving that you can still have fun with it.