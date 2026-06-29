The Quirkiest Restaurant In Every State
Every restaurant starts with a vision, and the food is only a part of it. There's an aesthetic to consider, too, as the vibes tell the customer what they're in for the moment they walk through the front doors. The aesthetic allows independent restaurants to stand out in a big way and attract some serious crowds, or blend into the background for a more exclusive feel. Even chain restaurants started with a vibe. Unfortunately, many of the biggest fast food chains have since gotten a bland, modern redesign, and it's taken away from what made them unique.
It's not all bad news, though, and if you love visiting restaurants that are overflowing with personality and have creativity front and center, we've got you covered. We wanted to spotlight the quirkiest, funkiest, most fun restaurant in every state, and what we found was absolutely delightful.
How did we choose? "Quirky" is something that you kind of know when you see it. The best wear uniqueness as a badge of honor, embracing it in fun ways from the decor to the menu. These are the kind of over-the-top spots where there's so much to look at and do that it's more than a meal; it's an experience worth photographing and plastering all over your social media. And here's the thing: We all know that the restaurant industry is pretty cutthroat, but these places are proving that you can still have fun with it.
Alabama: Rattlesnake Saloon
Tuscumbia's Rattlesnake Saloon is an incredibly neat restaurant, bar, and music venue that's tucked away in a cliff face, occupying a space that was once used for raising pigs. (And yes, the namesake rattlesnakes were discovered during the saloon's construction.) Head there now, and you'll sit alongside a crashing waterfall, order some delicious jalapeño burgers and onion rings, and as a bonus, you'll enjoy a trip there that's an adventure in itself.
(256) 370-7220
1292 Mount Mills Rd, Tuscumbia, AL 35674
Alaska: Red Onion Saloon
You might just get more than you bargained for at the Red Onion Saloon in Skagway; it has something of a reputation as one of the world's coolest haunted restaurants. Even if you don't believe in ghosts, there's still plenty to be discovered here. Much of the location's past as a 19th-century brothel has been preserved, and it's on full display during tours given by employees dressed in period clothing. Guides are well-versed in the saloon's history, and there's a serious cocktail game here. The pizzas are on point, too.
(907) 983-2222
201 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840
Arizona: Organ Stop Pizza
Yes, Organ Stop Pizza is a pizza place — but it also just happens to be home to the world's largest theater pipe organ. There are 6,000 pipes, more than 1,000 keys and buttons, and nightly shows. You're likely to hear "Chattanooga Choo Choo" along with movie theme songs, and the show is so impressive that the pizza takes a back seat. (It's still pretty good, though, and so is the ice cream.)
(480) 813-5700
1149 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204
Arkansas: White Water Tavern
The dive bar to end all dive bars, the White Water Tavern comes complete with graffiti, a coconut monkey, and a beer bottle-turned-urn. A who's-who list of musicians has performed here, it was nearly destroyed by fire several times (twice by the same arsonist), and was a favorite stop of Bill Clinton's. It's been called one of the best bars in the country, and if you come for the beer, stay for the catfish basket and fries.
(501) 375-8400
2500 W 7th St, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Tio's Tacos
There's no shortage of great Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, but for an experience where it's just as much about the art as it is the food, head to Tio's Tacos in Riverside. There, you'll find an entire acre of land packed with upcycled art and sculptures depicting everything from mariachi musicians to Mexican folk dancers. It's all made from scraps and repurposed garbage, and the carne asada tacos and excellent strawberry horchata are a bonus.
(951) 788-0230
3948 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Colorado: Casa Bonita
Casa Bonita is Trey Parker and Matt Stone's $40 million fever dream of a Mexican restaurant, and it meets Disneyland with cliff divers and ... everything else you can imagine. It's the lone survivor of a group of 1960s-era theme restaurants, reopened in 2023 after a "South Park"-fueled remodel. Go for the magic and puppet shows, take in a mariachi performance, discover secret caves and a root beer bar, and don't skip the sopapillas.
(303) 232-5115
6715 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
Connecticut: The Place Restaurant
Love eating a stellar meal surrounded by the great outdoors? The Place has you covered. This summertime seafood hotspot is serving up food cooked over an open, outdoor fire, with diners sitting on sawed-off tree stumps at similarly mounted tables. Things like pillows and wine are on a bring-your-own basis, while fire-roasted clams and lobster are top tier. Sure, you can ask for a chair, but should you? Nah!
(203) 453-9276
901 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437
Delaware: Crooked Hammock Brewery
Imagine the biggest, bestest, most comfortable backyard ever, and you're on the way to Crooked Hammock Brewery. You'll also have to add in craft beers, games, and — as the name suggests — plenty of hammocks. You can bring your dogs along to this backyard-inspired paradise, where Longboard nachos and excellent burgers are the perfect accompaniment to those craft beers.
Multiple locations
Florida: Satchel's Pizza
There's probably going to be a wait at Satchel's Pizza, but that's all right. There's so much to look at — from the 1965 Ford Falcon van to stained-glass windows and tons of folk art pieces — that you definitely won't get bored. House-made sodas are an absolute win, and deep-dish pizzas are the real deal. No joke: This place is the best pizza joint in the state.
(352) 335-7272
1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609
Georgia: Trader Vic's
Tiki drinks have a very complicated history, and no name is more firmly associated with the tiki movement than Trader Vic Bergeron. The Trader Vic's in Atlanta is a neat remnant from bygone times and is one of the last surviving spots that Bergeron personally helped to design. It's like walking into a tiki-themed spot that was in its heyday a half-century ago, with a pupu platter that's downright delish, rave-worthy mai tais, and yes, you're going to want to pick up some tiki mugs.
(404) 221-6339
255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Hawaii: La Mariana Sailing Club
La Mariana Sailing Club has retained its old-school vibe and decor that could best be described as "extra." Everything from the vintage mugs to the pufferfish lamps has been collected over the course of decades and preserved after the death of founder Annette La Mariana Nahinu in 2008. The ahi poke is still top tier. So are the cocktails, views of the setting sun, and TV trivia: It was heavily featured on "Magnum P.I."
(808) 848-2800
50 Sand Island Access Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819
Idaho: Taphouse Unchained
Taphouse Unchained takes cycling very, very seriously: So seriously that in addition to the bike-themed decor, there's a pedal-powered blender you can hop on to make your own drinks with a little bit of cycling prowess. Then, kick back with some delicious pizza, and you'll see why this is the spot of choice for an extra-special weekend with friends.
(844) 223-3163
210 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Moonshine Store
Moonshine Store, known for some of the best burgers in the state of Illinois, closes at 12:30 p.m. and has a mid-20th-century country store vibe. Customers wait for their delectable burgers on old church pews, and it's not unheard of for thousands of burgers to pass out those doors. Why? They're made the way burgers were meant to be.
(618) 569-9200
6017 E 300th Rd, Martinsville, IL 62442
Indiana: Tyler's Tender
If you love trains, Tyler's Tender is the place for you. There's a scale model of a train for the kids, an arcade, and if you opt for sitting at the counter, you'll find your meal making its way to you on a neat little model train. Fun, right? It wins the hearts of kids and parents alike, and there are also outstanding burgers, wraps, and milkshakes.
(219) 322-5590
350 E US Hwy 30, Schererville, IN 46375
Iowa: Eggs and Jam
If you miss the 1990s — or wish you could have experienced the decade firsthand — look no further than Eggs and Jam for a fun throwback that puts hip-hop and street art front and center. Murals and a soundtrack provide the vibes. Order from a menu with dishes that have names like Fight! For Your Right! To Pudding. Other standout dishes include the mimosa chicken and waffles.
(515) 528-2248
1907 EP True Pkwy #102, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Kansas: Paranormal Cafe
Is the truth out there? Is the Paranormal Cafe under the protection of Sam and Dean Winchester? Given that this cryptid-themed cafe is in their home state of Kansas, we're not ruling anything out. Baked goods like pumpkin cake and scones are worth the trip, and the coffee is out of this world. (Sorry, not sorry.)
(316) 210-4810
500 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Jailhouse Pizza
Jailhouse Pizza isn't messing around: This restaurant is in a decommissioned jail that was originally built in 1906, and it's largely remained the same over the decades. Guests can kick back at tables in the original cells that some describe as cozy, and you'll dine on some delicious pizza. Don't skip the Hawaiian, and don't hesitate to look around at all the nifty old photos.
(270) 422-4660
125 Main St, Brandenburg, KY 40108
Louisiana: Vampire Café
There are a lot of New Orleans restaurants that are geared toward the tourists, and one of the funkiest is the Vampire Café. Utensils are — of course — gold, "blood" is served in blood bags, and you might even be able to have your fortune told via tea leaves. It's appropriately dark and moody, while drinks like the bloodiest mary don't disappoint. Neither will a spicy curry or anything on the brunch menu.
(504) 581-0801
801 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Palace Diner
How can a diner be quirky? This one is in a 1927 Pollard dining car and is only one of two that have survived the decades. The food coming out of the teeny-tiny kitchen is upscale diner classics, proving great things can come in small packages, and yes, you're probably going to have to wait. It's worth it for outstanding examples of things like chicken sandwiches, tuna melts, corned beef hash, and French toast.
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Papermoon Diner
Think of every single super-bright color you can imagine — they can all be found at the Papermoon Diner. A stone's throw from the Baltimore Museum of Art is a funky spot that's part restaurant, part art exhibit. What's on display changes all the time and has been doing so since 1994, but the food is always outstanding. The burgers and wraps are top notch, while the milkshakes have to be experienced to be believed.
(410) 889-4444
227 W 29th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Steaming Tender
The spirit of rail travel is alive and well at Steaming Tender, a restaurant in a revitalized and restored railroad station from the 19th century. The decor is elegant, the menu has items like Train Robber nachos, and those who visit say they feel as though they're stepping back into the Golden Age of Trains. Cheese is a must, from platters to mac and cheese.
(413) 283-2744
28 Depot St, Palmer, MA 01069
Michigan: Legs Inn
Some restaurants were built; the Legs Inn was created. The process started in the 1930s, when visionary Stanley Smolak assembled this place from local, natural building materials. Smolak also added his own funky wood carvings to the place, and if you're wondering where the name comes from, it's from the cast-iron stove legs on the roof. Polish cuisine is front and center — don't skip the pierogi or sauerkraut.
(231) 526-2281
6425 N Lake Shore Dr, Cross Village, MI 49723
Minnesota: The Big Fish Supper Club
The Big Fish Supper Club has a very literal giant fish sitting alongside the main building. (It's technically a muskie, and it used to be a burger joint.) Fans of classic comedies might recognize it from "National Lampoon's Vacation," and it's still a stop some make an annual pilgrimage to for broasted chicken and steak sandwiches.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063503052955
(218) 665-2299
456 US Hwy 2, Bena, MN 56626
Mississippi: The Tomato Place
The Tomato Place evolved organically (sorry, not sorry) when a customer at the one-time fruit stand asked for a sandwich. Word spread and today, you'll find delightfully random furniture, fun decor, and a selection of fruits and flowers for sale alongside the kind of meals you'll want to sit and savor. Fried green tomatoes and BLTs are — of course — a must, and the catfish po' boys are legit.
(601) 661-0040
3229 Hwy 61 S, Vicksburg, MS 39180
Missouri: Lambert's Cafe
At Lambert's Cafe, you go for not a meal but an entire experience. Along with fan favorites like the country fried steak and fried zucchini, there are rave-worthy hot rolls. You'll have to be on your A-game, though, as staff have been throwing them to customers since 1976. Say yes to toppings like apple butters and syrups, along with the fried okra.
Multiple locations
Montana: O'Haire Inn and Sip 'n Dip
O'Haire Inn leans heavily into the retro vibe that extends from the motor inn to the tiki bar. This isn't your standard tiki bar, though, as Sip n' Dip patrons can kick back with gigantic cocktails and watch mermaids swim past the glass windows. Be sure to get some appetizers, and you'll see why visitors say this place is overflowing with personality.
(406) 454-2141
17 7th St S, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: Ole's Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge
If you say it's impossible to have too many mounted and stuffed animals on the wall, Ole's Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge is the place for you. After a white-tailed deer was mounted in the restaurant in 1938, more animals — from bison to big cats, a polar bear, an elephant, and a giraffe — have been added. Try the Rocky Mountain oysters; there's a stellar Reuben here, too.
(308) 239-4500
123 N Oak St, Paxton, NE 69155
Nevada: Little A'Le'Inn
The truth is out there, and you might find more than you bargained for at the Little A'Le'Inn. It's not far from the notorious Area 51, and it sits along the so-called Extraterrestrial Highway 375. On any given day, you'll find believers, skeptics, and those who claim to feel something eerie and unexplainable there. Fortunately, you won't go hungry: The burgers are divine.
(775) 729-2515
9631 Old Mill St, Rachel, NV 89001
New Hampshire: Pickity Place
One glance at Pickity Place, and it's clear that this little cottage is from another time. Not only does it date back to 1786, but it was also used as the model for one of the definitive, illustrated versions of "Little Red Riding Hood." Nowadays, visitors are treated to an ever-changing menu featuring home-grown ingredients, and the creative lemonades are a must.
(603) 878-1151
248 Nutting Hill Rd, Mason, NH 03048
New Jersey: Menz Restaurant & Bar
When you see the place with the boat out front, that's Menz Restaurant & Bar. Things get even more wild inside, with eclectic decor that includes a ton of taxidermy (with a few two-headed cows), former merry-go-round animals, and some gorgeous stained-glass features. Local seafood has a starring role, with lobster tails, crab, and oysters all getting rave reviews.
(609) 886-9500
985 Rte 47 S, Rio Grande, NJ 08242
New Mexico: Sparky's Burgers, BBQ, & Espresso
Sparky's Burgers, BBQ, & Espresso has a lot going on. The most noticeable is perhaps the array of giant statues, and the decor is always a work in progress. The food is legit, too, earning it a 2020 James Beard semifinalist spot in the Best Chef: Southwest category. It's also serving one of the best green chile cheeseburgers in the state.
(575) 267-4222
115 Franklin St, Hatch, NM 87937
New York: The Turk's Inn
It takes a lot to stand out from the crowd in New York City, and The Turk's Inn definitely stands out. It's an old-school supper club that's still serving up some retro elegance, with a history that goes back to 1934. Originally opened in Wisconsin, it was moved to NYC in 2015. It'll make you believe in magic again, as you dine on everything from a stellar relish tray to excellent cheese curds and tasty steak frites. Head to the roof for music, dancing, and cocktails.
(718) 215-0025
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
North Carolina: The Odd
What's going on at The Odd? A better question is what's not at The Odd, because highlights include burlesque and drag shows, yard sales, circus-themed shows with fire breathers and snake charmers, and stand-up comedy. The vibe is graffiti-covered walls, taxidermy, and ... a jar of dirt. What's strange about that? It's supposedly from John Wayne Gacy's house. Expect the kind of crowd that welcomes everyone, and delicious cheesesteaks.
(828) 575-9299
1045 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
North Dakota: Rockin' Relics
Anyone heading through North Dakota can count on the charming Rockin' Relics for a stop that'll take you back in time a few decades. Grab a seat at the 1940s-era counter, order from a menu that pays tribute to mid-century rock stars like Buddy Holly and Little Richard, and be sure to set aside some time for looking around at all the neat memorabilia. Sandwiches are delish, and you'll want to try the malt shakes.
facebook.com/rockinrelicsrugby
(701) 208-1365
205 S Main Ave, Rugby, ND 58368
Ohio: The Haunted House Restaurant
There is no question about what you're in for at The Haunted House Restaurant, a place lauded for combining the two experiences right in the name. Massive murals pay homage to horror movies past and present, and be warned: You're likely to see Michael Myers wander past. The burgers are tasty, popcorn is always a win, and so is the cheesecake.
(216) 862-5584
13463 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Oklahoma: Pops
There are some difficult decisions to be made at Pops, because this retro-futuristic Route 66 classic has so many types of fizzy drinks, there's no way to try them all in one trip. You'll want to stop there at night to take full advantage of the funky lights, grab a photo op in front of the 66-foot-tall bottle, and be sure to order fun soda-inspired dishes like the root beer bread pudding. (The chicken fried steak is tasty, too!)
(405) 927-7677
660 W Hwy 66, Arcadia, OK 73007
Oregon: Creepy's
If you think clowns are creepy, you're not alone — and that makes the name of this place pretty accurate. The clown vibe at Creepy's is described as unnerving, but customers are willing to risk the nightmares for delicious smashburgers. The cocktails are also outstanding. Just don't look too close at the paintings ... they might look back.
(503) 889-0185
627 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: The Zenith
There's no telling what you're going to find when you walk into The Zenith. Part art installation, part vintage shop, and part restaurant, it's an eclectic mix of super-fun stuff that comes together in the best possible way. Communal seating makes it easy to make new friends, the cakes are an absolute must, the peanut noodles are a popular favorite, and you'll want to be sure to browse.
(412) 481-4833
86 S 26th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Rhode Island: Ogie's Trailer Park
Ogie's Trailer Park delivers on a unique experience in a huge way. Imagine a retro trailer park with outdoor seating, a bar, and a walk-up kitchen window that looks like it wouldn't be out of place in "Fallout." There are trivia nights, dance parties, and live music, plus outstanding drinks, truffle tots that you have to order, and a fried chicken sandwich to return for.
(401) 383-8200
1155 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood
Calabash-style seafood might be one of the most iconic foods to come out of North Carolina, but you'll have to head to South Carolina for The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood. This neat Myrtle Beach hotspot has a ton of things to look at, including several breathtaking model ships. There's an arcade, a so-called "dry" aquarium with mounted sea creatures, and for the food, go for the highly recommended crab legs, hushpuppies, and prime rib.
(843) 449-0821
9593 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
South Dakota: Saloon No. 10
Saloon No. 10 got its start back in the 1930s, when friends hit upon the idea of recreating an infamous Deadwood saloon. They did it: Stop there today, and you'll see handcrafted furnishings and legit artifacts, including the chair Wild Bill Hickok was sitting in when he was killed. Rustic dishes like pheasant pasta are delish, and you'll want to stay for live music or a reenactment.
(800) 952-9398
657 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee: Aquarium Restaurant
Is there something unsettling about eating a plate of seafood while surrounded by aquariums full of swimming seafood? Perhaps, but we recommend not thinking too much about it, especially since this place has cool features like sharks and mermaid shows. The aquariums are mesmerizing, with the stingrays in particular earning a ton of fans. The Cajun pasta, shrimp and crab dip, and redfish have a lot of fans, too.
(615) 514-3474
516 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
Texas: Cattleman's Steakhouse
Head out into the desert around El Paso, then ... just keep going. Eventually, you'll find Cattleman's Steakhouse, and although it bills itself as being a restaurant located on a working ranch, there's a lot more here. If you ever wished you could visit a rattlesnake pit before you sit down to dinner, this is your place, and there are plenty of other animals — from horses and llamas to buffalo — to visit with. By the time you sit down to perfectly cooked T-bones, you'll be exhausted.
(915) 544-3200
3450 S Fabens Carlsbad Rd, Fabens, TX 79838
Utah: Oakley Diner
The Oakley Diner is a super-cool retro diner that isn't just made to look like it was dropped right out of the 1930s: It actually was. It was made in 1939 and displayed at the World's Fair in New York, before finding a home first in Massachusetts, then Rhode Island, and finally — in 2007 — Utah. It's been lovingly restored with an eye toward nostalgia, and visitors can get stellar diner food like eggs Benedict, patty melts, and — of course — milkshakes.
(435) 783-1439
981 W Weber Canyon Rd, Oakley, UT 84055
Vermont: Depot 62
If you've ever been hit by a craving for Turkish cuisine, plus worries about when you were going to have time to pick up a new Persian rug for your living room, Depot 62 has you covered. There's a cafe that gets rave reviews for things like hummus, guvec, an outstanding selection of Turkish wines, and the kind of vibe that feels like you've been welcomed into someone's home.
(802) 366-8181
515 Depot St, Manchester Center, VT 05255
Virginia: Godfrey's
Godfrey's is the kind of place that gets called an icon, and for more than two and a half decades, it's been known for world-famous drag brunches. Seriously, how much fun is that? There's great music, a spot-on eggs Benedict, and the drag show is filled with larger-than-life personalities that make it an experience to treasure.
(804) 648-3957
308 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219
Washington: Twede's Cafe
Twede's Cafe has an incredible history and pop culture connection: It's the cafe behind that legendary cherry pie from "Twin Peaks." Fans won't be disappointed here, either, as a 2015 remodel turned it back into the diner it was when it appeared as the Double R Diner in the classic David Lynch series. The cherry pie is a given and so is the coffee, but you shouldn't overlook the corned beef hash and massive pancakes.
(425) 831-5511
137 W North Bend Way, North Bend, WA 98045
West Virginia: Hillbilly Hot Dogs
Hillbilly Hot Dogs has become the poster child for off-beat and utterly unique restaurants from the time it was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" back in 2008. It's been around since 1999, and visitors will find a wildly eclectic stop with all kinds of cool decor to look at. Grab a seat on the school bus after you check out the seemingly endless antiques, and don't skip the Homewrecker hot dog: Some say that alone is worth a drive.
(304) 762-2458
7660 Ohio River Rd, Lesage, WV 25537
Wisconsin: SafeHouse
If you've ever wanted to be a spy — and let's be honest, who hasn't? — SafeHouse is the place for you. You'll need a password to get through the doors (without doing a forfeit challenge that will definitely be broadcast to other diners), but don't worry, the password's on the website. Once you're there, you'll find a super-cool spot with puzzles, illusions, secrets to be discovered, and some neat Cold War-era memorabilia. Hand-breaded cheese curds are rave-worthy, themed cocktails are perfectly powerful, and the burgers are downright tasty.
(414) 271-2007
779 N Front St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: The Cody Cattle Company
If there's a better way to experience Wyoming than at an interactive dinner show, we're not sure what it is. Enjoy incredible live performances with music everyone will enjoy, along with an all-you-can-eat dinner with brisket, pulled pork, and all the fixin's. It's the brisket that's a major favorite, and don't miss out on the brownies.
(307) 272-5770
1910 Demaris Dr, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
Defining something as quirky is obviously a pretty subjective thing, so choosing a restaurant to represent each state was a challenge. We looked for places that had a unique feel, vibe, and atmosphere, and leaned into that: In order to make it onto the list, restaurants needed to stand apart from others in the state, be clearly proud of unique decor, themes, and menu items, and offer guests much more than just a meal. Each one of these places is an entire experience that goes beyond food, and each gives the impression that if a friend described the place to you, you'd wonder if it truly is real.