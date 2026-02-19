The Best Pizza Place In Florida, Hands Down

Eating your way through Florida can be quite the experience. You never really know what you might find. Hidden amongst all those iconic Florida foods are pizzas that are worth every road trip to this sunshine state — you just have to know where to look. The best pizza place in every state doesn't always look the same. In Gainesville, Florida, it's actually a kitschy, eclectic restaurant with a blue Ford Falcon van out front and a painted sign that says Satchel's Pizza.

First opened in 2003, Satchel's Pizza has had over two decades of success in serving not only pizza, but also a unique eating experience to both locals and tourists. Walking through the door, you are immediately greeted by quirky decor and whimsical ambience, patched together like a messy yet charming tapestry. The walls are lined with abstract paintings, stained-glass windows, and mosaic tiles, while refurbished memorabilia hangs from the ceiling. Customers can even enjoy meals in the van while being serenaded by live music.

Creativity extends to the pizzas themselves, which remain the restaurant's main allure. You can build your own pizza from a selection of over 30 toppings, both traditional and unconventional, laid over a regular, pesto, or ricotta base, or even a thick, caramelized crust pizza pie if you opt for the signature Satch-pan pizza. Other than that, there are calzones, accompanied by a hearty pizza sauce, as well as a loaded, dressing-drenched salad bowl. Everything arrives at your table fresh and flavorful, the veggies crisp and pristine, sausages full-on smoky, and cheese perfectly melted, completed by a well-baked crust.