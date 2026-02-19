The Best Pizza Place In Florida, Hands Down
Eating your way through Florida can be quite the experience. You never really know what you might find. Hidden amongst all those iconic Florida foods are pizzas that are worth every road trip to this sunshine state — you just have to know where to look. The best pizza place in every state doesn't always look the same. In Gainesville, Florida, it's actually a kitschy, eclectic restaurant with a blue Ford Falcon van out front and a painted sign that says Satchel's Pizza.
First opened in 2003, Satchel's Pizza has had over two decades of success in serving not only pizza, but also a unique eating experience to both locals and tourists. Walking through the door, you are immediately greeted by quirky decor and whimsical ambience, patched together like a messy yet charming tapestry. The walls are lined with abstract paintings, stained-glass windows, and mosaic tiles, while refurbished memorabilia hangs from the ceiling. Customers can even enjoy meals in the van while being serenaded by live music.
Creativity extends to the pizzas themselves, which remain the restaurant's main allure. You can build your own pizza from a selection of over 30 toppings, both traditional and unconventional, laid over a regular, pesto, or ricotta base, or even a thick, caramelized crust pizza pie if you opt for the signature Satch-pan pizza. Other than that, there are calzones, accompanied by a hearty pizza sauce, as well as a loaded, dressing-drenched salad bowl. Everything arrives at your table fresh and flavorful, the veggies crisp and pristine, sausages full-on smoky, and cheese perfectly melted, completed by a well-baked crust.
A pizza experience everyone recommends
All over Yelp and Tripadvisor, Satchel's Pizza receives glowing reviews for both the food and the atmosphere. One customer describes it as "eclectic and electric," deeming the restaurant itself "a landmark in the Gainesville area that all should try at least once." Quite a few also love the kid-friendly, artful playground. With something new lurking in every corner and a gift shop filled with unique souvenirs, this couldn't be more accurate. Even the service is impeccable, if the many compliments for staff efficiency and friendliness are anything to go by. Over on Reddit, the sentiment remains largely the same, with many commenters also believing the restaurant is worth a visit just for the vibrant space alone.
That said, the pizza, calzones, and salads are still highly recommended across the board. Many are pleasantly surprised by how large the slices are, along with the dough's perfect balance of fluffy and soft, with the perfect amount of crisp around the edges. One even highlights the way the center doesn't get soggy despite the mountain of sauces and toppings piled atop. Its lack of greasiness is also deeply appreciated as a rarity when it comes to pizza and calzones.
The topping versatility doesn't go unnoticed either. From bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs to artichoke hearts, banana peppers, and other unique pizza toppings found across the U.S., the pizza experience is tailored to your own palate. Even though it's not the main attraction, the salad is no less formidable, filled to the brim with lettuce, fruits, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and various types of nuts and seeds. Tossed with cheese and a vinaigrette, it's good enough for food critics to consider as "one of the best salads in Gainesville".