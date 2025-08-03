16 Unique Pizza Toppings Found Across The U.S.

A pizza pie is like a big, cheesy canvas to unleash culinary creativity. There are really no rules when it comes to this humble combination of dough, cheese, and sauce. Do you want it topped with fruit and sweet sauces? How about loads of obscure seafood? What about a slice of pizza with miniature slices of pizza as a topping? Yes, that's a thing. Whatever epicurean conquest you're on, pizza lets you explore to your heart's content, and it never judges.

We all know the classic pizza toppings — pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and the like — but all over the U.S., there are oddball ingredients lurking in the shadows of the pizza universe. Different regions across the country stake their claim in fun, inventive toppings; some are well known, while some are hyper-regional and specific, going unnoticed by most of the pizza-loving populace — until now. These pies showcase how each area interprets its perfect slice, steeped in the cultural traditions of our country's amalgamated heritage. So, let's grab some Parmesan and garlic, plenty of napkins, and leave our judgments at the door to explore every corner of the nation and uncover some surprising pizza creations.