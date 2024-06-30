Is There A Difference Between Béchamel And Alfredo Sauce?

Whether you're a newer cook or have years of experience in the kitchen, it's easy to get your white sauces mixed up. They all tend to be thick, creamy, and, well, white — which means it's hard to tell from first glance the ingredients that go into each one and the techniques that are used to make them. Plus, with so many types out there (including cream, mornay, and soubise sauce), it can tough to tell where to start with your white sauce education. Let's narrow down the list to two of the most popular types in the U.S.: béchamel and Alfredo.

Not only are they very similar in appearance, but they have a few applications in common, too. You can use them in chicken or pasta dishes, and both are tasty toppings for a plate of roasted vegetables. Plus, béchamel and Alfredo are made over the stove with dairy ingredients and simple flavorings. So what's the difference between these two sauces, and how do you know when to use each? It mostly comes down to the ingredients involved, and how they're made and used.