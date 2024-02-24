For A More Robust Alfredo Sauce, You'll Need A Splash Of Chicken Broth

From zesty tomato sauce to meaty ragu or herby garlic and oil, a hearty plate of pasta serves as the perfect canvas for a slew of flavorful toppings. But if you're craving something particularly rich for dinner, you can't go wrong with a classic Alfredo sauce. It's cheesy, creamy, and oh-so-decadent, and it pairs well with just about any type of noodle you've got on hand, including bow-tie farfalle, tubular penne, or its most traditional pairing, long strips of fettuccine.

While it's true that there is little to improve upon when it comes to the creamy creation, which is said to have been invented in Rome in 1914 by Italian chef Alfredo di Lelio, even the most beloved and established recipes have the potential to evolve. If you ask us, the secret to a more flavorful and robust Alfredo sauce comes in the form of chicken broth. Yes, you read that correctly. Although chicken broth may not be the first thing you think to mix with butter, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese, the three traditional ingredients for Alfredo sauce, the liquid addition certainly pulls its weight. Not only does chicken broth do a great job of bulking up the sauce, it also adds a savory, salty taste that instantly elevates the dish.