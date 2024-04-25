A Drizzle Of Balsamic Will Balance Out Overly Rich Store-Bought Alfredo

A jar of store-bought Alfredo sauce can be a true lifesaver for busy days. Just pop it open and heat it up, and your pasta dish is already halfway done thanks to the sauce's incredibly rich flavor. The downside, unfortunately, is the flavor may not always be as up to par as when you're making Alfredo sauce from scratch, as jarred varieties are oftentimes too rich. But there's a quick remedy that can solve everything — just drizzle in some balsamic vinegar.

Balsamic vinegar has its own unique kind of tanginess, backed by luscious, richly sweet notes. This complexity cuts right through Alfredo sauce's thick, cloying creaminess. Balsamic's fruity undertones and caramel, honey-like hints also make a stunning contrast with the white sauce's savory elements. In place of the usual one-dimensional taste are now diverse layers of flavor, ranging from vibrantly sweet and tangy to deeply tart.

If regular balsamic somehow seems too daunting to experiment with, fear not, there's also the option of white balsamic. Cooked at a lower temperature and aged for a shorter time to avoid any caramelization, this golden-hued rendition still carries that signature fruity sweetness but with a cleaner and gentler aftertaste. It, too, brightens Alfredo sauce with a light flair, balancing out the inherent heaviness without loading anything else extra into the mix.