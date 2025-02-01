Avoid These 14 Touristy Restaurants In New Orleans

As Mardi Gras season looms around the corner, folks are gearing up to take the trek to New Orleans — the country's most eclectic city. In addition to parades and festivities, there's so much to do as a tourist in the Crescent City; you can take a food tour, lounge in beautiful City Park, marvel at the picturesque architecture in the French Quarter, and check out some incredibly old, historic bars.

No matter where you're headed, no tourist wants to feel like they're experiencing a city only from the lens of an out-of-towner. They want the local experience, steeped in culture, history, and art, and there's plenty of all that in New Orleans. I'm an ex-New Orleans resident, but I love the city as if it were still my home, so you can always catch me down by the bayou once the festivities kick off. But, once upon a time, I was just a tourist in the Big Easy, and I definitely experienced my fair share of tourist traps before I decided to cement myself as a resident.

In this list, I'll point out restaurants that are designed to trick tourists, promising a local vibe when, in reality, no local would ever be caught dead inside. These gimmicky spots are overpriced, over-the-top, and just plain overrated, and they should be avoided at all costs.

