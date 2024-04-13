13 Best Spots For Frozen Cocktails In New Orleans, According To A Former Local

It's no secret that partying on Mardi Gras with a stiff drink in hand is as integral to the culture of New Orleans as the world-renowned gumbo restaurants or warm and fluffy beignets from Café Du Monde. The libations of the city represent resilience and cultural amalgamation just as much as the food, and no drinks are as famous in New Orleans as frozen cocktails — from Hurricanes to Hand Grenades. Unsurprisingly, the coldest drink fathomable is the most popular option in a city that's hot, hot, hot all summer long. Here, you'll find legendary drive-through daiquiri spots – where you can cruise up and snag a frosty drink on the fly — and bars that serve frozen concoctions by the gallon.

As a regular New Orleans visitor and former local, I've had the pleasure of exploring the city's cocktail scene, from dingy dives to bougie bistros. The city's bars offer an eclectic variety of frozen drinks (all deemed "daiquiris" in the Big Easy, with or without rum, so let's not split hairs) tailored for tourists and others that residents revere. I'm sure you can guess which are the best. In this list, I'll take you to some of my favorite spots, where the atmosphere is laid-back and local, and the drinks are as cool as those tending the bar. Here, beverages are crafted with the same spirit as the city: Strong, refreshing, and generous.