13 Best Spots For Frozen Cocktails In New Orleans, According To A Former Local
It's no secret that partying on Mardi Gras with a stiff drink in hand is as integral to the culture of New Orleans as the world-renowned gumbo restaurants or warm and fluffy beignets from Café Du Monde. The libations of the city represent resilience and cultural amalgamation just as much as the food, and no drinks are as famous in New Orleans as frozen cocktails — from Hurricanes to Hand Grenades. Unsurprisingly, the coldest drink fathomable is the most popular option in a city that's hot, hot, hot all summer long. Here, you'll find legendary drive-through daiquiri spots – where you can cruise up and snag a frosty drink on the fly — and bars that serve frozen concoctions by the gallon.
As a regular New Orleans visitor and former local, I've had the pleasure of exploring the city's cocktail scene, from dingy dives to bougie bistros. The city's bars offer an eclectic variety of frozen drinks (all deemed "daiquiris" in the Big Easy, with or without rum, so let's not split hairs) tailored for tourists and others that residents revere. I'm sure you can guess which are the best. In this list, I'll take you to some of my favorite spots, where the atmosphere is laid-back and local, and the drinks are as cool as those tending the bar. Here, beverages are crafted with the same spirit as the city: Strong, refreshing, and generous.
Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop
Originally built in the mid-1700s, Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop — deemed "the oldest structure used as a bar in the United States" on its website — boasts an incredible connection to the nation's history. The tiny Bourbon Street bar with a storied past is packed to the brim on Mardi Gras, attracting history buffs looking to get a buzz on and folks donning pirate costumes. The old-timey pub, named for two notorious Lousiana smugglers, retains its historic charm and rustic integrity by committing to its pre-Revolutionary War theme. The bar's small interior stays dark, with only candles for light, to recreate the ambiance of a 1700s establishment that's home to some shady business.
Other than being a national landmark, Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop is famous for its frozen purple Voodoo slush. This iconic New Orleans libation is specific to the bar, making it a tourist must-have as well as a fun treat for locals. The drink — affectionately dubbed "purple drank" — is made with Everclear, bourbon, and grape flavoring, yet still manages not to be as strong as Louisiana's Hand Grenade cocktail. Experience this bar and beverage on a haunted ghost tour when you visit the city for a little spook with your slush. Laffite's Blacksmith Stop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.
(504) 593-9761
941 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116
R Bar
R Bar, in the Royal Street Inn near Frenchman Street, is a come-one, come-all joint. Tourists often visit the bar while on a pub crawl, but R Bar is much more of a local spot. This is the type of bar where you can show up by yourself, take a seat, and leave with a group of lifelong friends. On Mondays, locals flock to the bar for the $10 haircut-and-a-shot deal — a very on-brand event for New Orleans. But if you'd prefer to keep your locks intact, there are plenty of other reasons to imbibe at R Bar that don't involve scissors.
A classic fixture at R Bar — prompting tourists to add the spot to a crawl and keeping locals coming back repeatedly — is the bar's rotating frozen cocktail on tap. You can usually find either a frozen pineapple mojito — crafted with all the traditional mojito ingredients plus a tropical addition blended into a frozen slush — or the Agave Gardens — a delicious frozen concoction made with peppery, smokey mezcal and cucumber, lemon, and jalapeño juice. R Bar opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. on weekends, closing whenever.
(504) 948-7499
1431 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar
Superior Seafood, located in New Orleans' mansion-lined, historic Uptown, is a one-stop shop for all things NOLA. Fresh seafood from the Gulf is the main attraction, but that doesn't stop tourists from flocking to the restaurant for happy hour deals, Mardi Gras extravaganzas, and exceptional frozen cocktails. Ride the quaint streetcar directly to the establishment (get off at stop number 24) for an authentic experience in the city.
You won't hear a local refer to this classic eatery without bringing up the famed frozen French 75. Superior Seafood's version of the drink mixes things up, offering a unique spin on the classic French 75 recipe. The restaurant's take is made of only gin, fresh lime juice, and champagne, all blended into a refreshing frozen slushy. The restaurant also offers a robust bourbon slush and frozen pomegranate mojito to beat the heat. Grab a large slush for the price of a small one during the restaurant's lively happy hour. Superior Seafood is open daily for lunch, dinner, and drinks.
(504) 293-3474
4338 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
Melba's
If you're from the Crescent City, you've almost certainly been to a Melba's. This fast-casual joint with two locations is a NOLA staple known for low-priced po'boys absolutely brimming with fried seafood or stacked with loads of deli meat. While Melba's caters to tour groups, showcasing some of the best in New Orleans fare, the eatery is usually packed with locals looking to snag a quick, satisfying bite on the cheap.
Po'boys aren't necessarily the only focus at Melba's. The eatery offers a huge selection of potent frozen daiquiris to enjoy in-house or on the go, including unique flavors like the 9th Ward, Black and Gold, and Dirty Banana. One Melba's location shares a space with a laundromat, so you can enjoy an icy cold, fruity drink while waiting for clothes to be cleaned — turning a tedious chore into the day's most anticipated event. We can't forget the cherry on top: In typical NOLA fashion, both Melba's locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Multiple locations
Manolito
Manolito is a humble French Quarter bar that pays homage to the El Floridita Bar in Havana, Cuba. The New Orleans bar stands as one of the city's most distinct daiquiri destinations, taking pride in its dedication to the original Cuban version of this esteemed, fruity drink. Manolito closed briefly for renovations in the spring of 2024, nearly doubling its space and expanding into a courtyard area for patrons to enjoy a cold drink under the warm Louisiana sun.
Manolito's house specialty cocktail is a frozen version of the rum-rich El Floridita, named for the famed Cuban bar. You can also enjoy a frozen classic margarita or a frosty amaretto sour. The bar also features unique creations like the Jazz Daiquiri — a frozen blend of bold Bacardi Añejo Cuatro, crème de cacao, coffee beans, and lime juice. Manolito's bar is open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
(504) 603-2740
508 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Bud Rip's
Everything that makes the Ninth Ward special in the hearts of New Orleans residents is represented at Bud Rips. This divey and distinct beatnik bar is home to live music, a weird and wonderful crowd, and some of the best frozen concoctions in the city. Enjoy weekly specials like taco Tuesdays and Wednesday bingo for a little midweek excitement, and be sure to stash away a few extra bucks to rock out on the jukebox.
Relax on a sunny summer Saturday afternoon outside Bud Rips with one of two unconventional frozen beverages that make the bar a must-stop on a Bywater bar crawl. Try a frosty whiskey sour infused with passionfruit flavor or, for a spicy treat, indulge in the bar's frozen green drink. This unique beverage — as funky as the bar itself — is made with mezcal, cucumber, and jalapeño. Bud Rips opens in the afternoon and closes shop at 3 a.m.
(504) 945-5762
900 Piety, New Orleans, LA 70117
Pat O'Brien's
Historical bars are in no short supply in the Big Easy, with Pat O'Brien's being among the most celebrated. The bar's original location acted as a speakeasy post-prohibition, and the sultry vibe is still alive and flourishes to this day. The French Quarter spot features a daily dueling pianos show fueled by audience participation, bringing an intoxicating, invigorating energy to the bar and attracting swaths of tourists.
Pat O'Brien's makes a name for itself in the crowded New Orleans bar scene by being the original Hurricane destination. No, the bar doesn't conjure tropical storms. The Hurricane is likely the most famous beverage in New Orleans, thanks to Pat O'Brien's. This drink is both delicious and extremely potent, so please, proceed with caution. The secret recipe served at Pat O'Brien's likely consists of light and dark rum, passionfruit juice, lime, and grenadine, all blended into a frozen slushy. A refreshing and relaxing Hurricane (an oxymoron, we know) hits the spot like nothing else during a blistering Louisiana afternoon. Pat O'Brien's is open Wednesday through Sunday at 12 p.m., closing at 12 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends.
(504) 525-4823
718 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116
Cure
When you're inevitably tired of New Orleans' grungy dives — as charming as they may be — then Cure awaits. The bar was granted the coveted James Beard Foundation's award for Outstanding Bar Program in 2018 and continues to stun locals and visitors alike with its sophistication and exceptionally crafted cocktails. Take a stroll down lively Freret Street in NOLA's Garden District with a frozen adult beverage from Cure and marvel at the beautiful architecture and the city's famous eclectic nightlife. Or, for a memorable night out, enjoy the ambiance from a seat at the bar, where bougie meets cozy.
Cure is home to exceptional seasonal cocktails and daiquiri specials that — in true New Orleans fashion — come in a half-gallon size to take on the go. The bar mixes things up daily with its daiquiri delights, offering flavors from mint tea to passionfruit coconut, giving Hemmingway's Havana a run for its money. Cure opens every day in the late afternoon, closing at 11 p.m. on weeknights and at 12 a.m. on weekends.
(504) 302-2357
4905 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Erin Rose
Erin Rose — a French Quarter joint that redefines what an Irish pub can be — swoops in to add to the nationally acclaimed frozen beverages on this list. The bar's space has been an active and lively local watering hole since the '50s, and over the years has converted into a top tourist destination and place for friends to gather. Cocktail tours in the French Quarter almost always wind up here to showcase a place that truly encapsulates NOLA's essence with the most famous frozen beverage in the Quarter.
Any New Orleans local will tell you that visiting Erin Rose for the first time and not partaking in the frozen Irish coffee is a crime against cocktails. The renowned concoction is considered one of the best in popular frozen cocktails and an absolute must-try for every bar-crawling visitor. Erin Rose twists, turns, and blends everything you thought you knew about a traditional Irish coffee — the classic winter warmer — and crafts the world-famous cocktail into a summertime refresher. Erin Rose is open daily from 10 a.m. (for a little hair of the dog) and closes at 7 a.m.
(504) 522-3573
811 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Sneaky Pickle and Bar Brine
If you're a vegan in New Orleans, you've undoubtedly experienced Sneaky Pickle. This casual eatery is known for serving low-cost, plant-based cuisine with a Vietnamese flare made with local, farm-to-table produce. Enjoy a meal and a beverage on the patio on a cool afternoon in the Bywater, or settle into the cozy dining room while delicious smells waft from the kitchen. Come nightfall, the restaurant takes on the title Bar Brine, and the drinks begin to flow.
Enjoy a specialty frozen cocktail from the rotating menu at Sneaky Pickle's Bar Brine to pair with the artfully crafted meals. You can sometimes find the Last Waltz, a unique beverage made with luscious Luxardo maraschino cherries, absinthe, grapefruit, and lime. You might get lucky and show up when King Chill is on tap. This otherworldly concoction is crafted with vodka, velvet falernum, butterfly pea flower, orgeat, and citrus for a burst of refreshing king cake-esque flavor for Mardi Gras. The bar also cranks out exceptional varieties of NOLA's favorite tipples, like the Hand Grenade — a potent drink with a fascinating history — or the classic rum-laden Hurricane. Sneaky Pickle's Bar Brine is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
(504) 218-5651
3200 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Daiquiri Paradise
Naturally, there's a bar dedicated to the most popular drink in New Orleans: The daiquiri. Daiquiri Paradise in Chalmette reflects everything that this vivacious drink represents in its ambiance, with a bright and fun vibe, games to play, and new friends to meet. The bar originally opened in 1989 to pay homage to the famed frozen creation and has kept true to the original recipes ever since. Enjoy your frosty drink at the lively bar or via the legendary daiquiri drive-thru, where you can grab a drink on the go to enjoy by the pool when the sun just won't quit.
At Daiquiri Paradise, you can find exceptional frozen drinks made with fresh fruit as well as creamy, boozy milkshakes. Enjoy a classic drink, like the piña colada, margarita, or strawberry daiquiri, made with fresh fruit and loads of rum. Or, imbibe and unwind with a unique creation, like a Red Bull vodka slush or cotton candy and king cake flavors. Daiquiri Paradise is open from 11 a.m., closing at 12 a.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.
(504) 277-8388
201 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043
The Joint
If your idea of a good time involves barbecue and a stiff, frozen cocktail, then make The Joint your home away from home. The eatery has acted as the city's top barbecue destination since 2004, with an energetic atmosphere at the bar that will keep you coming back for more meat and mayhem. The cozy Bywater location includes outdoor seating and a rustic interior space for the perfect laid-back lunch in the afternoon and nutty nightlife come evening.
Even if you're not feeling barbecue, The Joint is the place to be on a scorching afternoon. The bar is stocked with a list of unique, refreshing beverages, including those of the frozen variety. The restaurant rotates through a plethora of frosty cocktail options on tap, always keeping things fresh to please the regulars. Its rotating list includes flavors like the blueberry mint mojito, vodka pink lemonade, and zesty gin limeade, all served ice cold and potent. The Joint opens daily at 11:30 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends.
(504) 949-3232
701 Mazant St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Bourrée
Bourrée is known throughout the city for cranking out two of the best things to ever exist in the culinary world: Chicken wings and daiquiris. The pair come together in a harmonious marriage of delicious lazy Sunday snacks, and Bourrée is well aware of the temptation that the combo provides. From chef Nathaniel Zimet — owner of esteemed NOLA establishment Boucherie — Bourrée is a casual interpretation of the best in NOLA nibbles and libations. The restaurant relies on local produce for its drinks and fresh meat and neighborhood baked goods for its food. Enjoy hot boudin links or a meat pie with your frozen drinks to soak up all the booze so you can continue to imbibe.
Enjoy a selection of fruity daiquiris at Bourrée, all made with fresh fruit and other local ingredients. The drink selection rotates based on what's in season, but you can usually find the famed frozen gin and tonic at Bourrée. The frosty interpretation of the simple, yet legendary cocktail turns an already cool and summery drink into a must-have refresher during the warmer months of the year. For a super-sweet alcoholic beverage during Mardi Gras, stop in for a king cake daiquiri to take to a parade — it doesn't get much more "New Orleans" than that. Bourrée is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(504) 510-4040
1510 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
Methodology
As a former resident of New Orleans and a lover of all things frosty, I've compiled this list based on my personal experiences in the Crescent City. I have visited the majority of the establishments mentioned and thoroughly enjoyed a frozen cocktail (or six). Spots on this list that I haven't had the chance to experience firsthand were included based on reputable articles and reviews. This compilation showcases some of my preferred bars, cafes, and restaurants, all united by one common factor: Their exceptional frozen drinks.
While personal taste inevitably influences one's choice of beverage, I've set aside my biases and flavor preferences. Instead, I prioritize establishments that boast a diverse range of drink options, uphold exceptional reputations, and utilize premium ingredients — all with an outstanding ambiance. After all, a delicious drink is significantly enhanced by the environment in which it's enjoyed. I trust that you'll find my selections accurately capture the laid-back essence of the Big Easy, both in their beverage offerings and overall atmosphere.