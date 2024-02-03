The Fascinating History Behind The Hand Grenade Drink

First came the hurricane, then came the hand grenade. No, we're not talking about Armageddon. In this case, the Hurricane and the Hand Grenade (capital letters intended) are about as far from being harbingers of the end of days as you can get. In fact, you're more likely to encounter them during a ruckus night in New Orleans' French Quarter than at the place of judgment. But be careful. If you go overboard, you'll likely face your own moment of reckoning when the new day dawns.

That's because both are high-octane cocktails, popular among revelers letting the good times roll on Bourbon Street, smack dab in the middle of one of the greatest party capitals in the world. While the Hurricane came first — a point the creators of the Hand Grenade readily acknowledge — the Hand Grenade has been wowing fans since shortly after the 1984 World's Fair in New Orleans set a record for having the lowest attendance in the history of World's Fairs. The fair's loss was Earl Bernhardt's gain.

In the early 1980s, the Mississippi native was a morning DJ at a Hattiesburg, Mississippi radio station when a friend suggested that they team up and invest in a concession stand at the upcoming World's Fair. The fair was a bust, but the beverage-focused refreshment station serving frozen fruit daiquiris was a hit. It must have seemed like easy money because Bernhardt took his hard-earned cash and invested in a new business: opening a laid-back tiki-style bar — Tropical Isle — on Toulouse Street in New Orleans' French Quarter.