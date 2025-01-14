12 Best Spots For Po'boys In New Orleans

Leave it to New Orleans to take a modest sandwich and turn it into an illustrious culinary sensation. Every region of the U.S. stakes its claim in some form of a distinct long sandwich — whether it be heroes, hoagies, or subs — but the po'boy of the Big Easy has a little something extra to offer that the other versions just can't compete with. Fresh fried seafood, bold Cajun seasoning, fluffy French bread, and fully-dressed status make the po'boy a national legend. The distinctly humble sandwich reflects the city's blue-collar roots, getting its playful name when it was created in the 1920s to feed hungry, striking railway workers. Today, the po'boy stands as a testament to the city's working-class history, its eclectic culinary heritage, and the bountiful, verdant environment that produces some of the finest dishes in the world.

Unlike the best gumbo in New Orleans — which is generally only found at your momma's house — the best po'boys come from esteemed establishments dotting the city, from Metairie to the Marigny. Using my experience as a frequent New Orleans visitor and former resident, I've outlined the best of the best eateries for po'boys in this guide. Choose any of these restaurants for your first — or 500th — po'boy experience; tourists can get the chance to eat like the locals, and seasoned residents may discover a po'boy to add to their list of favorite Nola eats.