12 Best Spots For Po'boys In New Orleans
Leave it to New Orleans to take a modest sandwich and turn it into an illustrious culinary sensation. Every region of the U.S. stakes its claim in some form of a distinct long sandwich — whether it be heroes, hoagies, or subs — but the po'boy of the Big Easy has a little something extra to offer that the other versions just can't compete with. Fresh fried seafood, bold Cajun seasoning, fluffy French bread, and fully-dressed status make the po'boy a national legend. The distinctly humble sandwich reflects the city's blue-collar roots, getting its playful name when it was created in the 1920s to feed hungry, striking railway workers. Today, the po'boy stands as a testament to the city's working-class history, its eclectic culinary heritage, and the bountiful, verdant environment that produces some of the finest dishes in the world.
Unlike the best gumbo in New Orleans — which is generally only found at your momma's house — the best po'boys come from esteemed establishments dotting the city, from Metairie to the Marigny. Using my experience as a frequent New Orleans visitor and former resident, I've outlined the best of the best eateries for po'boys in this guide. Choose any of these restaurants for your first — or 500th — po'boy experience; tourists can get the chance to eat like the locals, and seasoned residents may discover a po'boy to add to their list of favorite Nola eats.
Parkway Bakery and Tavern
Parkway Bakery is as iconic in New Orleans' fast-casual fare as Antonie's is for fine dining. First opened by a German baker in 1911, Parkway was one of many bakeries in Mid-City, but in only a few short years, the establishment garnered a glowing reputation that set it apart from the rest.
When the "Poor Boy" was created to feed striking railway workers, Parkway added the sandwich to its menu in solidarity, specifically to offer it to hungry, out-of-work picketers at no charge. Today, Parkway stands as one of the most authentic eateries in New Orleans, with relics of its long, storied past remaining in the form of old-timey decor and artifacts dotting the walls. You'll often find the large corner restaurant equally teeming with tourists and swarming with city-dwellers, no matter the time of day.
When the weather allows, sit outside on Parkway's expansive patio and join the other patrons as they scarf down a delicious po'boy with hushed fervor. The surf and turf — a delectable mix of roast beef and crispy, golden fried shrimp — and smoky, spicy alligator sausage po'boys are must-tries at Parkway. I'm an indecisive seafood lover, so my go-to is the half-and-half with fried shrimp and either catfish or oysters. No matter which po'boy you choose, be sure to finish it off with a slice of Parkway's famous rum-infused French bread pudding, which is so deliciously boozy that you might need a designated dessert driver. Parkway Bakery and Tavern is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(504) 482-3047
538 Hagan Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Verti Marte
The epitome of a quintessential French Quarter corner store (say that five times fast), Verti Marte is among the best spots for quick, quality, 'round-the-clock eats. Locals know all about Verti Marte's allure, but tourists can often miss it on their walks through the Quarter thanks to its unassuming appearance. Order with cash in hand (no cards accepted here) at the counter and browse the stockpile of essentials, like to-go booze, snacks, and toiletries, at Verti Marte's convenience store. The 24-7 eatery slings po'boys any time of day or night, but make sure to call in your order if it's exceptionally late to give employees time to craft your meal in between cleaning up.
Despite its modest, bodega-like appearance, a po'boy from Verti Marte is considered one of Nola's must-try dishes. The All That Jazz is a showstopper with ham, turkey, shrimp, mushrooms, and two cheeses, all doused in Verti Marte's special sauce. Grab a breakfast po'boy if you're up early or a shrimp sandwich made Philly cheesesteak-style for a hearty dinner. The Royal Feast — with pot roast, turkey, ham, and spicy cheese — is an appropriate cure for a Mardi Gras-induced hangover. Verti Marte is open daily, 24-7.
(504) 525-4767
1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Killer Poboys
If you've been enjoying a frozen Irish coffee at esteemed French Quarter bar Erin Rose and start feeling that all-too-familiar stomach-grumbling sensation, then you're in luck; Killer Poboys is located within Erin Rose, and it serves some of Nola's most inventive po'boys. First starting with the little restaurant in the back of Erin Rose in 2012, Killer Poboys has since expanded to include a large location of its own on Dauphine. Here, a cozy and casual ambiance combines with the artisanal, international flavors that inspire its po'boys, creating an ideal laid-back lunch spot.
The loaded sandwiches at Killer Poboys are anything but traditional. The BBQ chicken confit — consisting of chicken thighs slow-cooked in duck fat, coffee BBQ sauce, and ranch slaw — is a crowd-pleaser. For a po'boy bursting with spicy and tangy flavors, try the housemade chorizo with chili lime aioli, pepita hummus, queso fresco, and jalapeño. Delectable vegan options include a roasted sweet potato and Thai BBQ tofu sandwich. Killer Poboys on Dauphine is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Monday.
Multiple locations
Zimmer's Seafood
Zimmer's Seafood is a Gentilly staple that's way off the beaten path for tourists, marking it as a true locals-only icon. Like most revered New Orleans eateries, Zimmer's doesn't look like much at first glance, but folks come for the fresh-from-the-Gulf fish and shellfish; not the atmosphere. It's takeout only, so come prepared with a place in mind to nestle in and enjoy your fishy po'boy feast — I recommend taking the quick drive to beautiful City Park for a picnic.
There's no wrong choice between any seafood-stuffed po'boy at Zimmer's, from oyster to fish to shrimp, in whole or half sizes. But the star of the sandwich show (and my personal all-time favorite po'boy) is the fried soft-shell crab. The crabs are expertly fried, not too greasy, and have the perfect level of crunch to complement creamy mayo and a generous drizzle of hot sauce. And to top it all off, Zimmer's sandwiches are known for their use of fresh, authentic po'boy bread from next-door John Gendusa Bakery — one of the last makers of genuine po'boy loaves. Zimmer's is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch or an early dinner.
(504) 282-7150
4915 Saint Anthony Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122
Domilise's Po-Boy and Bar
Situated along the Mississippi, you'll find a historic sandwich-slinging spot with ties to Nola's distinct working-class roots. Domilise's is a New Orleans institution founded in 1918 by Peter and Sophie Domilise, originally serving as a small local bar. A few years on, after the bar gained a reputation as a friendly local watering hole, Sophie started preparing lunches for the longshoremen and local workers. Today, Domilise's yellow house storefront and hand-painted sign welcome tourists, celebrities, and neighbors alike with the same cozy, downhome charm that cemented it as a Nola staple over a century ago.
The roast beef po'boy is a fan favorite at Domilise's, with extra rich, savory au jus, obviously. The fried shrimp is a classic that can't be beaten, but I tend to gravitate toward the fresh catfish (because being right next door to the Mississippi calls for it). Snag a sandwich in a modestly-priced whole or half size (either way, these bad boys are known to be massive), and get it fully dressed to the nines. The lunch hour sees lines around the block, so be sure to plan accordingly. Domilise's is open Monday through Wednesday for lunch, and Thursday through Saturday for lunch and an early dinner.
(504) 899-9126
5240 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Adam's Street Grocery
Hole-in-the-wall eateries are what Nola is all about, and Adam's Street Grocery is the absolute definition of a hole-in-the-wall. The po'boys are to die for and the prices are on point — what's not to love? The little corner Carrollton deli, near Tulane University, looks just like any of the hundreds of delis in the city. But if you ask anyone in town where the best po'boy is found, there's a good chance they'll tell you that it's Adam's, no contest.
Adam's is known to stuff its classic po'boys to the brim and still offer modest prices, but that's not the only thing that makes its sandwiches some of the most cherished in the city. Any New Orleans resident will tell you: the secret to a great po'boy is in the bread — it's absolutely necessary that it's pillowy soft inside with a delicate layer of crunch on the outside. Adam's creates the quintessential po'boy with bread from Nola's own Dong Phuong — a legendary Vietnamese bakery. Adam's Street Grocery is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
facebook.com/adamsstreetgrocery
(504) 861-1120
1309 Adams St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Guy's Po-Boys
Back in 1993, Marvin Matherne purchased Guy's po'boy shop from Guy Barcia in order to fulfill a lifelong, fishy sandwich-fueled dream. Guy's has been going strong ever since, usually with Matherne running the one-man-show in the back. The restaurant retains its charm from the old days (except for its electric-blue exterior), so to step through its doors is to time warp to a simpler time when po'boys were made with love and passion for the art of sandwich-crafting.
Guy's is known for its expert takes on the classics — especially the fried shrimp or blackened catfish. But for your first trip to Guy's, you have to try its most eclectic offering: The Bomb. This monster combines the shrimp and catfish that put it on the map, along with melted Swiss and cheddar cheeses. I know what you're thinking — fish and cheese is typically a no-go, but this unlikely duo will undoubtedly sway your opinion on the cheesy fish faux pas. Guy's is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(504) 891-5025
5259 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Crabby Jack's
Crabby Jack's reputation is counterintuitive to the kitschy moniker that makes it sound like a tourist trap. The restaurant is the brainchild of chef Jacques Leonardi, the son of a French mother and Italian father, and protégé of acclaimed New Orleans chef Paul Prudhomme (otherwise known as the chef responsible for the infamous Turduckin). Leonardi utilized the international culinary traditions he learned from his parents and the skills he honed under Chef Prudhomme to create somewhat of a cult following with Crabby Jack's and his more upscale (yet still down-home) restaurant Jacques Imo's Café.
Oddly enough, there are no crab sandwiches to be found at Crabby Jack's — instead, the star of the show is without a doubt the cochon de lait po'boy. The tender meat of a suckling pig is turned into BBQ-infused pulled pork and doesn't even need to be dressed to be wildly tasty. Other specialties include slow-roasted duck and a genuine Southern classic: a fried green tomato and shrimp po'boy doused in creamy rémoulade sauce. Don't be afraid to snag a side of onion rings; they're known to steal some of the spotlight. Crabby Jack's is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(504) 833-2722
428 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70118
Frankie and Johnny's
If you're on the hunt for a classic Big Easy bar vibe with outstanding po'boys to boot, you'll find exactly what you're looking for at Frankie and Johnny's. First opened in 1942 by Johnny Morreale and his brother-in-law Frank Gaudin, the eatery made a lasting impression on the dock workers and local merchants, quickly cementing itself as the friendly neighborhood bar and restaurant in Nola. The Uptown spot is a rare option for a sit-down po'boy with an unostentatious atmosphere that's fit for a quick lunch or a bring-the-whole-family dinner.
While Frankie and Johnny's might be more well-known for its Italian fare and fried chicken, that doesn't stop the sandwiches from making their mark on the po'boy scene in New Orleans. The cup of gumbo and half a po'boy special makes for one of the best lunches in the city. Start with boiled crawfish and some melt-in-your-mouth onion rings before picking out a po'boy. Try the alligator sausage po'boy for a fan favorite or grab a meatball marinara or eggplant parm for a lunch that incorporates the restaurant's Italian roots. Frankie and Johnny's is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(504) 243-1234
321 Arabella St New, New Orleans, LA 70115
Parasol's Bar and Restaurant
With uniquely unpretentious charm, Parasol's encompasses everything that makes a New Orleans dive bar distinct in its rustic simplicity. The bar and restaurant — first opened way back in 1952 — is the kind of place where you'll find friends gathered no matter the hour, a friendly face behind the bar, and a lunch that always hits the spot. It's located in the cozy, residential Irish Channel and is known to sling legendary frozen cocktails, but most folks come for the kitchen's celebrated po'boys. When the restaurant closed briefly in 2019, it left a hole in the hearts of longtime regulars, showcasing the significance that a seemingly inconsequential, divey watering hole has in the Big Easy. Parasol's reopened under new ownership after a few short months, and nearby residents rejoiced.
Firecracker shrimp is a stand-out po'boy at Parasol's, but the restaurant is probably most known for its tender, sauce-drenched roast beef. You won't be able to get enough of that gravy, so order a side of gravy-soaked french fries with your sandwich and thank me later. Parasol's is open daily for lunch, dinner, and late-night drinks.
(504) 354-9079
2533 Constance St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Liuzza's by the Track
Known as one of the most renowned Nola establishments, Liuzza's by the Track is a family-owned operation nestled in a historic, nearly century-old building. Liuzza's, located on the outskirts of the New Orleans Fairgrounds, is a Jazz Fest staple thanks to its proximity to the event and its out-of-this-world cuisine and beverages. Folks stop by the restaurant to pregame with beers before the festival, and on their way out, they keep with tradition and always snag a cup of gumbo and a po'boy.
You can't talk about po'boys without bringing up one of the Big Easy's most consequential: the BBQ shrimp po'boy at Liuzza's by the Track. New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp isn't the same as shellfish smothered in BBQ sauce; it's delicately spiced and buttery, and at Liuzza's, it's stuffed into fresh French bread and devoured with gusto by festival-goers and foodies looking to scratch off a Nola bucket list meal. Liuzza's by the Track is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(504) 218-7888
1518 N Lopez St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Mahony's
Mahony's — found among many revered establishments on Nola's storied Magazine Street — doesn't have the historic roots that many po'boy shops on this list have, but it's garnered a glowing reputation in the few years that it's been around. Chef Benjamin Wicks left the world of fine dining to step outside his comfort zone and pursue a much different venture: a modern, paradigmatic sandwich shop and bar. Mahony's has all the charm of many a po'boy shop in the Big Easy, but with an unmistakable contemporary spin that makes visitors to the city feel less out of place, like they might in some of the divey-er spots on this list.
Mahony's put an artisanal, gourmet spin on the classic po'boys that we know and love. It's got the traditional fried fish po'boy, but this time it's made with an extra dose of pure Louisiana essence: Fish encrusted in Zapp's brand chips. Root beer-glazed ham offers a sweet and salty treat, while shrimp and sausage — complemented with shrimp gravy and topped with green onions — takes two New Orleans favorites and combines them into one legendary sandwich. Mahony's is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(504) 766-6679
3454 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Methodology
The cuisine of New Orleans is wildly different from any other food scene in the nation. I'm enthralled with it, so I never shy away from experiencing the top eats in the city — back when I lived there and during frequent food-focused visits. My most recent trip involved a detour to Nola on a Houston-to-New York road trip just to snag a shrimp and catfish po'boy from Parkway — they're really that good.
Overall, I've certainly had my fair share of po'boys and can personally attest to most of these eateries. For the rest, I used online reviews and local lore to discern if they were worthy of a spot on this list of Nola's best po'boys. All of these restaurants have glowing reputations among locals, and many of them have ties to New Orleans' history, attracting tourists looking for a meal that incorporates the city's unique roots. I skipped restaurants popular among tourists that tend to fall flat with locals to guarantee that a pick from this list will deliver an authentic Big Easy lunch.