A potato chip can be a simple thing. After all, it's usually just a slice of potato fried in oil until crisp, then seasoned (or not). Yet this also makes potato chips a blank slate, offering innumerable ways to cut, cook, and flavor them. And when it comes to unique chips, it's hard to overlook Zapp's. Between the brightly colored, striped or patterned bags, and unusual names (like Voodoo or Evil Eye), this brand stands out in the snack aisle.

All Zapp's chips are kettle cooked — one batch at a time — and feature flavors and names connected to the company's Louisiana roots. In addition to chips, Zapp's also makes flavored pretzels in various salty and sweet flavors. Given its wide range of products, I decided to go deeper into Zapp's offerings. I gathered the full lineup of Zapp's chips and pretzels, then sorted out the brand's top flavors from its less-than-memorable options.

As a professional recipe developer for over 15 years and lifelong pro snacker, I've both sampled and cooked with an abundance of chips and pretzels, including Zapp's. After sampling its various flavors and comparing them head-to-head based on several factors (namely overall taste and flavor balance), here is every Zapp's product ranked worst to best.

