This Is The Beer You Should Be Pairing With Barbecue Chips

Whether you're watching the game or sitting down for a movie, an ice-cold beer and a handful of barbecue potato chips is a clear winner in the snack department. While it's easier to simply grab whatever is sitting in the kitchen, there is actually a better way to think about this beer pairing. To find out what that is, we reached out to Chef Jessie Massie, Executive Chef at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Massie was passionate about the beer company she works with. "You can't go wrong with pairing [barbecue chips] with a very approachable, all-purpose kind of beer like Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale, which is a classic American-style Pale Ale," Massie told Tasting Table. American Pale Ales (APAs) are similar to India Pale Ales in that they have a light body and crisp taste, but IPAs lean heavily on the bitterness of hops while APAs tend to be a bit more mellow and malty.

"BBQ-flavored chips often have a mixture of smokey, sweet, and tangy flavors with the quintessential saltiness that potato chips offer," Massie went on. There's a sneaky reason salty snacks are offered alongside drinks at the bar which amounts to tricking your brain into thinking it's thirsty so you'll drink more. APAs like the Sierra Nevada are supremely refreshing and light without being quite as timid as, say, a lager or pilsner.