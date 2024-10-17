This Illinois Town With Zero Residents Is Home To An Iconic Burger Restaurant

In the middle of a wide expanse of Illinois farmland, three-and-a-half hours south of Chicago, you'll happen upon the town of Moonshine. For many years, Moonshine had a population of two: Helen and Roy Tuttle, who resided over their Moonshine Store, the sole building in town. Although you'll never find Moonshine on a map, thousands flock there annually to gobble down the store's famous Moonburgers. Roy passed in 2015. Helen retired two years later and no longer lives above the Moonshine Store, so the population of the town is now zero. Their daughters-in-law Jackie and Lisa Tuttle are the current owners, and on any given day, between 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when they shut down the grills, they serve hundreds of Moonburgers, which is annually voted one of the top 25 burgers in Illinois.

The Moonshine Store is hardly your typical burger joint. Customers arrive and put in their order, and since there's always a line, even early in the morning, they wait patiently on folding chairs or old church pews, until their name is called. The Tuttles do burgers, plain and cheese, and that's it; no shoestring fries, no milkshakes, but you can purchase a bag of chips and a soda. There is no inside seating, and so everyone takes their meals to the picnic tables outside, whether it's freezing or sweltering. But what's this obsession with Moonburgers all about anyway?