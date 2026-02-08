15 Supper Clubs Still Serving Up Old-School Elegance

The supper club is arguably one of the most peculiar kinds of restaurant. Think of it as the opposite of fast food: It's a place where you go with the intention of spending a few hours, taking the time to savor meals, relax over cocktails, and — most likely — meet up with some other people doing precisely the same thing.

Defining a supper club can be a tricky, as there's a wide variety of experiences and opinions about what makes a proper one. Commonly-cited features include serving relish trays, bread baskets, classic cocktails — particularly the Old Fashioned — and hearty meals that are heavy on things like steak and prime rib. These places are mostly dinner-only, and are set up to allow guests to mingle at a bar, lounge area, or other communal space. Sometimes there's a salad bar, sometimes live music, and the bottom line is that it's all about savoring a delicious meal in good company.

Although these types of establishments truly had a heyday in the 1930s and 40s, today's supper clubs are still serving up a wonderfully retro dining experience. In order to bring you a list of some of the best, we looked for places that offer an old-school experience. That means serving classic cocktails and dishes in an atmosphere that encourages guests to spend an entire evening there. The best supper clubs have decor and service that harken back to previous decades, foster a sense of community, and — of course — get rave reviews for delicious meals.