15 Supper Clubs Still Serving Up Old-School Elegance
The supper club is arguably one of the most peculiar kinds of restaurant. Think of it as the opposite of fast food: It's a place where you go with the intention of spending a few hours, taking the time to savor meals, relax over cocktails, and — most likely — meet up with some other people doing precisely the same thing.
Defining a supper club can be a tricky, as there's a wide variety of experiences and opinions about what makes a proper one. Commonly-cited features include serving relish trays, bread baskets, classic cocktails — particularly the Old Fashioned — and hearty meals that are heavy on things like steak and prime rib. These places are mostly dinner-only, and are set up to allow guests to mingle at a bar, lounge area, or other communal space. Sometimes there's a salad bar, sometimes live music, and the bottom line is that it's all about savoring a delicious meal in good company.
Although these types of establishments truly had a heyday in the 1930s and 40s, today's supper clubs are still serving up a wonderfully retro dining experience. In order to bring you a list of some of the best, we looked for places that offer an old-school experience. That means serving classic cocktails and dishes in an atmosphere that encourages guests to spend an entire evening there. The best supper clubs have decor and service that harken back to previous decades, foster a sense of community, and — of course — get rave reviews for delicious meals.
The Harvey House (Madison, Wisconsin)
The Harvey House advertises itself as a modern supper club that pays homage to the 19th century's elegant and expansive network of railway travel. It's not a random connection, as the restaurant itself occupies what was once the baggage claim house of Madison's train depot. Dine in a remodeled train car, relax at the bar, and browse a menu that's a modernized take on the old-school supper club. Start with a relish tray of spreads, dips, and sausages, have a pre-dinner martini, choose from mains like a NY Strip or ribeye, and finish the evening off with a cocktail, dessert, and a nightcap.
Those nightcaps can also be ordered a la mode, and if you're thinking that something like a minty grasshopper with a scoop of ice cream sounds amazing, customers confirm that it is. Dishes from the relish tray to the walleye are lauded for being delicious reimaginings of traditional foods, particularly the French onion soup prepared tableside.
(608) 250-9578
644 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703
Hush Supper Club (Washington, DC)
The Hush Supper Club is a little different, and to get details — like a specific address — you'll need to make a reservation and fill out a questionnaire that includes things like interests and personal anecdotes. It's only then that you'll get a seat at a table in a townhouse somewhere on U Street in Washington, DC, where you'll be treated to a dinner where the focus is Indian cuisine. The menu varies, and it's an exclusive thing: The dining room has just 12 seats.
It's impossible to talk about any recommended dishes, because they vary so widely. We can tell you, though, that recipes have been handed down through the family of the chef and host, Madame Geeta. Everything is vegetarian, and the idea is to start a conversation about some little-known traditions, ingredients, and to foster a sense of camaraderie while preserving the heritage of one family.
Information provided on reservation
The Turk's Inn (Brooklyn, New York)
Anyone who's moved away from a longtime home probably has a restaurant or two they would love to pack up and take with them, and that's kind of what happened with The Turk's Inn. It originally opened in Hayward, Wisconsin back in 1934, and it was wildly popular. Think pop art and tassels, the occasional live peacock, dancers, and a menu with a Turkish theme. However, when the original owners' daughter died in 2015, it almost closed for good — until two Wisconsinites-turned-New Yorkers who loved The Turk's decided to buy the whole thing and re-open in Brooklyn.
It's bigger and better than ever, with an entertainment venue in The Sultan Room and a rooftop, open-air space, too. The obligatory relish tray is Turkish-themed, there's lamb and shish kebabs, and Wisconsin cheese curds, too. Diners say that the supper club spirit of the place has been faithfully recreated, the lamb is delicious, and the fries — coated with what's described as Ottoman spice — are crave-worthy.
(718) 215-0025
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
The Twelve Thirty Club (Nashville, Tennessee)
Entertainment takes center stage at Nashville's Twelve Thirty Club, and that's not entirely surprising: It's backed by Tennessee native Justin Timberlake. That's not to suggest the food is in any way lacking: The kitchen is helmed by Sam Fox, who's accumulated an impressive 12 James Beard nominations. The Supper Club experience is held every night, and after cocktails, it moves to a Prohibition-themed seating area, with a view of the stage and the evening's entertainment.
The menu is enough to give some serious competition to any of the U.S.'s best steakhouses, with Prime black angus and Wagyu steaks, dry-aged ribeye, seafood towers, and sushi. Wagyu bolognese comes highly recommended, along with the lobster pasta, and the live music is the icing on the cake. Also, don't leave without stopping at the rooftop bar.
(629) 236-0001
550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
The Mayfair Supper Club (Las Vegas, Nevada)
If you thought the Bellagio's Mayfair Supper Club was closing in 2025, you were right — and it reopened quickly, after an overhaul to the entertainment and the menu. The new incarnation of the experience is a supper club where the guests are a part of the show, which is a film noir-esque series of performances — including aerial displays and acrobatics — that vary from night to night. It makes for an experience those in-the-know say has to be seen to be believed, and one you can return to for all new shows.
There are a lot of great restaurants serving prime rib in Las Vegas, and that includes the Mayfair Supper Club. There's also sushi and shellfish, wagyu ribeye, and traditional supper club dishes like crab legs and strip steak. The food is top-tier with appetizers like coconut shrimp being highly-recommended. As for the entertainment, it's lauded as being such a fun place to be that some end up leaving only when it's time to close.
bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/the-mayfair-supperclub.html
(702) 693-8876
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Fountain Room (Indianapolis, Indiana)
The Fountain Room in Indianapolis has a really neat history: It was formerly the site of a Coca-Cola bottling plant that churned out 2.25 million bottles a week. In 2022, it was re-imagined as an Art Deco-style social and supper club with a menu that includes modernized classics. The relish tray is piled high with artisanal meats, cheeses, and house-pickled vegetables, there are Australian wagyu and angus steak options, and plenty of seafood choices and sharable sides.
The cocktail menu is impressive, with several varieties of the classic Old Fashioned on offer. If you're looking for a place to enjoy things like beef tartare and duck confit in an ultra-classy atmosphere, happy customers say this is the place. Unlike many supper clubs there's a brunch here, too, and yes, you can get a bottle of prosecco for the table.
(463) 238-3800
830 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 1480, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lydia's Supper Club (Butte, Montana)
Lydia's Supper Club has been a Butte, Montana staple since it opened back in 1946, and although it moved in 1964, it still prides itself on serving traditional, old-school, Italian-American dishes. The Lydia in the name is a reference to founder Lydia Micheletti, and the restaurant is still in the hands of her grandchildren. It's so popular that it even got some attention from Anthony Bourdain: He featured the restaurant on "Parts Unknown."
Some customers are very vocal about the fact that it's been serving up outstanding experiences and meals that kept them coming back for years. The vibe remains distinctly mid-20th-century, with dark woods, stained glass, tablecloths, and low lighting. The generously-portioned ravioli is clearly a massive favorite, the salad will be waiting for you when you take your seat, and the welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff make this place absolutely beloved.
(406) 494-2000
4915 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
Creekside Supper Club and Lounge (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Supper clubs as an institution are as firmly associated with Wisconsin as cheese, and that's saying something, since Wisconsin holds the record for the largest cheese board ever, at more than 4,000 pounds. The Creekside Supper Club and Lounge is in Minnesota but bills itself as Wisconsin-style — and it checks all the boxes. There's comfortable sitting areas for socializing, wood paneled walls, plenty of artwork and wall hangings, and all the classic supper club dishes.
Yes, there are cheese curds on the relish tray, and they're just as delicious as you'd expect. The classic fish fry and the prime rib are also fan favorites, the cocktails are on point, and from the decor to the food, you'll hear people saying this reminds them of dinner at Grandma's house in all the best possible ways.
(612) 354-3675
4820 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Dai Due (Austin, Texas)
Dai Due is a little different in that it's ultra-regional, uses only ingredients from the immediate area, and even focuses on beers and wine from Texas. There's an open kitchen, so visitors can watch the magic happen, and when it comes time for the supper club, this is a definite modern take on an old-school idea. Those who make reservations for the supper club will sample some of the finest local dishes served family-style, and if you're wondering about the quality of the food here, it's gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide.
Talking about a menu is difficult because it changes so often, but we can talk about generalities. The wild game that often makes it onto the menu gets high praise as rivaling any other kind of meat from any other source, and the staff gets high marks for giving advice and explanations of dishes, as well as their ability to make suggestions and offer pairings. Regulars say that the ever-changing menu is a good thing, making this a unique sort of place that takes the community and friendly atmosphere of a supper club and elevates it into something else entirely.
(512) 524-0688
2406 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
The Del-Bar (Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin)
The Wimmer family bought The Del-Bar back in 1943, and it's now run by the third generation of the family. The location is different — it grew from a small cabin to a building designed by one of Frank Lloyd Wright's students — but the menu remains delightfully old-school. Think shrimp and crab claw cocktail, stuffed mushrooms, bisque and chowders, aged steaks, and — of course — plenty of seafood and prime rib on Saturday nights.
The supper club atmosphere remains the same, too. According to customers, this is the kind of place where you should go with your favorite people in the world when you want to share something truly special. The Old Fashioneds shine, the food is just as good as the vibe, and the cheese curds are considered a must-have. Customers highly recommend the walleye and halibut, too, and the ribeye with bone marrow butter doesn't disappoint, either.
(608) 253-1861
800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Smoke Jazz Club (New York, New York)
The Big Apple has a ton of outstanding restaurants, and the classic supper club idea got a New York-style makeover with Smoke Jazz Club. You'll see it described as an ultra-intimate venue where musicians play the kind of music you can feel in your soul, while patrons occupy luxurious-feeling banquettes, sip cocktails, and dine. The menu includes all kinds of appetizers, salads, and small plates, all the way up to full-sized entrees like rack of lamb, crab cakes, and cassoulet. Take in the show, retire to the adjoining lounge, have a few cocktails... sounds pretty amazing, right?
That's the general consensus from diners who aren't sure which is better, the food or the music. It's a favorite place that turns customers into regulars (who report you can occasionally chat with the musicians), elevated by rave-worthy steak frites, delicious grilled octopus, and outstanding cocktails.
(212) 864-6662
2751 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
Hobnob (Racine, Wisconsin)
Hobnob opened in 1954, and when you check out the interior of this place, it's easy to see how this restaurant could transport you back in time. There's a lot of white vinyl, red chairs, magnificent chandeliers, and those wonderfully large banquette seats that just invite a group to get together and take their time catching up over many, many courses. It's no wonder that it's one of the retro Wisconsin supper clubs that often gets name-dropped in conversations about the most classic version of this type of restaurant. And yes, all the traditional favorites are on the menu (even the relish tray).
There are plenty of good things said about dishes like the pork chops and the weiner schnitzel, and the lamb shank encouraged some to visit again. Old-school dishes like oysters Rockefeller are fan favorites, while cocktails are said to be generous and delicious. Bottom line? The entire experience is described as an unforgettable one.
(262) 552-8008
227 Sheridan Rd, Racine, WI 53403
The Butterfly Club (Beloit, Wisconsin)
When we say The Butterfly Club is old-school, that's not an exaggeration: It opened as The Butterfly Tea Room in 1924, and became The Butterfly Club in 1938. Rebuilt after a devastating 1972 fire, the 100-plus-year-old club is still lauded for its vintage vibe, outstanding cocktails, and a fish fry that's described as legendary. It's so celebrated that some customers say that anyone wanting to experience true Wisconsin hospitality needs to give this place a try, while others say that it's about the history, welcoming supper club experience, and meals that feel like they were home-cooked with care.
There have been some changes over the years — like the addition of a deck and the expansion of the menu — but at its heart, it's still the same much-loved gathering place that it always has been. Some recommend not skipping the chance to relax at the bar over a few drinks, others note that you should definitely as for the Old Fashioned sweet, and what's a supper club experience without a sweet treat to end the night? There's no better way to wrap things up than with a minty, creamy grasshopper for dessert.
(608) 362-8577
5246 E Country Rd X, Beloit, WI 53511
Mr. Paul's Supper Club (Edina, Minnesota)
Customers say going to Mr. Paul's Supper Club is like walking into the very best, most glamorous, most magical parts of the 1920s, and it's a little different than some of the other supper clubs around. Here, you'll find a mix of 20s-era style, a Cajun-inspired menu, and old-school classics. Drinks are a perfect illustration of that. Yes, there's gin fizzes and Old Fashioneds on the cocktail menu, but there are Sazeracs and Hurricanes, too. The dinner menu is similarly eclectic, with chicken and andouille gumbo side-by-side with crab beignets, Creole meatloaf, and traditional supper club steaks.
The result is the kind of experience that some are happy to drive in for from another state, and comfort food-style dishes like beef stroganoff and meatloaf get rave reviews. It's fancy enough for even the most special of occasions and celebrations, with some saying that it stands alongside any experience that you could hope to have in some of the country's biggest cities.
(612) 259-8614
3917 B Market St, Edina, MN 55424
Buckhorn Supper Club (Milton, Wisconsin)
If you're of the opinion that any meal is made better when there's lakefront views stretching out before you, look no further than the Buckhorn Supper Club. It's been around since 1933, and truly makes the most of its lakeside location: In addition to the standard supper club fare, the restaurant holds massive lakeside lobster boils throughout the year. There's no need for reservations when you can simply wait and mingle at the bar, and when you sit, you'll find a menu with all kinds of supper club classics.
The prime rib here has gotten some serious accolades, but there's also lobster tails, steaks, salmon, and plenty of fish options (although the menu does change). It's the aforementioned prime rib that had customers calling this the best kept secret around: satiny, smooth, tender, and delicious. Time your visit right and watch the sun set over the lake, and also? There's a pretzel bun with beer cheese appetizer that's the bee's knees.
(608) 868-2653
11802 N Charley Bluff Rd, Milton, WI 53563
Methodology
Supper clubs might not be as popular as they once were, but they're still out there. How did we pick the best? In addition to making sure our picks had a ton of rave reviews, we also looked for — first and foremost — those places that were fostering a sense of family and community with a lounge, a bar, and seating areas for people to sit and relax over a pre-dinner cocktail.
We also looked for an old-school atmosphere, regardless of whether a place has been around for decades or was made to feel like it had been. The best have supper club classics like steak, prime rib, and a fish fry on the menu, tend to serve multiple courses over the evening, and take pride in traditional and reinvented cocktails. Service had to be phenomenal, entertainment and events were a bonus, and it needed to be the kind of place where you can go, meet with friends, and enjoy an entire evening.