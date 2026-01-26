8 Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In Las Vegas
Heading to Las Vegas is exciting, but sifting through countless options for meals can also be overwhelming. Do you try to get a table at one of the celebrity chef-owned restaurants that are actually worth your time? Do you splurge on an evening at some of the most expensive places to drink in Sin City? What about buffets, breakfasts, and brunches, or tried-and-true classics like a luxurious prime rib dinner?
Prime rib can make any dinner feel like a special occasion, so it makes sense that there are some places in Las Vegas that are doing it really well. While prime rib itself is pretty straightforward, it's also very easy to get it wrong. Restaurants need to be committed to sourcing high-quality meat, taking the time to cook it properly, and offering options like a flavorful au jus or horseradish.
If you're wondering who's doing it the best, we've got you covered. In order to make our recommendations, we started with some personal favorites and recommendations from Vegas-dwelling friends. We also chose a few representatives from restaurants that have been Vegas mainstays and staples for decades, and poked around social media sites to get some more ideas. Getting on our list required not just outstanding, high-quality, perfectly-cooked prime rib every time, but we also took into account things like the quality and variety of sides, options for different sizes, and overall atmosphere and service. Here are the places that are turning prime rib into an entire experience.
Lawry's The Prime Rib
Lawry's has been a Las Vegas staple since it opened back in 1997, and it's a standout for a few reasons — starting with the variety of cuts and sizes. There are smaller options like the Tokyo and California cuts, all the way up to the double, bone-in Beef Bowl Double Cut, and the prime rib dinners here also come with some stellar accompaniments. You'll get salad, mashed potatoes, whipped cream horseradish, and a Yorkshire pudding, which is a pretty unique side that gets lauded as a great, light addition that pairs well with the prime rib's au jus and sauces.
Lawry's is also known for service that's a show worthy of Las Vegas: Prime rib is cut tableside for an extra-personal experience that makes every customer feel they're someone special, and tableside spinning salad prep is a unique and oft-appreciated twist. Classy art deco decor, extraordinary hospitality, generous portions, varied wine options, creative cocktails, and delicious desserts (like the highly-recommended Sticky Toffee Pudding) turn the meal into a memorable one that's worth repeating.
As for the prime rib itself, it's the kind that gets praised as being some of the best anywhere. Slices of tender meat can be cut with a butter knife, and it's described as such an experience that it's given a spot among the must-visit restaurants of Vegas regulars. Pro tip from those in the know: Get the cheesy onion fondue, and drizzle it over the prime rib.
lawrysonline.com/lawrys-the-prime-rib-las-vegas
(702) 893-2223
4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Village Pub & Cafe at Ellis Island
The Ellis Island Casino and Hotel is a great option if you want to be near the heart of all the action, but not quite in it. It's just off the Strip and has been around since 1968, and there are a few prime rib options on the menu here. The standard is the King Cut, which comes with au jus, garlic green beans, and a baked potato. You can also opt for a Double Cut, and there's a prime rib French dip sandwich, too.
You'll often hear this place mentioned in conversations about the best prime rib around, and there are a few other perks here, too. Technically, the prime rib has limited availability — as it often does — but customers report being surprised to find this on the menu even late at night. And let's be honest, if you're in Vegas, you're out and about at all hours, right? You might also find the prime rib as part of discounts and rewards programs at the casino, which might be worth your while.
Since this one is slightly off-Strip, you'll also find that it's appreciated for being a more affordable option than some of the other standouts. The quality remains high, though, slow-roasted to become the ideal centerpiece of any meal. Some customers say it's been a consistently delicious, go-to spot for years, while others call it one of the city's best secrets.
(702) 794-0888
4250 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Buffet at Wynn
The Buffet at Wynn is one of the absolute best buffets in Las Vegas, and we get it: Getting delicious prime rib means that it has to be cooked perfectly tender, and it might seem like that's a stretch for a buffet. However, this one's lauded for having fine dining-level options in a buffet form, and that includes prime rib.
Some hit the prime rib station once only to lose track of how many times they return, and that's saying a lot — especially considering there's so much to try here. Others make sure to note that yes, you can get a slab of rare prime rib cooked to your specifications, as those at the station are happy to cook it a little longer if needed. The result is tender, wonderfully succulent prime rib, and we'd also argue that it's not just the quality of the meat that makes this one of the best places in the city for it.
We also took sides into account, and since this is a buffet, you're spoiled for choice. Pair your prime rib with a seafood boil, crab legs, shrimp, lobster claws, or caviar, and if you feel like a few pieces of pizza, you can do that, too. This place lets you do you, and we appreciate that. Just don't forget dessert to finish off what some describe as one of the best foodie experiences they've ever had.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
(702) 770-3340
3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Siegel's 1941
Fun fact: Did you know that the first buffet in Las Vegas cost only a dollar? Things have gotten a little — all right, a lot — pricier since then, but here's where we talk about Siegel's 1941. It's located at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino, and not only is the mobster-inspired theme a fun throwback to the Vegas of the mid-20th century, but it has a prime rib special for just $19.95 (at the time of this writing).
The price has gone up from previous years, but honestly, that's not surprising, and it's still a phenomenally good price. If you're looking for ways to prevent yourself from overspending on food while you're on vacation, good deals like Siegel's are huge. Don't let the price point fool you, either, as the prime rib itself is consistently outstanding. It's reliably described as being a high-quality cut that's cooked precisely to order and deliciously flavorful throughout. It also comes with horseradish that's rave-worthy in itself. Seasoning is on point, and so is the au jus.
When talking about the sides, the potatoes and vegetables that get served along with the meal are absolutely respectable as well. It's the kind of dish that's described as one of the city's hidden treasures, and those who find themselves heading off-Strip and going here for the first time report that it's well worth the trip.
elcortezhotelcasino.com/dining/siegels-1941
(702) 385-5200
600 Fremont St, El Cortez Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Primarily Prime Rib
Here's another one that takes prime rib so seriously that it's right in the name. Primarily Prime Rib is at the South Point casino, and although it prides itself on its signature dish, we'd like to point out that there's also steak, burgers, salmon, and pork chops on the menu. We're talking prime rib, though, and options include the 10-ounce South Point Cut and Blackened Cajun Style, the 12-ounce English Cut, the 16-ounce Rodeo Cut, and the largest, a 26-ounce, bone-in Cowboy Cut.
Those who head here to give it a shot over tried-and-true favorites report that tender, delicious prime rib puts it firmly among the city's other outstanding options, and say that the only problem with pictures differentiating each cut is that there's no way to convey how flavorful the meat is. Ultra-fresh salads, praise-worthy sides like sauteed mushrooms and baked potatoes, and starters like the crab cakes make this a worthwhile stop.
There is, however, a warning that comes with this one. You're going to want to make reservations before you go, and some say that it can be tricky getting one. The farther ahead you plan, the better off you'll be, because it's worth it: Flavorful, well-seasoned, deliciously lean prime rib is the sort of thing that has customers convinced they'll never go anywhere else as good.
southpointcasino.com/dining/primarily-prime-rib
(702) 797-8075
9777 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Jerry's Coffee Shop
Full disclosure: The first time this writer was told we were going to Jerry's Coffee Shop for some must-have prime rib, both concerns and eyebrows were raised. Doubts were expressed. It was all for naught, though, as Jerry's Coffee Shop does, indeed, serve an outstanding prime rib — and has for years. There's a reason that the super-casual restaurant nestled away in Jerry's Nugget Casino has been a Las Vegas staple since 1964, long celebrated for serving incredible food at an affordable price with ultra-friendly, welcoming service.
Sure, there are a lot of super touristy spots in Vegas — that's pretty much the point of the entire city — but we'd argue that some of the best places to visit on any vacation are the places where the locals go. Locals have been frequenting Jerry's to satisfy their prime rib cravings for decades, and if you're looking for a place to gather with friends in a chill atmosphere — while still enjoying a prime rib dinner — this is a great option.
The au jus and horseradish are ideal accompaniments, while salads and sides get rave reviews, too. Those with a sweet tooth are quick to add that the desserts are delicious. Pick up an eclair or other pastries to go, and you'll understand even further why so many are so vocal about how this place never disappoints.
(702) 399-3000
1821 Las Vegas Blvd North, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
The Golden Steer
Different people go to Vegas for different reasons, and if you're looking to experience a bit of the city's incredible history, The Golden Steer is a must. Dating back to 1958, this delightfully old-school establishment is a steakhouse beloved by Old Hollywood stars, and when you stop here, you're following in the footsteps of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Clint Eastwood, and — of course — Dean Martin.
It's Martin who gave his name to the Dean's Cut of prime rib. If you truly love prime rib, know that this not-so-secret secret menu item comes highly recommended: It's a 48-ounce cut of this deliciously tender meat. (Standard menu options include 14- and 20-ounce cuts.) It's the kind of prime rib that enters into best-ever territory for some, flavorful and every bit as tender as you expect from an outstanding dish of this kind.
Part of what makes this one of the best places for prime rib is the restaurant itself, and the feeling that you're walking into something out of a different time. Your prime rib entree isn't alone on the table either, and when you opt for tableside Caesar salad, sides — like mac and cheese or a twice-baked potato — that are described as nothing short of extraordinary, it'll be an experience that allows you to feel like Old Hollywood royalty ... if only just for a little bit.
(702) 384-4470
308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Bob Taylor's Ranch House
One of the incredible things about Las Vegas is that it's a bustling, crowded, chaotic city, but you don't need to go very far for a reminder that you're surrounded by an incredibly rural desert landscape. Bob Taylor's Ranch House is a truly off-Strip experience — it'll take around half an hour to get there from the Strip — but it's worth it for some prime rib that's been a special on the menu for a long time. It's been serving guests in a delightfully Wild West-themed setting since 1955, and you may appreciate that this one stands apart from the rest by offering a smoked prime rib.
Go for either the 12- or 16-ounce, and you're not going to regret it. The texture is divine, the meat is flavorful and tender, marbled with just the right amount of fat, and it comes with a smoke ring that elevates this particular dish in a big way. It's been a favorite for years, and it's the kind of place that has locals mad they didn't find it sooner.
It's an old-school experience with bread baskets and delicious sides such as the twice-baked potato, and if you're debating about whether or not it's worth the trip, plenty of customers confirm that it absolutely is. It's a go-to favorite that some just have to hit when they're in town.
(702) 645-1399
6250 Rio Vista St, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Methodology
There are a lot of restaurants in Las Vegas that are serving up outstanding prime rib dinners, so in order to come up with our list of the best, we also had to come up with some guidelines to narrow things down. In addition to using some personal experiences, we also took into account reviews and ratings from friends, family, and customers on social media.
We couldn't base things solely on the quality of the prime rib, though, and we also considered things like unique and delicious sides, cocktail and wine offerings, and whether or not there were other, equally outstanding dishes on the menu. Why? We'd like everyone in your group to be happy with a dinner pick, even if they're not there for the prime rib. We also looked at factors like tableside service, hospitality, and atmosphere, and whether or not customers were happy with the meal as a whole, especially in relation to the price. We made sure to include on- and off-Strip options, as well as restaurants that ranged from upscale and fancy to casual but still had high-quality prime rib.