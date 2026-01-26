8 Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In Las Vegas

Heading to Las Vegas is exciting, but sifting through countless options for meals can also be overwhelming. Do you try to get a table at one of the celebrity chef-owned restaurants that are actually worth your time? Do you splurge on an evening at some of the most expensive places to drink in Sin City? What about buffets, breakfasts, and brunches, or tried-and-true classics like a luxurious prime rib dinner?

Prime rib can make any dinner feel like a special occasion, so it makes sense that there are some places in Las Vegas that are doing it really well. While prime rib itself is pretty straightforward, it's also very easy to get it wrong. Restaurants need to be committed to sourcing high-quality meat, taking the time to cook it properly, and offering options like a flavorful au jus or horseradish.

If you're wondering who's doing it the best, we've got you covered. In order to make our recommendations, we started with some personal favorites and recommendations from Vegas-dwelling friends. We also chose a few representatives from restaurants that have been Vegas mainstays and staples for decades, and poked around social media sites to get some more ideas. Getting on our list required not just outstanding, high-quality, perfectly-cooked prime rib every time, but we also took into account things like the quality and variety of sides, options for different sizes, and overall atmosphere and service. Here are the places that are turning prime rib into an entire experience.