10 Steakhouses Beloved By Old Hollywood Stars
Us regular folk have always been entranced by the lives of the rich and famous, by the stories, adventures, and sometimes even the misadventures of the stars that grace our screens, big and small. It's been that way since the earliest days of Hollywood: When Clara Bow found superstardom in the late 1920s, she became known as the first "it girl" (after the name of her hit movie), and the rest of us have been obsessed ever since.
It's undeniable that we love to know every detail about our favorite celebs, and that includes what they're doing in their down time. It's fascinating to find that it's always been that way, and even decades later, we still remember some of the favorite bars of the biggest stars of Old Hollywood. The foods loved by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, and Clark Gable? We know those, too, and it's Monroe, Sinatra, Judy Garland, John Wayne, and Elizabeth Taylor who were all particularly fond of steak.
So, that brings us to our question: Are there any steakhouses, once frequented by the elite of Old Hollywood, that are still open today? Absolutely, and in some cases, these famous faces had their favorite tables that you can still opt to sit at. There's something really lovely about holding on to that connection between the past and the present. So, let's talk about favorite steakhouses, whose footsteps you're following in when you go there, what's still on the menu, and a few of the stories those walls can tell.
Musso & Frank Grill (Hollywood, California)
Musso & Frank Grill opened in 1919, and originally, this Hollywood hotspot primarily attracted the literary giants of the era. Think John Steinbeck and William Faulkner talking their trade over cocktails (probably), and F. Scott Fitzgerald hopping behind the bar to make his own drink of choice, the mint julep (which, yes, definitely happened). It was all down to location. The Screen Writers Guild was a stone's throw away, the restaurant had great drinks, and the inevitable happened: It wasn't long before the biggest names in Hollywood were heading there, too.
Our featured image is the Charlie Chaplin booth, where he'd always request to sit with whoever was accompanying him that day. Why? Because there's a window, and they could watch the horses they'd raced to get there. (Loser pays the bill!) The list of famous people who have dined there reads like a who's-who of Old Hollywood: Gary Cooper, Greta Garbo, Orson Welles, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, Humphrey Bogart, Groucho Marx, Rita Hayworth, Mary Pickford, Rudolph Valentino ... you get the idea.
That's continued into the present day, with Jack Nicholson and Keith Richards being notable customers. Now, you'll find a menu that still includes many of those old favorites, including Chaplin's go-to order: lamb kidneys. There are plenty of steaks, of course, as well as the fettuccine Alfredo dish that Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks brought back from Rome (and asked the chefs here to recreate).
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Delmonico's (New York, New York)
Delmonico's has an absolutely incredible history that goes all the way back to 1827. So, it's little wonder that, over the years, this place has counted famous faces from Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain to Eva Gabor, Rock Hudson, and Elizabeth Taylor among its guests. Nikola Tesla was such a regular that there's currently a bar area named for him.
It makes sense that this place would attract such an upper-crust sort of clientele. It was long noted for outstanding, groundbreaking food and as the place to be seen if you were somebody (or wanted to be somebody). But there was a serious dedication to service and privacy, too. The Prohibition-era owners reportedly found discreet ways to make sure there was still alcohol on hand (i.e. smuggling it in), and that discretion would come in handy: Later, Hudson used Delmonico's as a cover to sneak away for some then-illicit liaisons.
When we here at Tasting Table visited this bastion of culinary history that was once frequented by Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy, we found that this stately old place still carries with it echoes of its elegant past, even with some modern updates. Of course, the menu still includes classics like the Delmonico ribeye made famous here, along with dry-aged ribeyes, wagyu steaks, porterhouses and filets, and some delightfully old-school dishes like lobster Newberg and a wedge salad.
(212) 381-1237
56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004
Smoke House (Burbank, California)
The Smoke House is a post-World War II-era restaurant that had an undeniably huge introduction to the city: Both Bing Crosby and Bob Hope showed up on the first night (and it would later host Hope's 100th birthday party). It's not surprising, then, that it got so popular that it moved to a larger location two years later.
Part of the allure was the location (near Warner Bros. Studios), and word quickly got out that this was a place where you could go for a nice, quiet dinner and know things were going to stay nice and quiet. Judy Garland and Robert Redford were longtime regulars, and there are some sweet stories out there. Cary Grant starred in 1939's "Only Angels Have Wings," and the line "Judy, Judy, Judy" was popularly misattributed to him. However, it was so popular that Smoke House's customers would greet waitress Judy Deniss with the line. She later told the Los Angeles Times, "And I'd say, I've got 1 million men, but never Cary Grant." Until, that is, Grant walked in one day and — knowing the story — greeted her with, "Judy, Judy, Judy." Aw! Adam West was also a fan (and apparently left outstanding tips).
More recently, George Clooney named his own film studio after the restaurant. Today, it boasts The World's Greatest Garlic Bread, classic dishes like shrimp cocktail, and a slew of steak, pork chop, and lamb dishes.
(818) 845-3731
4420 W Lakeside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
Melvyn's (Palm Springs, California)
Melvyn's is attached to Palm Springs' Ingleside Estate, but if the hankerin' to follow in the footsteps of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack hits you, don't worry, it's open to the public, too. One glance at this place and it's easy to see why it was beloved by the era's biggest stars: It's cozy and comes with a mix of elegance and privacy.
Sinatra was there so often that his regular table was always set for him, and he had a standing order, too: steak Diane. He kept a tab at the restaurant, and every single day like clockwork, there was one person who would have dinner there on his dime. Who? His mother, Dolly. The restaurant's name is a reference to owner Mel Haber, who has told some seriously great stories. Sinatra always tipped with $100 bills, hated posing for pictures, and would occasionally perform. He also had a greater presence than U.S. presidents who dined at Melvyn's.
Although Haber died in 2016, the restaurant still has largely the same vibe. Some employees have been there for decades, and today, you can still get the same steak Diane that was a Sinatra favorite. The chefs here are even still serving this steak dish prepared tableside, just like the good ol' days.
(760) 325-2323
200 W Ramon Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Tam O'Shanter (Los Angeles, California)
One glance at that throwback image of the Tam O'Shanter, and it's entirely possible that you already know who we're going to be talking about here. There might be a split second of doubt (it couldn't be that on-the-nose, after all ... could it?), but yes, this was the favored hangout spot of Walt Disney. It opened in 1922, and not only is it still there, but it's still overseen by the great-grandson of the original owner.
It's not far from Walt Disney Studio, and Disney himself had a favorite table (the fireplace-adjacent 31) with a bench on one side and two chairs opposite. Hilariously, the story goes that he and his employees left their mark quite literally there, having been credited with (or blamed for) a few images etched into the top of the table. Disney also loved sitting outside on the patio, and he had a signature rye whiskey cocktail order with apple bitters, elderflower liqueur, and lemon.
It's also said that Disney took inspiration from this place for "Snow White," and it's worth mentioning that he wasn't the only famous regular. This Scottish-inspired restaurant attracted other big names like Rudolph Valentino, John Wayne, Tom Mix, Mary Pickford, and Douglas Fairbanks, too. Today, diners can opt for sandwiches off the pub menu, steaks like a filet or a slice of prime rib, and some proper pints.
lawrysonline.com/tam-o-shanter
(323) 664-0228
2980 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
The Galley (Santa Monica, California)
Themed restaurants have been around for a long time, ever since a trio of 19th-century Parisian cabarets took customers on a terrifying journey through the afterlife. (For real. It's weird.) Santa Monica's The Galley is much more fun, and if you can imagine the best and brightest holiday party ever held on a high-seas galleon, well, you're on the right track. There's actually a very good reason for the nautical theme, and that came about with help from longtime, loyal customer Charles Laughton. He played the notorious Captain Bligh in 1935's "Mutiny on the Bounty," and The Galley has some set pieces Laughton got from the film.
The restaurant had opened the year before the movie was released, and it was the place to be for stars like Errol Flynn and Carole Lombard (who famously married Laughton's "Mutiny on the Bounty" costar, Clark Gable). There's still a good chance that an A-lister or two might show up on any given night, but this place isn't exactly a black-tie kind of vibe.
Instead, it prides itself on being a home away from home, the kind of place where guests feel just as comfortable as they would be in their own kitchen. The menu is full of steaks (including the Galley Plank Special, a 30-ounce top sirloin), seemingly any kind of seafood main you could want, and yes, cocktails with names like the 1934 Manhattan and the Shipwreck.
(310) 452-1934
2442 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Chez Jay (Santa Monica, California)
When Chez Jay opened in 1959, there was a circus elephant among the guests of honor. Why? Well, that's a silly question, because why not? After everyone decided to feed the elephant peanuts, peanuts became a regular feature. It was ridiculously popular: It's said that, when Alan Shepard went on his 1961 space flight, he was secretly carrying a Chez Jay peanut now called the Astro-Nut. (Steve McQueen reportedly almost ate it. Almost.) Strange? Fun? A little of both? Definitely.
When it comes to famous tables, there's one of those, too. That's Table 10, and it was the domain of Jim Mahoney. He was a PR agent for everyone from the Rat Pack and Bob Hope to Clark Gable, and Table 10 was where he would hold his weekly poker nights. (His memoir "Get Mahoney!" was released in 2023, and it's a wild story about making reputations stay spotless.)
Another fun little tidbit is that one of the items still on the menu is the La Jolla Potato, which is a mashed potato dish with cheese and — for some reason — banana. The creators? Chez Jay founder Jay Fiondella and his one-time roommate, Leonard Nimoy. This place also counted stars like Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, and the Rat Pack among its regulars, in no small part because privacy was important. There's still a no-photos rule, which was supposedly enacted after Marilyn Monroe stopped by ... with John F. Kennedy.
(310) 395-1741
1657 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Savoy Grill (London, England)
The Savoy Grill is one of the oldest restaurants in London, and it dates back to the late 1880s. Today, it's under the watchful guidance of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a menu that includes beef Wellington, caviar, steak tartare, and wagyu steaks. As to why it attracted Hollywood elite from across the pond as well as from Europe, not only was the hotel built to mirror American luxury hotels, but it was the first to have all-electric lighting and elevators, plus hot and cold water on demand in bathrooms.
One early, 19th-century patron was Dame Nellie Melba, and yes, she was one of the famous entertainers who gave their name to a dessert, the Peach Melba. Charlie Chaplin and Errol Flynn were also both frequent customers at the restaurant. The story goes that it was where Tallulah Bankhead was discovered, in the same era that Marlene Dietrich, Al Jolson, and Mary Pickford were seen there. Fast forward a bit, and there was a chance you'd see Alfred Hitchcock dining at this spot.
The stories suggest there was a bit of romance on the menu here, too: Vivan Leigh and Laurence Olivier met there, and it was apparently love at first sight. Grace Kelly would visit in the company of Prince Rainier of Monaco. And rumor has it that it's still a hotspot for the rich and famous looking to experience British luxury and a stellar meal.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/savoy-grill
+44 0207 592 1600
Savoy Hotel, Strand, London WC2R 0EZ
Gulliver's Restaurant (Irvine, California)
John Wayne fans might think of him grabbing a meal over a campfire, burning away under the expanse of the wide western skies, horses snuffling contentedly in the darkness. There's probably a harmonica involved, and a flask of something strong. Wayne was something of a foodie, though, and while he's most firmly associated with the John Wayne casserole, 2016 saw the release of "The Official John Wayne Family Cookbook." It includes around 200 family recipes, so that's pretty neat. He also had a favorite steakhouse, and that's Gulliver's Restaurant.
This spot is known for prime rib, aged steaks, and a vibe that pays homage to Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels." (One of the largest cuts of steak is called the Brobdingnagian, after Swift's land of giants.) It's still lauded for serving hearty, generous meals in an ultra-friendly, casual atmosphere, and Wayne was such a regular here that he had his own table. This Old Hollywood favorite is still there, and customers who make the trip to Gulliver's say it's a fun time all around.
(949) 833-8411
18482 MacArthur Blvd, Irvine, CA 92612
Golden Steer (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Golden Steer has been around since 1958, and it's managed to hold its own in a major foodie landscape. Its continued popularity undoubtedly comes from the fact that it has some serious history, starting with the fact that it was one of Frank Sinatra's regular restaurants and favorite steakhouses. We even know what he liked to order: The tomato sauce-covered steak pizzaiola isn't on the menu anymore, but we have good news for fans. In 2017, the restaurant released "The Golden Steer Steakhouse" cookbook, and it includes the recipe for Sinatra's favorite dish.
The entirety of the Rat Pack frequented this place, as did Elvis Presley. Our featured image is the booth where The King of Rock and Roll sat, and if you've ever wondered who goes into a steakhouse and orders a burger, it turns out that the answer is "Elvis Presley." The story goes that it's the only time anyone's ever been served a burger here, and it left a lasting impression — the restaurant was given a couple of his gold records.
Other Old Hollywood celebrities were known to visit the place, including Natalie Wood and iconic celebrity couple Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. They're the ones that gave the name to the Sweetheart Booth, but things didn't end well for them. Even after they split, they both continued to dine at Golden Steer, albeit separately, with DiMaggio reportedly opting to be seated in another room when Monroe was there.
(702) 384-4470
308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102