10 Steakhouses Beloved By Old Hollywood Stars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Us regular folk have always been entranced by the lives of the rich and famous, by the stories, adventures, and sometimes even the misadventures of the stars that grace our screens, big and small. It's been that way since the earliest days of Hollywood: When Clara Bow found superstardom in the late 1920s, she became known as the first "it girl" (after the name of her hit movie), and the rest of us have been obsessed ever since.

It's undeniable that we love to know every detail about our favorite celebs, and that includes what they're doing in their down time. It's fascinating to find that it's always been that way, and even decades later, we still remember some of the favorite bars of the biggest stars of Old Hollywood. The foods loved by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, and Clark Gable? We know those, too, and it's Monroe, Sinatra, Judy Garland, John Wayne, and Elizabeth Taylor who were all particularly fond of steak.

So, that brings us to our question: Are there any steakhouses, once frequented by the elite of Old Hollywood, that are still open today? Absolutely, and in some cases, these famous faces had their favorite tables that you can still opt to sit at. There's something really lovely about holding on to that connection between the past and the present. So, let's talk about favorite steakhouses, whose footsteps you're following in when you go there, what's still on the menu, and a few of the stories those walls can tell.