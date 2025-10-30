The Original Themed Restaurants Were A Terrifying Journey Into The Afterlife

Though themed restaurants hit a heyday in the 1990s, such establishments can still be pretty fun (we're always in for a trip to the Hard Rock Cafe). After all, these restaurants are often built around concepts that can be easily translated into a great experience. For example, ESPN's sports-themed spot or Planet Hollywood's memorabilia-heavy celebration of entertainment. But if you've ever wondered what started this idea of themed restaurants, you're not alone — because we wondered, too.

After some digging, we found some information that's unsettling at best, and downright bizarre at worst. In fact, you can trace the idea for themed restaurants back to the late 19th century in Paris, which was a strange time all around. Back then, a trio of cabarets popped up in Montmartre. Here, the idea was that as you ordered your cocktails and enjoyed your evening out on the town, you were escorted through the afterlife.

Now, before we discuss the actual restaurants, we want to note that these concepts weren't totally out of left field. Since the 1870s, Paris had been the site of another gruesome spectacle: The bodies at the Paris morgue. In theory, bodies were publicly displayed in the hopes they would be identified, or their deaths solved. People being people, it turned into an ultra-macabre hotspot for sightseeing, and what better way to wrap up the evening than a cabaret experience of the afterlife? With that in mind, here's the terrifying truth behind the original themed restaurants.