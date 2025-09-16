The Washington Restaurant Where You Can Dine Like It's The Middle Ages

Medieval festivals, also known as Renaissance Fairs, are nothing new, occurring an estimated 200 times annually throughout America. They're embraced largely by devoted followers who adore period costumes, jousting tournaments, and plenty of olde-style grub and grog. But if you're after an authentic Middle Ages dining experience taking place every Friday and Saturday night, rather than having to wait for the next fair, head to the Bors Hede Inne, a restaurant in Carnation, Washington State.

If you've ever dreamed of stepping into a medieval fairytale, this is it, ready and waiting less than a 30-minute drive from Seattle. It's part of Camlann Medieval Village, and it's the real deal, not a gimmicky themed restaurant. Tucked into the Snoqualmie Valley, this hidden slice of yesteryear is an immersive 14th-century dining experience. As a nonprofit living history museum, everything is designed to evoke a rural English village in the year 1376 — including the meals and live entertainment.

Here's an idea of what to expect at the restaurant: After entering through a wrought-iron door and crossing the threshold, you'll be welcomed by innkeepers and servers dressed in period attire, graciously welcoming you like a guest at a lord's table. In keeping with Middle Ages custom, the evening starts with a ceremonial handwashing called genteel lavering. Candlelight casts a dim glow around the dining room, and a roaring wood fire crackles in the hearth on cold evenings.