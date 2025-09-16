The Washington Restaurant Where You Can Dine Like It's The Middle Ages
Medieval festivals, also known as Renaissance Fairs, are nothing new, occurring an estimated 200 times annually throughout America. They're embraced largely by devoted followers who adore period costumes, jousting tournaments, and plenty of olde-style grub and grog. But if you're after an authentic Middle Ages dining experience taking place every Friday and Saturday night, rather than having to wait for the next fair, head to the Bors Hede Inne, a restaurant in Carnation, Washington State.
If you've ever dreamed of stepping into a medieval fairytale, this is it, ready and waiting less than a 30-minute drive from Seattle. It's part of Camlann Medieval Village, and it's the real deal, not a gimmicky themed restaurant. Tucked into the Snoqualmie Valley, this hidden slice of yesteryear is an immersive 14th-century dining experience. As a nonprofit living history museum, everything is designed to evoke a rural English village in the year 1376 — including the meals and live entertainment.
Here's an idea of what to expect at the restaurant: After entering through a wrought-iron door and crossing the threshold, you'll be welcomed by innkeepers and servers dressed in period attire, graciously welcoming you like a guest at a lord's table. In keeping with Middle Ages custom, the evening starts with a ceremonial handwashing called genteel lavering. Candlelight casts a dim glow around the dining room, and a roaring wood fire crackles in the hearth on cold evenings.
Get ready for Middle Ages food and music
After settling into your dining space inside Bors Hede Inn, be prepared for things to get lively. Dinner entertainment is part of the experience, which includes storytelling and theatrics from wandering minstrels, skilled in singing and playing instruments such as the lute, recorder, harp, and tabor. Performers and servers stay in character throughout the entire evening.
Chefs create meals based on 14th-century recipes and medieval spices, serving a rotating menu that can include the likes of Fenberrie Pye, a hearty pastry filled with pork, chicken, and cranberries, or a dish called Sanc Dragon with spiced chicken immersed in dragon's blood sauce. Vegetarian options exist as well, such as Blamanger, a creamy rice and chickpea blend served in almond-anise milk. Every dish comes with buttered worts, aka sautéed greens, and the meal arrives plated on a trencher, a thick slab of bread that doubles as a serving plate, just like it would have been centuries ago. Accompanying drinks include old-fashioned English ale, "sider," red wine, and mede.
Dinners take place on Friday and Saturday nights, with reservations required 24 hours in advance. Arrive early in May through September to fully experience Camlann Medieval Village, with in-character villagers practicing 14th‑century crafts like blacksmithing, weaving, archery, dyeing, candle-making, pottery, shoemaking, and hearth cooking. Apart from dedicated Renaissance Fairs, at least nine medieval holiday feasts — including Yuletide, Michelmasse, May Day, and All Hallows — transform the space into full-on historical celebrations with multi-course meals and storytelling special to the occasion.