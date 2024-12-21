What Seasonings Would You Find In A Medieval Spice Cabinet?

The old adage might be that "necessity is the mother of invention," but this sentiment certainly doesn't apply to the boom of the spice trade. Once the foodies of Medieval Europe got a taste of flavorful spices from the East, the ensuing Spice Mania was so intense that it literally prompted the official development of global trade routes by land and sea from Europe to the Mediterranean in the 1500s – the first routes of their kind. In this way, the demand for spices marked the beginning of international trade.

Advertisement

The most popular spice found in Medieval kitchens was pepper, followed by cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg (the unofficial warming spices). Also used were cardamom, cumin, anise, saffron, mace, coriander, turmeric, caraway, and mustard, but these were less common than the staple spices.

To Medieval foodies, both black and white pepper quickly became culinary fixtures, perfume ingredients, and home remedies for gout, arthritis, and even the Bubonic Plague (alongside thyme and mustard seed). Some hard-up folks were even known to trade peppercorns for rent instead of actual currency. Beyond pepper, ginger imported Westward from India and China was also in high demand. Cinnamon from Sri Lanka was paired with meats and burned as incense for religious rituals. Cloves imported from Indonesia were believed to promote dental health and also used to craft pomanders — fragrant clove-studded oranges displayed to ward off illness, and an enduring Martha Stewart holiday favorite today.

Advertisement