The '90s-Era Restaurant Chain Everyone Knows For Its Quirky Theme
Extra wide JNCO jeans, neon everything, talking to strangers on AOL — the 20th century's last decade was home to some pretty off the wall things, but none quite out there as the themed restaurants of the '90s. In an era of clean-cut, copy and paste eateries, the far-out restaurants that stuck to a niche theme, particularly Rainforest Cafe, are sorely missed.
A good restaurant ensures that the food offers a stellar dining experience, but Rainforest Cafe offered a one-of-a-kind enchanting (and often overstimulating) extravaganza. The name alone conjures up images of dining amongst lush greenery, and that's certainly what the chain strived for. As soon as you reached the doors, thick vegetation making up a "forest" greeted you, along with an animated red-eyed tree frog and his gang of jungle pals.
Once inside, the jungle theme only grew more expansive, with a rushing waterfall, fish tanks filled with exotic sea creatures, rainforest sound effects, and the occasional "storm," complete with flashing lights and claps of thunder. Rainforest Cafes were often tucked away in malls, a mini tropical retreat in between trips to Bath and Body Works and Limited Too. Aside from being a go-to spot during shopping, Rainforest Cafe's commitment to a theme made it a popular choice for kid's birthday parties.
What was on Rainforest Cafe's menu?
Although the chain had no qualms with staying on theme, the menu didn't exactly match up with what one would expect from a rainforest-inspired restaurant. Rainforest Cafe had all the typical items found at a mall food court restaurant, like cheeseburgers, spinach dip, and pasta. Amidst the staunchly American food options are vaguely international dishes, like rasta pasta, jerk-glazed salmon and coconut shrimp, its Paradise house salad (which is just a regular salad), and the Amazon rainforest burger (which is a very normal-looking burger).
Given Rainforest Cafe's kid-friendly theme, it's expected that the menu would lean towards more typical American fare. What it lacked in food, it made up for in ambiance; unfortunately, not everyone can experience the immersive journey of a Rainforest Cafe. While the chain was popular in the '90s, a decline in business led the restaurant to closing a number of its locations.
Now, there are only 22 remaining Rainforest Cafes, with 16 of those spots in the United States. The restaurants are spread across the country, with Texas having several franchises. Rainforest Cafe still tends to be found in malls, although it's also found a new identity as a post-gambling/rollercoaster spot with its locations in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Disney World.