The '90s-Era Restaurant Chain Everyone Knows For Its Quirky Theme

Extra wide JNCO jeans, neon everything, talking to strangers on AOL — the 20th century's last decade was home to some pretty off the wall things, but none quite out there as the themed restaurants of the '90s. In an era of clean-cut, copy and paste eateries, the far-out restaurants that stuck to a niche theme, particularly Rainforest Cafe, are sorely missed.

A good restaurant ensures that the food offers a stellar dining experience, but Rainforest Cafe offered a one-of-a-kind enchanting (and often overstimulating) extravaganza. The name alone conjures up images of dining amongst lush greenery, and that's certainly what the chain strived for. As soon as you reached the doors, thick vegetation making up a "forest" greeted you, along with an animated red-eyed tree frog and his gang of jungle pals.

Once inside, the jungle theme only grew more expansive, with a rushing waterfall, fish tanks filled with exotic sea creatures, rainforest sound effects, and the occasional "storm," complete with flashing lights and claps of thunder. Rainforest Cafes were often tucked away in malls, a mini tropical retreat in between trips to Bath and Body Works and Limited Too. Aside from being a go-to spot during shopping, Rainforest Cafe's commitment to a theme made it a popular choice for kid's birthday parties.