This Medieval-Themed Pizza Chain Has Ruled The Same California Spot For Decades — And Isn't Going Anywhere

After returning home from serving in the Navy, Bill Larson borrowed $2,500, using his parents' furniture as collateral, and started his own pizzeria in 1959. While it's not as old as Boston's oldest pizzeria, Round Table remains one of America's longest-standing pizza chains. Bill first tasted pizza while deployed in Japan and it clearly made an impression. After working in other California pizza places for a year, he made the move to start his own. He called it Round Table Pizza. The original Round Table Pizza, opened in Menlo Park, California, is still in operation today and will remain so for at least 20 more years under an agreement with its current owner.

After Bill retired, his son Bob Larson took over. Bill passed away in 2006 and his son Bob recently retired. After 40 years of making pies, he developed tendonitis in his arms and was no longer able to keep up with the demands of a busy pizza place. Though he'd been offered as much as $20 million for the land in the past, he never sold out. He wanted to honor his father's legacy. So when it came time to retire himself, Bob didn't exactly sell the place. Instead, he offered the buyer a 20-year lease at what he called a "very agreeable below-market lease" with the agreement that the location would remain a Round Table Pizza.