Boston's Oldest Pizzeria Has Been Open Since 1926

The year was 1926. Boston Red Sox fans were only seven years into the long-running Curse of the Bambino, the 85-year championship drought long attributed to bad juju stemming from the 1919 decision to trade Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. Adding insult to injury, Ruth — now in a Yankees uniform — was setting a new world record, hitting three home runs in the fourth game of the 1926 World Series. Meanwhile, back in Boston, Luigi D'Auria was opening Regina Pizzeria, the city's first-ever pizza parlor, and introducing what some pizza lovers claim ranks among the best pizza in America.

The then-45-year-old Italian immigrant had arrived in the United States four years earlier. Details about what prompted him to open a pizzeria and what he did before arriving in the U.S., are sparse, but we do know that D'Auria ran the successful North End eatery for decades before either selling the business or, by some accounts, dying and leaving the restaurant to a close relative. Even the year of the turnover is up for debate. Some sources claim D'Auria's grandson inherited the business in the 1940s, but that timeline doesn't work given that D'Auria died in 1955. Others claim D'Auria himself sold the business in the 1940s. Whatever happened, we know for sure that Regina Pizzeria ended up in the hands of the Polcari family — the same family that ran the neighborhood grocery where D'Auria bought supplies — and it's been operating under their ownership ever since.