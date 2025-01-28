13 Iconic Desserts Named After Real People

Saying that the English language is weird is putting it lightly, and food names are no exception. Some make absolute sense, like mushy peas. You know exactly what you're going to get when that shows up on the menu, right? Ice cream. That's perfectly fine. Others are incredibly strange, and we'd even argue that they just sound normal because we hear them all the time. Some types of foods and drinks have names that are incredibly deceptive, and others just make no sense from the start — especially when it comes to desserts. They leave more questions than answers, like what is in possum pie, anyway? And what about shoo-fly pie?

There are also plenty of desserts — both with strange names and names not-so-strange — that get their monikers because of their association with famous people. Whether it's a sweet treat that was carefully concocted for the person in question or it's named for the chef who created it, let's be honest: There's few better honors than having a dessert named after you. Let's talk about famous desserts, and answer some questions you may not even know you have. Who is the princess behind a Princess cake? Does Joffre cake have anything to do with "Game of Thrones," or not? And sure, German chocolate cake is named for the country, right? Not quite.