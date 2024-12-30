10 Tips For Preserving Leftover Wedding Cake

Your wedding day is a very special, in-the-moment celebration. There are a few things left to enjoy after it's all over: photos, videos, and possibly a preserved flower bouquet. Oh, and one big one that I almost forgot to mention: the wedding cake.

The wedding cake is a centerpiece of the entire celebration, and it's one thing that couples often leave the venue with in a doggie bag (or a rather bulky container, depending on the style and size of the cake itself). There is an age-old tradition where couples eat a piece of the wedding cake on their first anniversary, which is believed to tie back to the 19th-century tradition of bringing out the cake during the couple's firstborn child's christening ceremony. Many couples save just the top tier of their cake, while others will save larger portions of the cake for later.

If you are planning your wedding or happened to stumble on this write-up the day after your ceremony (and if so, congratulations), then you may want to think about what you're planning on doing with that awkwardly sized and quickly deteriorating cake before it goes bad. As a baker who has preserved many cakes over the years, here are some of my top tips to keep your leftover wedding cake fresh for days, weeks, and months after your "I dos."

