The Tea Bag Tip For Neutralizing Odors In Your Refrigerator

If you swing open your refrigerator door and get hit by a nasty smell, your first instinct is probably to rummage through the food containers and plastic bags to fish out the rotten culprit. Good move. But even after removing the offender, many times there'll be a tinge of unpleasant odors still lingering in your chill box. Maybe it's a spill, or perhaps it's just the combination of smells from different leftover foods. Either way, after you've done all you can to clean your fridge yet still catch a whiff, the solution is to enlist a few tea bags to neutralize those odors.

Although tea's primary purpose is to make a tasty beverage, it also has the unique ability to offset smells. As a deodorizer, tea doesn't just mask odors, it absorbs the nasty fumes and refreshes the space. In addition, a tea bag can impart lovely scents to the air around it depending on the flavor of the leaves. Peppermint, lemon, and cinnamon are some of the best for this task.

The fact that tea is a natural product also makes it ideal for use in refrigerators where there's a high chance of coming in contact with food. Therefore, in keeping with food safety, tea bags are much safer than commercial deodorizers that most likely contain harmful chemicals you wouldn't want anywhere near your edibles. Now, with tea bag in hand, here's how to deodorize your fridge.