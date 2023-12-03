13 Of The Oldest Restaurants In London

London is among some of the older cities in the world, having been in existence for almost 2,000 years. Its stunning architecture and city layout reflect this history. It has been said many times before that London is a city made up of a collection of villages, now known as boroughs. Its architecture is a mixture of newer, shinier skyscrapers like The Gherkin and The Shard against a backdrop of historic buildings, many from the Victorian and Edwardian eras. This mixture of old and new paints a unique picture that embraces the city's history partially due to its visibly venerable settings.

Beyond the city's layout, architecture, and museums, residents of Britain's capital also embrace the city's history through the London restaurant scene, with some eateries dating back hundreds of years. Such restaurants feature something extraordinary by preserving their sense of history and tradition in ways that make it classic and timeless without being gimmicky or over-the-top, ensuring that they're set up to carry on serving customers for the next hundred years. Read on to hear more about some of the city's oldest restaurants, and what gives them their staying power.