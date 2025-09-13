We Visited The Old-School NYC Steakhouse Frequented By Marilyn Monroe And JFK

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When two immigrant brothers opened a modest café and pastry shop in 1827 at the southern tip of Manhattan, few could have imagined the legacy they were about to create. John (Giovanni) and Peter (Pietro) Delmonico — originally Del-Monico — changed the course of American cuisine when they branched out into fine dining, bringing a taste of Europe to a bustling city in a still young country. At the time of Delmonico's early rise, people didn't often dine out at "eating houses," but Delmonico's brought something new to the table, at a place which started being known as a "restaurant."

The brothers, following Delmonico descendants, and the Tucci family who followed in their footsteps, along with a slew of exemplary chefs in their employ, not only helped to change the perception of dining in America, but practically defined it. While Delmonico's has existed in 10 different locations, many opened at the same time, the one that remains left standing resides in a beautifully elegant, triangular building where Beaver and South William Streets meet.

This longstanding Delmonico's location, known as "The Citadel," has survived Prohibition, economic downturns, and pandemics. It is here where Tasting Table has entered its doors to break bread with current managing partner Dennis Turcinovic and learn about its incredible storied past, present, and bright future. We also spoke with third-generation partner and brand ambassador Max Tucci, who literally wrote the book about "The Delmonico Way." Pull up a chair as we dive right into the rich and supremely delicious history of one America's most storied dining institutions.