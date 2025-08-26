15 Luxury Foods And Drinks That Defined The Gilded Age

The HBO show "The Gilded Age" is set during one of the country's most extravagant periods, when robber barons were making historic fortunes through industry, and the clash between old and new money was of paramount social concern. The era took place between the end of the Civil War in 1865 and the turn of the 20th century. The rich in America had never been richer, and they sought to subjugate their peers by putting that obscene wealth on full display. This warfare of luxury is shown throughout the show, particularly in the character of new-money social climber Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon).

There are many things "The Gilded Age" gets right about the period, especially when it comes to dining. The etiquette is so elaborate that actor Christine Baranski said she felt like a horse doing dressage. French haute cuisine was all the rage, which is demonstrated by the Russells' choice to have a French chef, Monsieur Baudin (Douglas Sills). The fact that he turns out to be from Wichita and only pretended to be Parisian to get a leg up in the industry is further indication of how prized French cuisine was. But accuracy is all in the details, and here, too, the show is remarkably accurate, right down to specific dishes. From crown roast of lamb to cream puffs, here are some of the dishes in the show that were beloved at the time, as well as some that would not be out of place in future episodes.