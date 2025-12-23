9 Celebrity Chef-Owned Las Vegas Restaurants Actually Worth Visiting

There's always a lot going on in Las Vegas, and we'd argue that it's one of the best cities for a food-centric vacation. From the hidden gems that only Vegas locals know about to some of the most outstanding, awe-inspiring buffets in the country, Sin City has it all. Anyone who has their finger on the pulse of the celebrity food scene knows that some of the biggest stars of the culinary world have opened restaurants in Vegas, but are they worth the hype?

We did the legwork for you, and put together some recommendations on which celebrity chef-owned restaurants you should be making reservations for. In addition to making sure we're suggesting a variety of cuisines from fine dining to casual restaurants, we assembled our list with a few things in mind.

First, we started with some personal favorites and reached out to some Vegas-dwelling friends to get their take on which ones are worth the trip, and which were massive disappointments. We wanted to do due diligence, too, and scoured reviews and social media to get a feel for other diners' experiences and thoughts. In order to make our list, restaurants needed to be widely praised, have food that lived up to the standards you expect from these world-famous chefs, and customers needed to walk away feeling as though it was time and money well spent. We looked at ambiance, accessibility, service, and whether it's an experience you can only have in Vegas: here's the best.