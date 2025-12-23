9 Celebrity Chef-Owned Las Vegas Restaurants Actually Worth Visiting
There's always a lot going on in Las Vegas, and we'd argue that it's one of the best cities for a food-centric vacation. From the hidden gems that only Vegas locals know about to some of the most outstanding, awe-inspiring buffets in the country, Sin City has it all. Anyone who has their finger on the pulse of the celebrity food scene knows that some of the biggest stars of the culinary world have opened restaurants in Vegas, but are they worth the hype?
We did the legwork for you, and put together some recommendations on which celebrity chef-owned restaurants you should be making reservations for. In addition to making sure we're suggesting a variety of cuisines from fine dining to casual restaurants, we assembled our list with a few things in mind.
First, we started with some personal favorites and reached out to some Vegas-dwelling friends to get their take on which ones are worth the trip, and which were massive disappointments. We wanted to do due diligence, too, and scoured reviews and social media to get a feel for other diners' experiences and thoughts. In order to make our list, restaurants needed to be widely praised, have food that lived up to the standards you expect from these world-famous chefs, and customers needed to walk away feeling as though it was time and money well spent. We looked at ambiance, accessibility, service, and whether it's an experience you can only have in Vegas: here's the best.
Bazaar Meat (José Andrés)
Here's one for the meat-lovers, and it's Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. As the name suggests, the restaurant is a love letter to some of the finest meats that the world has to offer, all delivered to your table in Vegas. If you're planning ahead, you can order an entire suckling pig, but don't worry if heading there is a spur-of-the-moment decision. Expect Iberico ham, Wagyu and Black Angus cuts with daily specials, a raw bar with various preparations of oysters, and perfectly paired and prepared vegetable sides.
It's possible this one's been on your must-try list for a while, but keep in mind that it's no longer at the Sahara: As of 2025, Bazaar Meat is now hosted by the Venetian. The reopening brought with it a menu that's a mix of new and old, but given the wild success and accolades this restaurant received during its run at the Sahara, we're confident it's going to remain top-tier.
That includes the tasting menu, which remains a brilliant suggestion for first-timers who want to try a little bit of everything. Yes, it's pricey. At the time of this writing, José's Ultimate Tasting Menu will set you back $295, but considering you're getting Iberico ham and caviar, oysters, A5 Wagyu, and desserts, it's not surprising that plenty of people say it's absolutely worth it for a truly delicious experience.
thebazaar.com/location/las-vegas
(702) 607-6328
3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Momofuku (David Chang)
Planning your Vegas itinerary can be tough, especially considering there's so much you're going to want to fit in. That brings us to Momofuku and a pro tip: You might think of celebrity-owned restaurants as being a dinner sort of thing, but David Chang's wildly popular restaurant in the Cosmopolitan is ideal for lunch. The lunch menu has all kinds of delicious small plates, pork belly and caviar buns, ramen and noodles, and if you're traveling with a group, there are options to share a pork shoulder or whole duck at the table.
While there are also a lot of great, affordable breakfast places in Vegas, Momofuku also has a stellar brunch with a raw bar and a menu similar to lunch. Furthermore, between 3 and 5 p.m. is a Social Hour menu, when you can try some incredibly affordable appetizer-sized plates.
And you're absolutely going to want to. Six-time James Beard Award-winner Chang is credited with helping to change the way the nation thinks about Asian-American cuisine. The food is delicious and approachable, there's a good chance you'll be able to talk to the chefs, and we also love that this place gets high praise for being able and willing to adjust dishes to account for dietary restrictions. Seriously: Don't skip the pork buns.
momofuku.com/restaurants/las-vegas
(702) 698-2663
3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Carbone (Mario Carbone)
Las Vegas is all about the performance, and if you're interested in folding a bit of a show into your dinner experience, consider Mario Carbone's Carbone. The menu is full of hearty Italian favorites and classics, from minestrone soup and baked clams to start with, to lobster ravioli, spicy rigatoni vodka, ribeye Diana, and veal parmesan. Where does the show come in? In dishes like the Caesar salad, which is prepared tableside for a wonderfully intimate experience. That kind of service isn't found just anywhere, and the staff here gets high praise for being genuine, friendly, and dedicated to making sure the whole meal is top-notch.
And it makes sense: Mario Carbone is, after all, known as one of the go-to chefs for big names that include Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, and Kanye West. As far as the menu goes, the spicy rigatoni gets rave reviews, the veal parmesan is incredible, and so are the drinks.
We've been talking about the restaurant that's in Aria, but we'd also like to point out that Carbone Riviera has also opened in the Bellagio. You'll need to keep the upscale dress code in mind here, but for seafood lovers, it might be the kind of meal you talk about for a good, long time. Ultra-fresh seafood from around the world is delivered every day, with pasta and steaks on the menu as well.
aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/carbone.html
(702) 590-2663
3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89158
Bouchon (Thomas Keller)
There are a lot of indications that you've made it in life, and we'd suggest that when the Michelin Guide sits down to have a conversation about your career and calls it a legacy, that's definitely one of those signs. Thomas Keller has been credited with helping to define what fine dining is, and that's on full display at Bouchon in The Venetian. Practice your French pronunciation for a menu that includes dishes like moules au safran (wine-steamed mussels) and boudin noir (blood sausage), and if you're wondering if this is the kind of place where shaved black truffles can be added to anything and everything, it absolutely is.
If none of that appeals, you should also know that Bouchon is reported to have some of the best steak frites in the city. Still not sold on the idea of an upscale French bistro? That's all right, because Bouchon also has an outstanding brunch that might fit perfectly into any weekend in Vegas.
The brunch menu includes escargot, foie gras, and caviar, but there's something for everyone. There's the reimagined chicken and waffles that gets some serious love, alongside lobster Benedict, chocolate croissants, and if you're interested in having what's called one of the best burgers around for an upscale sort of morning meal, this is your place. Pricey? Yes. Memorable, highly-recommended, and perfect down to the last detail? Also, yes.
thomaskeller.com/bouchonlasvegas
(702) 414-6200
3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., The Venetian South Tower, 10th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Amalfi (Bobby Flay)
Fans of Bobby Flay probably know that his favorite cuisine is Italian, and it's a love that translates to an incredible menu at Amalfi. The idea is a dining experience worthy of the best restaurants on the Mediterranean coast, and you will have to plan on dinner here if you're seeking that seafood- and pasta-heavy experience. It works, though, and it's dinner that truly showcases dishes like whole-roasted fish, veal rib chops, steaks, fish stews, and pastas like lobster cavatelli and linguine in a white clam sauce.
Make sure you save room for dessert, though: Think lemon sorbet, caramel espresso tiramisu, dark chocolate hazelnut cake, and pistachio gelato sundaes. Sounds delicious, right? It is, and diners say that if you're looking for a cozy, romantic date night, Amalfi delivers. And yes, it — like many restaurants in Vegas, let's be honest — is pricey, but it's also the kind of meal that many feel is worth the price.
Since some might suggest Amalfi is best for seafood-lovers, we also want to give a shout-out to Flay's other restaurant, Brasserie B. It's in Caesars Palace along with Amalfi, and Flay was gracious enough to sit down with us here at Tasting Table for an exclusive interview around the opening of Brasserie B. He explained that the idea is based on a French bistro, and there are options there for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi-by-bobby-flay
(866) 227-5938
3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gordon Ramsay Steak (Gordon Ramsay)
There is no shortage of Gordon Ramsay restaurants out there, but for the sake of our recommendations, we'd like to take a closer look at Gordon Ramsay Steak. It's his entry into a number of celebrity chef-owned steakhouses on the Vegas Strip, and one of the things we really like about this is the versatility on offer. Stop in for lunch on the weekend and order from a menu featuring signature cocktails, appetizers, and sandwiches, or if you'd prefer an 8-ounce American Wagyu skirt steak at 11 a.m., they can make that happen. (What's more Vegas than that?)
Kick back at the bar and lounge with a Bar Top Menu that finishes with sticky toffee pudding, and of course, there's the full dinner menu as well. Ramsay's fans might know that he actually holds a Guinness World Record for the largest beef Wellington (at a whopping 56.79 pounds), and while they're not quite that big at his restaurant, the beef Wellington you'll be served is downright divine. It's the star of the show for many; perfectly-cooked, flavorful, and precisely what you might expect from arguably one of the most famous celebrity chefs in the world.
Steak might be in the name of the restaurant, but the starters, sides, and desserts get rave reviews, too. Would Ramsay have it any other way?
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/gordon-ramsay-steak/las-vegas
(877) 796-2096
3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89190
Morimoto (Masaharu Morimoto)
There are celebrity chefs, and then there are "Iron Chefs." That, of course, brings us to Morimoto, the MGM Grand-hosted restaurant of Masaharu Morimoto that reopened in late 2025 after getting a complete design overhaul. That might mean the ambience is ultra-trendy and on-point, but does the food live up to the expectations that go along with an Iron Chef's name? Plenty of customers say that it absolutely does, with some adding that the meal simply transcends words.
Yes, there is a wide variety of sushi, sashimi, and caviar on the menu, but if you're not a fan, don't give this one an automatic skip. There's also Japanese and American Wagyu steaks, beef short ribs, gyozas and buns, and salads that change with the season. The ribeye gets serious praise for being perfectly tender, perfectly cooked, and wonderfully flavorful, with the Wagyu carpaccio getting some love, too.
And, of course, it's an absolute must for seafood lovers. From whitefish carpaccio as an appetizer to oyster foie gras, every bite is deliciously flavorful, and don't worry if you're not sure what to order. The staff here gets high praise for being incredibly knowledgeable and more than happy to make suggestions. It's the kind of meal that's a go-to for special occasions, and we'd say any day you're in Vegas is a special occasion.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/morimoto.html
(702) 891-3001
3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Spago (Wolfgang Puck)
Wolfgang Puck's first restaurant is still a Los Angeles institution, and the Las Vegas incarnation of Spago is just as unmissable, with a menu that takes the same inspiration from ultra-fresh foods and the bounty of Californian farmers markets. Located at the Bellagio, it serves up outstanding dishes overlooking the hotel's famous fountains, and there's just something special about dining with a view of the water, isn't there?
There's something for everyone on Spago's menu, from Mediterranean octopus to house-smoked salmon pizza, ricotta gnocchi, linguine with Maine lobster, lamb chops, and Wagyu ribeye. Sure, that all sounds delicious, but don't forget about dessert. There's a chocolate soufflé that's perfect to share, and the strawberry butter cake is outstanding, too.
Dining at Spago is widely lauded as being a meal that creates memories of a lifetime: Whether it's one of the most memorable evenings of a honeymoon, or one of those romantic meals that just sort of seems to unfold organically, it's nothing short of unforgettable. The staff gets praised for attentiveness to the service and the meal, and even for their helpfulness with taking photos. Beautiful, memorable, and special in every way, Spago is so widely lauded as more than a meal — it's an entire experience.
wolfgangpuck.com/restaurants/spago-las-vegas
(702) 693-8181
3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Joël Robuchon
Joël Robuchon died in 2018, but his Michelin star record still hasn't been broken: During his decades-long career, he was awarded an incredible 31 Michelin stars. It's that high standard that his namesake restaurant in Las Vegas still holds itself to, and it still continues to bring in the awards and accolades. In 2025, that also included a James Beard nod for Chef Eleazar Villanueva, proving that they're continuing traditions long set in place.
Anyone looking for a Michelin-quality meal in a beautiful restaurant will absolutely find it here, and if you're worried that it might be a little too formal and stuffy for you, we will add that those who have spent the evening here say that the staff can flawlessly adjust to the desires of guests, offering everything from royal treatment to more casual fun and conversation.
As for the food, this is definitely the kind of place where you want to plan on spending a few hours lingering over the tasting menus. Dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful, so it's really not surprising that you'll have to plan ahead and make reservations — and honestly, the farther out you plan, the better. Adding the wine-pairing option comes highly recommended — with the footnote that it is definitely not cheap — and you're bound to have the kind of evening that you'll be talking about for a long, long time.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/joel-robuchon-french-restaurant.html
(702) 891-7925
3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
To bring you our list of celebrity-owned restaurants worth visiting on a trip to Vegas, we started with some recommendations from friends and family, and added a bit of personal experience. Everyone's tastes differ, though, so we also wanted to see what others had to say. We looked through countless reviews to bring you a selection of restaurants of various cuisines and price points, which customers overwhelmingly agree are not only delicious, but also worth the price.
We also looked for consistency, value, the chance to get a meal unlike anything else offered in Vegas or outside of it, and restaurants that live up to the name and reputation of the owners, as well as menus that guarantee there's something for everyone in your group.