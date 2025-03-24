12 Best Cheap Breakfast Spots In Las Vegas

Going to Las Vegas for a long weekend or a vacation isn't like visiting any other city in the U.S. It's an adventure of indulgence. While you want to hit up some of the best luxury buffets in Vegas and sample the most decadent desserts Sin City has to offer, let's discuss breakfast.

Breakfast is the meal that will set you up right for a day of wandering through hotels, casinos, and shopping centers, so you need something hearty, filling, and delicious. Fortunately, Vegas has you covered with plenty of places serving great breakfast at reasonable prices. And that might be exactly what you're looking for, especially after spending serious cash at some of the city's high-end restaurants.

To bring you our list of some of the best, affordable breakfast places in Las Vegas, we did a few things, starting with making a rule that we would only spotlight independent restaurants. (While we love our fast-food breakfast sandwiches, they're just not going to cut it in Vegas.) After starting with a few personal favorites, we consulted with some friends who are Vegas regulars. Then, we headed to social media to see what locals had to say, and it turns out that people have a lot of opinions on where to go for a great, diner-style breakfast before hitting the Strip.