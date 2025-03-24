12 Best Cheap Breakfast Spots In Las Vegas
Going to Las Vegas for a long weekend or a vacation isn't like visiting any other city in the U.S. It's an adventure of indulgence. While you want to hit up some of the best luxury buffets in Vegas and sample the most decadent desserts Sin City has to offer, let's discuss breakfast.
Breakfast is the meal that will set you up right for a day of wandering through hotels, casinos, and shopping centers, so you need something hearty, filling, and delicious. Fortunately, Vegas has you covered with plenty of places serving great breakfast at reasonable prices. And that might be exactly what you're looking for, especially after spending serious cash at some of the city's high-end restaurants.
To bring you our list of some of the best, affordable breakfast places in Las Vegas, we did a few things, starting with making a rule that we would only spotlight independent restaurants. (While we love our fast-food breakfast sandwiches, they're just not going to cut it in Vegas.) After starting with a few personal favorites, we consulted with some friends who are Vegas regulars. Then, we headed to social media to see what locals had to say, and it turns out that people have a lot of opinions on where to go for a great, diner-style breakfast before hitting the Strip.
Lou's Diner
Lou's Diner boasts that it's one of the oldest diners in Vegas. If it's been competing with scores of other restaurants since its 1969 inception as Jo-Ells, then you know its chefs take the breakfast business seriously. Lou's serves breakfast all day. One of the things we love about this place is that it offers cakes and pies that are perfect for taking back to the hotel room for late-night snacking.
There's no way to go wrong with anything on the menu here, whether it's the French toast, stacks of pancakes, omelets, or — and this one's important — the all-day biscuits and gravy on the side. It also has a general store where you can pick up merch to take home, but one big customer favorite is Lou's homemade jam. Getting served some of that homemade jam with crackers is a fan favorite that makes breakfast just a little bit more special. The reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp are largely filled with the same thoughts. Lou's also serves outstanding and affordable classic diner food. The service is consistently phenomenal, and the eatery has been a go-to for locals and tourists for decades.
(702) 870-1876
431 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
EGGscellent
EGGscellent lives up to its name. It's one of the highest-rated Vegas restaurants on Tripadvisor and Yelp (at the time of this writing). Plenty of happy customers have headed to social media to share their belief that this family-owned diner is one of the city's best breakfast joints, and yes, there are a lot of eggs on the menu. If you like starting the day with a breakfast that has a spicy kick, you'll love this place. Opt for an El Diablo Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, or a Caliente Omelette filled with jalapeño and chorizo. Even the easiest hollandaise sauce can be tough to get right at home, but those at EGGscellent have perfected this hard-to-make fan favorite.
That's not all there is to EGGscellent. If you wish you made homemade chilaquiles more often, it has you covered with a truly stellar breakfast platter of precisely those. You can get it loaded with brisket, chicken, and steak. If you're wondering if you should, the answer is definitely "Yes!" There's also an outstanding biscuit and gravy dish you won't go wrong with, or try the Monte Cristo on Texas toast. Pro tip: You'll need to get there early, as there's often a wait. Choose to stay, and it'll be well worth it.
(702) 550-1715
2534 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121
AmeriBrunch Cafe
Whether you prefer breakfast for lunch or love ordering off the lunch menu for breakfast, AmeriBrunch Cafe has you covered. It serves both menus all day. That's a good thing because you might want to go back, especially if you love pancakes. After all, how will you choose between the Nutella stack and s'mores? And as if things weren't difficult enough, you'll find fried dough and stuffed French toast on the menu, too.
Then, there's the lunch menu. If you're craving a fried chicken sandwich, a Buffalo chicken wrap, an Angus cheeseburger, or some pot roast for breakfast, you can get it here — and should. You shouldn't go to Vegas to play by the same breakfast rules you follow at home. And don't worry, you can't make a wrong choice here. The food is delicious, and the portions are filling. AmeriBrunch Cafe also has tons of drink options. Lovers of vanilla lattes, tea, bloody marys, and mimosas will also have their fill. The only downside is that you might have to wait for a table, depending on the day and time of your arrival. We can assure you that the wait will be totally worth it!
(725) 726-2651
316 E Bridger Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Black & Blue Diner
While many of the breakfast spots on this list don't take reservations, Black & Blue Diner does. You can book a table or order online via its website. It's perfect for anyone trying to fit as much as possible into a long weekend. You can also get breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day long, and the menu is extensive, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. All that together makes it perfect for a group trip, as there will be something for everyone. Options include a build-your-own omelet, a country-fried steak, a grilled cheese with plant-based chicken or steak, or Eggs Benedict.
Touching on menu items is just the start, as there are a ton of variations here. For example, you won't be limited to a standard offering of Eggs Benedict. There's a spicy version with chorizo, a veggie option, a country variant with sausage and gravy — you get the idea. Everything is stellar, and it's all prepared with the same care and dedication. And let's be honest: Vegetarians and vegans tend to walk away from restaurants that treat their dietary restrictions as an afterthought. However, that's not the case here.
(702) 821-0660
315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
Keke's Breakfast Cafe
Though we stated we wouldn't include chain restaurants, Keke's is a little different. Yes, it has multiple locations, most of which are in Florida. However, walking into Keke's isn't like stepping into McDonald's or Burger King. Each location has a small-town diner feel, and we respect that. This is because Keke's focuses on elements like a microwave-free kitchen and all fresh ingredients. It also makes its own whipped cream, cuts fresh fruit for those Belgian waffles and stuffed French toast, and prepares small batches of pancakes. According to happy customers on social media, the French toast is not to be missed.
Another benefit to Keke's comes from its organizational backing. Plenty of customers note that its Vegas location is larger than many diners, including the ones on this list — which is another reason we wanted to give this one a shout-out. Vegas vacations can be busy, and Keke's has plenty of space and seating. If you don't want to risk spending some time waiting at other places, this is a great option. You can also order those Belgian waffles with tenders and a homemade sauce.
(702) 329-1206
8915 S Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Jamm's Restaurant
Jamm's Restaurant has all the classic staples of a great diner serving breakfast. We are particularly fond of a few things about this place. For starters, you can turn any omelet into a breakfast burrito, which we can totally get on board with. It's also great for those of us who always seem to want to change something about the menu, as there are a slew of sides. Add breakfast potatoes, some bacon, corned beef hash, ham, or a hamburger patty to any dish for an easily customizable breakfast.
This eatery is also a bread lover's paradise. One of the most popular items on the menu is its freshly baked Pot of Bread line (pictured). Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. Grab a plain offering, a cinnamon raisin variation, or any of its rotating flavors, and you won't be disappointed. Jamm's prides itself on being a no-frills restaurant where the food speaks for itself. There's also always something for everyone on the menu, no matter what you're in the mood for. Sure, Jamm's Restaurant is packed, but the service is fast and friendly, and the food is just as filling as affordable. (Seriously, get the Pot of Bread and some more to take home with you.)
(702) 877-0749
1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
The Original Sunrise Cafe
The Original Sunrise Cafe is a family-owned restaurant that opened in 2005. It's truly one-of-a-kind and operates on two simple goals: serve amazing food and create a place where every customer feels like family. You can order its delicious offerings online, which makes things super convenient if you are in a hurry. You might just want to slow down and take the time to enjoy a sit-down breakfast here, though.
While diner classics like French toast, omelets, wraps, and breakfast sandwiches are on the menu, some food items set this place apart from the rest. You'll find a stellar bagel and lox platter here. Happy customers rave about the omelets, the avocado toast, and the Eggs Benedict. They're also quick to point out that the cafe truly does stand by its promise of treating everyone like family. The owners are often on hand, circulating among customers, and while that stands out anywhere in the country, it's especially welcoming in Las Vegas.
(702) 257-8877
8975 S Eastern Ave, Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Omelet House 50s Diner
Sure, there's always excitement about a night out at one of the best steakhouse chains in the country, but nothing really compares to a good American diner. Throw in a bit of 1950s nostalgia, a menu filled with all the breakfast staples, and food that comes out of the kitchen in huge, hot portions, and you have a winning combination.
Did we also mention that Omelet House advertises itself as the friendliest diner around? That's something it takes very seriously. According to countless happy customers, the staff is so outstanding that you won't even mind waiting a little bit longer for service. The omelets are the kind of perfection that comes with years of practice. The homemade pumpkin bread gets rave reviews, too. The only mistake here is that it's very easy to order too much food. When you see reviews of past customers saying they return several days in a row, you know it's not to be missed. Don't worry if the place looks busy — the staff will find a place for you.
(702) 737-0377
3050 E Desert Inn Rd, Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Vickie's Diner
It doesn't matter what time you stumble into Vickie's Diner; you'll be able to order a hearty and delicious breakfast. While this diner serves three-egg omelets, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy, a few other extra-hearty options are on the menu, too. If you're in the mood for trout and eggs, corned beef hash, or a few different options for steak and eggs, this is your place. Chicken fried steak and eggs? That's here, too.
Customers recommend checking for directions before you leave, as Vickie's Diner can be easy to miss. It's worth the trip, though, as it's an ultra-friendly, little hole-in-the-wall diner that's everything a true American diner should be. It's a throwback to an earlier time in America when people in a vicinity knew each other's name, and you could count on your neighbors for a friendly smile and helping hand. At Vickie's Diner, you can rest assured that your coffee cup will never be empty. The omelets are a fan favorite, and you should definitely order the hash browns.
(702) 444-4459
953 E Sahara, Ste A-2, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Mr. Mamas
There's plenty to love about Mr. Mamas, and we'll start with the cinnamon rolls. Anyone with a sweet tooth who loves a breakfast that features a cinnamon roll as big as the plate, smothered in icing, and the perfect mix of soft, sticky, and sweet will soon call this joint home. Even better, a cinnamon roll French toast is on the menu. It has the same deliciousness and attributes as the aforementioned treat.
If you prefer a savory breakfast, then you won't be disappointed. Go for the biscuits and gravy (or add a half order on the side), the wet breakfast burrito, or the Eggs Benedict with crab cakes. While it's challenging to eat all these delicious foods in one go, repeat customers say they do so largely because many of the menu items are fresh, not frozen or store-bought. This includes the corned beef hash, soups, and chili. Mr. Mamas also makes such stellar coffee that it gets a regular shout-out in reviews. This should not be underestimated, as even the best breakfast can suffer from bad coffee. Here, though, you need not worry about that.
(702) 220-9224
5693 S Jones Blvd, Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118
Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner
Winnie & Ethel's is another great option for anyone on a schedule who doesn't want to compromise on a really great breakfast. Not far from The Punk Rock Museum and The Mob Museum, you can make reservations or order ahead online. This diner is nestled in a historic area of the city and capitalizes on that. It has a friendly, vintage vibe that makes it feel like you're not just in a diner but in an experience.
If possible, head there on a weekend. Why? It's when you can order delicious cinnamon rolls and get a deal on bloody marys and mimosas. You can also order mimosas with flavors like pistachio, vanilla cream, and — of course — grapefruit. If you're not there on a weekend, don't worry. There are still plenty of delicious options, from your standard diner offerings to what we'd call standard-with-a-twist. Those are foods like peanut butter stuffed French toast and malted pancakes stuffed with pineapple and topped with whipped cream.
(725) 205-1831
1130 E Charleston Blvd, Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89104
NORMan's Diner
Anthony Bourdain may have famously cautioned against restaurant hollandaise sauce, but we'll go on a limb and say that he never had the Eggs Benedict from NORMan's Diner. It boasts about having the best Eggs Benedict around, and not only can you order this challenging dish with salmon, beef, shrimp, or crab cakes, but that hollandaise sauce is made fresh every day.
Coffee lovers will also find this place a win, as you'll get your choice of Lavazza coffee. (When we ranked 31 popular coffee brands, Lavazza was comfortably in the top three.) Customers agree, saying that this place gets high marks for not only the coffee and the Eggs Benedict, but also for getting them incredibly right. Everything is served piping hot, and we all know there's nothing worse than a lukewarm breakfast to make you ponder how the rest of the day will pan out. You won't have to worry about that at NORMan's, and that's probably one reason this is a local favorite. When the locals love it, you know it's the real deal.
(702) 431-3447
3945 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147
Methodology
We take breakfast seriously, not just because we're often told it's the most important meal of the day. We love starting the day right, and when we get the chance to hit a diner or restaurant for brekkies, you'd better believe we're ordering something that we're not making at home. That's why we gave serious weight to certain menu items as we researched some of Vegas's best breakfast spots. We wanted food joints where you could effortlessly order items like biscuits and gravy, Eggs Benedict, and cinnamon rolls.
In addition to our selection process, we considered some personal favorites and those of friends and family who regularly visit Vegas (and the locals they've come to know). We also perused social media and review sites for first-hand reports from past customers. We paid special attention to the diners they recommended, and through our research, we discovered they were breakfast joints that locals frequented. If you want to know a place, go where the locals go!