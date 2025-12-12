The 15 Absolute Best Las Vegas Buffets, According To Reviews

There are any number of reasons to head to Las Vegas, and we'd argue that if you're interested in a foodie-centric sort of vacation, there are few places better to visit. Las Vegas offers some of the most decadent desserts in the country, and it's home to plenty of outstanding cocktail bars: the kind that can only be found in a place nicknamed "Sin City." And as far as the buffets go, we're pretty sure there's no other city in the world with the same kind of selection as Vegas.

Done poorly, buffets are a nightmare. Done right, though, they're absolutely brilliant — especially if you're the type who's never sure what to order a la carte. Sample everything, go back for seconds — or even thirds — and if you want to start off by hitting the dessert section, honestly, we're right there with you.

With all the buffets in Vegas, it's tough to know where to go, so we've done the legwork for you. We didn't want to just give you recommendations based on our own experiences, so we've scoured countless reviews to get a feel for what Vegas locals and regulars have to say. To make our list, the buffets needed to offer exceptional variety, be consistently praised for freshness and cleanliness, and provide good value. We also prioritized buffets with guests who returned on future trips and recommended them to others. A stellar dessert section didn't hurt, either. Here's what made the cut.