The 15 Absolute Best Las Vegas Buffets, According To Reviews
There are any number of reasons to head to Las Vegas, and we'd argue that if you're interested in a foodie-centric sort of vacation, there are few places better to visit. Las Vegas offers some of the most decadent desserts in the country, and it's home to plenty of outstanding cocktail bars: the kind that can only be found in a place nicknamed "Sin City." And as far as the buffets go, we're pretty sure there's no other city in the world with the same kind of selection as Vegas.
Done poorly, buffets are a nightmare. Done right, though, they're absolutely brilliant — especially if you're the type who's never sure what to order a la carte. Sample everything, go back for seconds — or even thirds — and if you want to start off by hitting the dessert section, honestly, we're right there with you.
With all the buffets in Vegas, it's tough to know where to go, so we've done the legwork for you. We didn't want to just give you recommendations based on our own experiences, so we've scoured countless reviews to get a feel for what Vegas locals and regulars have to say. To make our list, the buffets needed to offer exceptional variety, be consistently praised for freshness and cleanliness, and provide good value. We also prioritized buffets with guests who returned on future trips and recommended them to others. A stellar dessert section didn't hurt, either. Here's what made the cut.
Chin Chin
When you're hitting The Strip, you're going to want to start every day the right way. There are a ton of great, cheap breakfast spots in Las Vegas, but if you want the buffet experience first thing in the morning, look no further than Chin Chin. This place got its start in California in 1983, but the chain now has a location in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Vegas. While customers praise Chin Chin's outstanding Asian cuisine – particularly its sushi — and beautifully-crafted cocktails, it's the breakfast buffet that keeps people coming back.
Chin Chin's all-you-can-eat American-Style breakfast buffet is served from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday through Sunday. Multiple customers have left glowing reviews regarding the food quality, particularly the made-to-order omelets and Eggs Benedict. Chin Chin also offers bottomless mimosas and seasonal mimosa flights.
(702) 740-6300
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Clove Indian Cuisine and Bar
This place might be a little out-of-the-way, but it's absolutely worth the visit for an outstanding lunch buffet, served every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This all-you-can-eat extravaganza features a huge range of authentic North Indian dishes and, at the time of writing, will set you back just $18.99.
The menu features vegetarian entrees and appetizers, tandoori specials, kebabs, curries, and a wide array of meats, from chicken and fish to lamb and goat. It also includes, according to customers, some of the best naan bread you'll ever eat. Despite its distance from The Strip, reviewers claim it's worth the trip out to Clove for its ultra-flavorful and fresh dishes that change daily. If you've ever looked at an Indian menu and been overwhelmed by the number of choices, this is a brilliant way to sample everything and find your new favorite dish. From mild to spicy, there's something for everyone here, and the service is fantastic, too.
(702) 473-5287
7090 S Rainbow Blvd, #110, Las Vegas, NV 89118
A.Y.C.E.
If you're planning on heading to this iconic buffet tucked away in the Palms Casino Resort, you should definitely plan ahead. Reservations are recommended to guarantee a spot, but more importantly, there are different specials each day. Love prime rib? You'll want to book a spot on Friday. Lobster more your thing? Go on Wednesday or Thursday. Dinner starts at 3 p.m., but there's a stellar brunch buffet as well.
Delighted customers verify that AYCE is the place to go for seafood lovers, as you can pick up crab legs, shrimp, and whole lobsters, with a range of seasoned butters to dress things up. There are also plenty of non-seafood dishes — the smoked brisket is a highlight for many, and you're not going to want to skip the taco bar — and a number of vegetarian options. That said, some reviewers note that the seafood is so good, you might find yourself having to pick and choose.
(702) 942-7777
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
The Garden Court
Las Vegas is all about the show and the experience, and if you've ever wanted to step back in time and dine in Victorian England, The Garden Court's buffet at the Main Street Station Hotel & Casino has you covered. The buffet's food theme changes regularly, so be sure to plan ahead and check to see what's on offer. At the time of writing, for example, Friday night is Island Night, when whole roasted pigs appear alongside kimchi fried rice, lomi-lomi salmon, purple sweet potatoes, and various Hawaiian-inspired desserts.
Fans of prime rib call this a winning spot — some diners claim it's the best they've ever tasted — and the salmon garners plenty of praise, too. The sprawling brunch buffet also gets a lot of love, particularly the dessert bar. When in Vegas, what better way to start your day than with dessert for breakfast?
(702) 387-1896
200 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Bacchanal Buffet
How big does a buffet have to be before it can be considered ridiculous? The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace toes that line like a champ. With 10 kitchens and a footprint of more than 25,000 square feet, it's the largest buffet in Las Vegas — and one of the most famous.
The chefs work at stations right on the dining floor to produce hundreds of different dishes, and while there's obviously something for everyone, seafood lovers will be in their element here. If you're someone who can never say no to shrimp, lobster, mussels, oysters, and crab, you should definitely pay the Bacchanal Buffet a visit. Adventurous diners will also find plenty of unique dishes to sample. Ever wanted to try escargot or roasted bone marrow? How about Singaporean blue crab or octopus salad? You can wash your feast down with mimosas by the pitcher, or a glass of fresh ube horchata. Ultimately, it's an experience that customers say is nothing short of gourmet.
(866) 227-5938
3570 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Wicked Spoon
To some, being presented with a range of unfamiliar dishes can be a red flag at a buffet, but if the menu includes creative seasonal dishes, you should grab a plate and dig in. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is home to Wicked Spoon, and many Vegas regulars say its buffet is one of the best the city has to offer. You'll find a wide variety of cuisines, as well as carving and crepe stations. A word of advice: Save room for a trip to the gelato bar.
The Wicked Spoon buffet is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, but those in the know suggest getting there around 10:30 a.m. to take advantage of the breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings. While the lack of a dinner service is a little disappointing, it's the perfect place for a decadent midday meal. Kick things off with the fan-favorite eggs Benedict, be sure to try the succulent bone marrow, and consider springing for the bottomless brunch drinks package.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com
(877) 893-2001
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Buffet at Wynn
The Buffet at Wynn is a wild experience. The food comes out of 16 kitchens, and while seafood fans might find themselves reflecting on this meal for a long time afterward, the beef — particularly the prime rib — gets plenty of praise, too. Brunch starts at 8 a.m. and switches to dinner at 1 p.m., and there are a few add-ons that let you curate your perfect experience. There's an Endless Pour Package and tableside lobster tails that come at an extra cost, but even without the upgrades, your visit will be a memorable one.
Yes, it's on the pricey side, and yes, it gets incredibly busy. However, the general consensus is that it's absolutely worth it for a buffet that's serving what's described as gourmet-level fare, which includes caviar in the seafood selection.
(702) 770-7000
3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
There's no denying that Vegas is a city of extremes. While there are great places on the Strip where you can get a meal for under $20, at the other end of the spectrum, there's Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse's 24-Karat Golden Steak. And that's just one of the 18 different types of meat on offer. While it's not exactly a buffet in the traditional sense, we still feel it qualifies for our list. In addition to the all-you-can-eat meat, there's more than 45 side options available at the salad bar, and some seriously incredible desserts for after — or before, if you prefer.
While the meat is the star attraction, the salad bar is no joke. Lauded by customers, it's packed with ultra-fresh, absolutely delicious dishes that are tempting enough to fill up on before the meat arrives, raising this place head and shoulders above other buffets and steakhouses. Factor in the wonderful atmosphere and incredibly attentive service, and it's a total winner.
(702) 602-0384
3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 1260, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Brunch at Veranda
We can't get enough of freshly-made donuts, of which you'll find plenty at The Four Seasons' Veranda's weekend brunch buffet. However, the eggs are the real star here, with offerings ranging from crabmeat omelets to egg white frittatas made with ultra-fresh greens and cheese — all of which get some seriously high praise, along with those donuts, of course.
There are also plenty of incredible vegetarian options, and if you love avocado toast, you'll adore Veranda's take on the classic dish. Speaking of toast, there's a handful of different kinds of French toast, too. And that's what brunch should be: decadent and delicious dishes that are too complex or time-consuming — or expensive — to make on a typical morning.
(702) 632-5121
3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Taj Palace
For anyone who happens to find themselves craving seriously outstanding Indian food while in Las Vegas, either of the Taj Palace locations will definitely deliver. There's one in Henderson and one in Summerlin, and while they might not be in the heart of the city, the buffet is well worth the trip.
Customers have countless good things to say about Taj Palace, praising not only the authenticity of the food, but also the extremely knowledgeable staff, who are more than happy to explain the dishes and guide you through what's on offer. Everything is extremely flavorful, and the wide variety ensures there's something for everyone — and it's a great way to sample unfamiliar dishes. Customers say the goat curry and vegetable korma are both stellar, and the mango custard might just be the highlight of your entire Vegas trip.
Multiple locations
888 Japanese BBQ
Take a look at the menu at 888 Japanese BBQ and you'll find it reads like a meat- and sushi-lover's paradise. There are three different buffet levels to choose from: Angus is the most affordable, Prime opens up more of the menu, and Kobe is the top-tier experience that allows you to choose from more than 100 dishes. We're talking about dozens of different sushi rolls, Kobe beef carpaccio, pork belly and ribs, salmon and tuna poke, miso baby octopus, and sweet or spicy Jidori chicken.
At the time of writing, the Kobe tier will only set you back $44.95. Not only do customers feel they're getting a great deal, but they say the meats are deliciously tender, and the superior quality is much higher than you might expect from an all-you-can-eat place. If you're thinking that this place must get packed, you'd be correct, so we recommend booking ahead of time to avoid missing out.
(702) 476-5033
3550 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Sakana
All-you-can-eat sushi may seem like a questionable endeavor, but Sakana gets rave reviews for doing it right. It's the kind of place that has Las Vegas visitors returning one last time before they head out of town, and the scale of the menu is mind-boggling. There are sushi rolls of every kind you can imagine — classic rolls and hand rolls, deep-fried and tempura rolls, baked rolls and spicy rolls — some of which have saucy names that we won't repeat here, but they did get a chuckle out of us.
A super-friendly and attentive staff elevates the already outstanding experience, with customers saying this place serves some of the best sushi in the city. The rice-to-fish ratio is generous, and there are a few premium items included in the all-you-can-eat price. You should definitely wrap things up with some mochi or green tea ice cream.
(725) 258-6684
3949 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Chubby Cattle BBQ
We realize that we might be stretching the definition of "buffet" here, but this place is just too good to leave out. At Chubby Cattle BBQ, you pay one price to unlock a tiered menu, and you can order as much as you want of any item in your tier. It makes sense, considering you're getting fresh A5 Wagyu beef, sushi rolls, tartare, and signature dishes like fried calamari.
The staff get a lot of kudos for being ultra-knowledgeable and incredibly helpful, and reviews celebrate this place for allowing you to try a little bit of everything. One customer commented that they were thrilled with the 24 dishes they ordered, and the only one that didn't wow them was the chicken wings. Everything else? Outstanding.
(725) 600-0761
4525 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 106, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Makino
Anyone who's been to Las Vegas buffets knows that things can get a little over-the-top. Makino has a completely unique vibe, with its down-home decor, soft lighting, and wooden chairs. It's the perfect place to enjoy a buffet when you're burned out from the noise and the chaos of the city. The sushi spread is ideal for birthdays and other special occasions, and, at the time of writing, it costs just $26.95 per person.
It's the kind of place that has regular customers who consider visiting Makino a Las Vegas tradition. While you might find yourself shoulder-to-shoulder with other diners on the weekends, the food is delicious and the staff is friendly, making it worth the hunt for a parking spot. This buffet is consistently praised for being well-stocked with perfectly prepared bites, all at a surprisingly reasonable price.
(702) 889-4477
3965 S Decatur Blvd, #5, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Buddy V's Ristorante
While you might associate Chef Buddy Valastro with over-the-top cakes from "Cake Boss," a trip to Buddy V's Ristorante shows that he's also capable of crafting a world-class brunch buffet. His restaurant is situated in The Venetian, and every Sunday it undergoes a makeover. The carving station, chef's table, and antipasto section are rolled out to serve all the Italian classics, some of which you may never have thought to eat for brunch. And, because it's Buddy Valastro, of course there's a whole table of sweet treats.
Some customers go as far as calling this the best brunch buffet on the Strip, which is partly due to the unique options you're unlikely to find at other buffets. Italian sausage, chicken parm, and mac and cheese carbonara are all available to enjoy in a bustling, friendly restaurant where the staff treat you like one of the family.
(702) 607-2355
3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
To come up with a list of the best buffets in Las Vegas, we decided to see what customers had to say. We scoured countless reviews, looking for buffets that received high praise not only for their food, but also for offering an outstanding variety that made diners truly feel they had gotten their money's worth — no matter how expensive or affordable the buffet was. We also looked at feedback regarding food hygiene and freshness, and the attentiveness of the staff when it came to things like drink refills. It was also important that people recommended the buffet to others and made it clear that they would return again in the future (if they weren't already repeat customers).