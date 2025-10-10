The Best Places To Eat On The Las Vegas Strip For Under $20
Many budget-conscious tourists prefer spending their hard-earned money on bucket-list attractions and activities rather than shelling out at various restaurants, no matter how tempting. Fortunately, a coveted destination like Las Vegas offers both lavish and affordable eateries. Renowned for some of the largest buffets in the U.S., like the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace or the Buffet at the Wynn Hotel, Sin City is also home to a number of joints that are both tasty and reasonably priced, not to mention that many of them are suitable for families with kids. Yes, even along the neon-drenched Strip — a highly touristic area that is world-famous for its luxury casino hotels and mix of conventional and extravagant shops, attractions, entertainment venues, and restaurants.
Here's a curated selection of well-rated establishments in that fashionable part of Las Vegas. These are not obscure hidden gem restaurants that only locals visit, but well-known places where you can stuff your face with more than a meager appetizer for less than $20. Even better, we've made sure to cover various concepts and cuisines for your convenience.
Via Via Food Hall at the Venetian Resort
Via Via is quickly earning a spot among the U.S.'s unmissable food halls. Located on the casino floor of the Venetian, it replaced an old food court and was launched on June 9, 2025, which makes it a refreshing choice compared to similar but dated venues in the city. Blending various renowned vendors from Los Angeles, New York City, and New Orleans, Via Via wows visitors with its bright, clean, and spacious interior, diverse food options, and cozy and comfortable seating.
First established in Florence in 1991, All'Antico Vinaio, for one, offers quality breakfast deals and sandwiches for under $20, while Howlin' Ray's jumbo wings and chicken tenders can be easily paired with a side of fries for the same amount.
Other options within that budget include a couple of pizza pie slices from Scarr's Pizza; carne asada or citrus chicken adobo tacos from B.S. Taqueria; a hearty spicy miso ramen or Japanese fried chicken from Ivan Ramen; and a fried bologna sandwich with a salad or a jalapeño bacon jamburger from Turkey and the Wolf.
venetianlasvegas.com/dining/restaurants/via-via
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan
The main difference between a food court and a food hall is that the former typically houses national and international restaurant chains, whereas the latter mostly features independent restaurants and smaller chains. Located on the second level of the family-friendly Cosmopolitan in the Boulevard Tower, Block 16 Urban Food Hall rocks a hip, industrial vibe with bar stools and offers live food stations, creative menu items, decent portions, and seamless, welcoming service.
If you're aiming for affordable but filling bites in that location, you could easily go for a smash burger or a hot dog from Naughty Patty's or opt for a rice bowl or a flatbread with your choice of teriyaki chicken, spicy pork, spicy eggplant, or cumin beef from Bang Bar by Momofuku.
A visit to Lardo's will get you a Korean pork shoulder sandwich with parmesan fries. As for the popular chicken sandwich at Hattie B's Hot Chicken, it's served with a side of mac and cheese, crinkle fries, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, or fried pickles. Craving seafood instead? You could even indulge in two portions of hand rolls from Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/block-16
702-698-7000
Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of, Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
In-N-Out Burger at LINQ Promenade
Famed for its extensively customizable burgers, hand-cut fries, fresh ingredients, and flavorful shakes, In-N-Out has been around since 1948 and has opened over 400 venues nationwide. The Las Vegas Valley alone is home to 18 locations, including the one at the LINQ Promenade — a shopping, entertainment, and dining paradise.
A massive In-N-Out branch (the second-largest in the country after Barstow, California) is set to open on the Strip in the BLVD complex in 2026. Meanwhile, you can visit the ever-busy LINQ location to indulge in a double-meat, double-cheese burger with freshly prepared fries, a cherry Coke, a root beer, a pink lemonade, or a strawberry, chocolate, or vanilla shake for well under $20. Customers at that specific location have raved about the juicy meat, refreshing drinks, friendly and fast service, spotless space, and reasonable prices.
800-786-1000
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite L24, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Eataly at Park MGM
Founded in Torino in 2007 and present in over 40 locations around the world, Eataly is a quality, all-encompassing Italian concept combining counters, cafes, bars, private dining, prix-fixe menus, a store, and various exciting events and cooking classes. Besides serving irresistible dishes and drinks, this marketplace sells delicious signature products you just have to try, from Pavesi Gocciole Chocolate Cookies to Gli Aironi Porcini Mushroom Risotto and Puglia Sapori Tarallini with Chili Pepper.
Eataly has a single branch on the Strip inside Park MGM, a smoke-free resort. It houses five counters and cafes: Cucina del Mercato, La Pasticceria & Venchi, Il Gelato, Caffè Lavazza, and I Dolci Italiani. While a multi-course meal with Italian wine will cost you more than $20, you can still opt for more affordable items, from savory crepes like spinach and ricotta or cheese and mushroom to an arugula salad, a wood-fired pizza slice, or a decadent dessert.
Customers are especially enthusiastic about the free drinks offered at the events, the abundant choices of snacks and cocktails, the fresh pasta section, the overall easygoing vibe, and the artisan Italian products that they can just grab and enjoy elsewhere.
eataly.com/us_en/stores/las-vegas
702-730-7777
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Crack Shack at Park MGM
Park MGM also houses a restaurant that offers scrumptious fried chicken, craft cocktails, happy-hour bites, hearty breakfast items on select days, and large screens for watching sports games: the Crack Shack. Plus, its ingredients are sourced from local bakeries and farms, which is why its prices may slightly vary by location, as stated on the website.
There are many reasonably priced, substantial items to choose from, like the Firebird (spicy fried Jidori thigh with crispy onions in a potato roll), the Señor Croque (fried Jidori chicken breast with bacon, a fried egg, and cheddar in a brioche bun), and the All-American Chick (two chicken patties, bacon, and griddled mustardy onions in a potato bun). For health-conscious customers, try the Power Bowl, which includes chicken al pastor, salsa verde, pickled red onions, a soft-boiled egg, and warm quinoa.
Overall, guests seem to agree that this Crack Shack offers generous portions, fast and friendly service, a clean space, and flavorful breaded chicken. Another great option for visitors on a budget.
877-230-1831
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Famous Foods Street Eats at Resorts World
Located at the iconic Resorts World, a modern and upscale casino, hotel, nightlife, and entertainment venue, the 24,000-square-foot Famous Foods Street Eats is an eclectic food hall established in 2021. There, you'll be able to sample a wide array of dishes from the U.S., China, Mexico, Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, and Greece.
For under $20, you can enjoy a cucumber salad plus ground pork and shrimp dumplings or a fried pork bao bun at Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling; a BBQ bacon cheeseburger at Burger Barn; a warm fatty brisket pho at Famous Pho; a hearty chicken or beef dish at Geylang Claypot Rice; or the special at Harajuku Ramen, which includes tonkotsu (pork bones) broth, noodles, wood ear mushrooms, and nori. As for fans of British-inspired dishes, they can visit Han's for its cod or haddock fish and chips with fries (or just in a sandwich), while the combo plate at Michos Tacos will get you three different street-style tacos, and Yaya's Mediterranean Café will fill you up with a beef, lamb, or chicken gyro. Basically, no matter your cuisine of choice, Famous Foods Street Eats is a convenient option for eclectic groups in one location.
702-676-7000
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Urth Caffé at Wynn Plaza
Offering sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, heirloom coffee, and excellent tea and baked goods, Urth Caffé favors earthy tones and a tranquil atmosphere. This brand has 12 locations in California and Nevada, two of which can be found in Las Vegas. One is on Helen Toland Street in the downtown area, while the other is at Wynn Plaza on the Strip. The latter, a popular brunch destination, is especially celebrated for its bright, welcoming space, attentive staff, and quality ingredients. Just bear in mind that it can get quite busy during peak hours.
This is where you can choose a wheat, flour, spinach, or gluten-free tortilla for your all-day breakfast burrito, stuffed with scrambled eggs, organic black beans, and Monterey Jack. Or you could opt for the huevos rancheros, mushroom omelet, herb-roasted turkey breast salad, white albacore tuna sandwich, or the soup of the day, each of which is priced under $20.
702-659-8642
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Secret Pizza at The Cosmopolitan
Secret Pizza is located on the third floor of the upscale Cosmopolitan Hotel, at the end of a hallway lined with colorful, vintage music album covers. This unassuming joint offers salads, sodas, brews, and New York-style pizza — a nationwide-favorite comfort food. Marketed on its website as a "Slice of Heaven in the Desert," this Las Vegas venue is equipped with high counters, pinball machines, and two large flat-screen TVs.
At the time of writing, while made-to-order pies cost at least $30, you can get pizza by the slice for much less and customize it with toppings like fresh garlic, sliced sausage, meatballs, jalapeño, pepperoni, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, black olives, and mushrooms. Satisfied customers can't get enough of the crust's texture, the decadent cheese base, and the eclectic music selection. Be prepared for long lines and limited seating, though.
secretpizzalv.hey-restaurants.com
702-698-7000
Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Dirt Dog
With two locations on the Strip, one at Grand Bazaar Shops and another at Showcase Mall, Dirt Dog offers super-affordable bacon-wrapped, 100% beef hot dogs on lobster roll buns, tacos, chicken wings, and Mexican beverages. You'll also find rotating beers on draft, strong cocktails, and daily specials. The premium loaded fries alone will leave you wanting for nothing, be it the asada (carne asada, guacamole, cheddar, and pico de gallo) or the D.U.I. (pastrami, carne asada, cheddar, and bacon bits).
Obviously, the hot dogs are the real stars of the show, and they're elevated with ingredients like provolone cheese, black garlic aioli, chorizo chili, and lime mayo. As for the tacos, they come in threes and range from steak to beef and pork, while the wings are offered with flavors like garlic parmesan, BBQ, and mango habanero.
Multiple locations
Earl of Sandwich at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
The Earl of Sandwich is a noble title bestowed in England that was first made famous in 1762 with John Montagu, the fourth man to hold it. That's because he was credited with the invention of the first sandwich, which consisted of roast beef between two bread slices. Fast-forward to 2004, when the 11th Earl of Sandwich and his son made a deal with Robert Earl, Planet Hollywood's founder and CEO, to found a chain of namesake restaurants.
Earl of Sandwich's menu doesn't only propose hot and deli sandwiches prepared with artisan bread, but also handcrafted wraps, salads, soups, mac and cheese (plain and bacon), cookies, brownies, breakfast items, coffee, tea, and soda. At the time of writing, many of the house's signature sandwiches cost about $10 and are filled with ingredients like cranberry sauce, turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, avocado, horseradish sauce, and, of course, roast beef. The only location on the Strip can be found at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, but it's open 24/7 — perfect to satisfy those late-night cravings. Repeat customers are generally pleased with the efficient service, decent prices, gluten-free options, and overall flavor profile.
earlofsandwichusa.com/locations/planet-hollywood-resort-casino
702-463-0259
3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Sayulitas at Akita Plaza
For some delightful Mexican street food with a Filipino twist, head over to Sayulitas, which has opened six branches in San Diego and two in Las Vegas, one of which is located on the Strip within Akita Plaza. This casual, laid-back neighborhood joint offers many flavorful items for less than $20, from the chorizo burrito to the carne asada burrito, the cheese quesadilla, the tacos (fish, shrimp, chicken, and more), the huevos rancheros, the Sayulitas Bowl, and the salads (salmon, chicken, pork, and more).
Founded in 2015, Sayulitas is a family-owned business that is known for its substantial portions, fresh ingredients, and friendly vibe. Happy customers have also praised the creative touches to traditional favorites, the vast selection of items, the generously stuffed burritos, and the convenient sauce bar.
702-268-8898
3999 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Whataburger near the Waldorf Astoria
Whataburger has been a popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot since 1950, and it finally hit the Las Vegas Strip on February 7, 2024. Located on the Boulevard, right in front of the sophisticated Waldorf Astoria hotel, this two-story branch used to operate 24/7 but currently opens from 9 a.m. till 3 a.m. Covering 10,000 square feet, it's a roomy and welcoming location that can fit more than 315 diners and is equipped with a counter, two bars, self-serve kiosks, high tops, booths, a terrace with a view of the Strip, and several TV screens — much to the delight of sports fans.
This Whataburger is considered by tourists to be a comforting, familiar sight in a sea of extravagant and fancy establishments. It always hits the spot with its nostalgic orange-and-white stripes, 100% pure beef patties, 5-inch buns, multi-patty burgers, French fries, shakes, and signature sauces. Some combo meals, like the Bacon & Cheese, the Jalapeño & Cheese, and the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, cost less than $20. You could also simply order individual items like the Triple Meat burger, the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip sandwich, or three pieces of chicken strips with toast and gravy.
locations.whataburger.com/nv/las-vegas/3752-south-las-vegas-blvd
725-201-9086
3752 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
Istanbul Mediterranean at Grand Bazaar Shops
If you're looking for inexpensive, 100% halal-certified bites on the Strip, then Istanbul Mediterranean might hit the spot. Open daily from 10 a.m. till 5 a.m., this hospitable, family-run establishment serves authentic Turkish döner kebabs, falafel, bowls, and baklava, to be washed down with ayran, a traditional salty-and-tangy yogurt drink.
With just $20, you can enjoy many satisfying and flavorful comfort meals. There's the slow-cooked beef-and-lamb rice bowl, served with pita bread and tahini sauce. Or grab the falafel pita, stuffed with red onions, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. Istanbul Mediterranean also offers a mixed döner fries bowl, which includes chicken, lamb, beef, hand-cut fries, and house-made sauces. The sides, which include hummus, tzatziki dip, stuffed grape leaves, and mozzarella sticks, are also reasonably priced. Overall, patrons are delighted by the vegan options, authentic flavors, fresh veggies, and ample portion size.
702-812-4598
3615 S Las Vegas Blvd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tacos El Gordo at the Gold Key Shops
Established in Tijuana in 1972, Tacos El Gordo expanded its operations to the U.S. in 1998. Known for its handmade corn tortillas, freshly sourced ingredients, premium meats, loaded fries, and house-prepared sauces, this beloved family-owned taqueria has established four branches in the Las Vegas Valley. One of these locations can be found directly on the Strip, on South Las Vegas Boulevard, and it stays open till 2 or 4 a.m., depending on the day.
So, if you're short on cash, you can always indulge in Tacos El Gordo's affordable items, be they tacos, quesadillas, mulas, tostadas, suaderos, or sopes — and wash them down with a refreshing Mexican soda. As for the meat selection, it spans spiced pork, grilled beef, brisket, pork stomach, and beef tongue. Expect limited seating and long lines drawn by the irresistible aromas, but the meat-to-tortilla ratio, freshly made guacamole, and attractive prices will make it worth your while.
702-331-1160
3041 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Giordano's at Grand Bazaar Shops
Famous nationwide for its deep dish pies, thin-crust pizzas, signature Wisconsin mozzarella, and distinctive sauce that's freshly prepared from the finest handpicked tomatoes in Mendocino County, California, Giordano's was established in Chicago in 1974. Since then, this welcoming, family-friendly establishment has spread to 10 states, including one location at the Strip's Grand Bazaar Shops.
Open since December 2016, this branch has been praised for its generous portions, authentic flavors, attentive staff, laid-back ambiance, and fair prices. Even the usual 45-minute wait for a deep dish order is deemed worth your while.
Many classic Italian dishes and signature items will cost you less than $20, such as the rigatoni with sausage, mushrooms, and spinach; the chicken parmesan; the beef sandwich with sweet peppers; the chicken breast and bacon salad; and Giordano's Sampler, which includes bruschetta, chicken nuggets, mozzarella triangles, and cheesy garlic bread.
giordanos.com/locations/las-vegas-nv
702-850-2420
3619 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
How does one determine the top places to eat on the iconic Las Vegas Strip with a budget of $20? The very first criterion to consider was the location. We're not talking about obscure holes-in-the-wall here, but popular, easy-to-locate venues, preferably in famous hotels and malls — or in their close vicinity.
The second determining factor was the availability of many reasonably priced filling items. Then, I made sure every choice had good ratings on platforms like Google Reviews, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, not to mention positive comments from satisfied customers regarding cleanliness, quality, portions, service, and prices.
Finally, this list covers a wide range of concepts and cuisines that cater to different tastes and dietary preferences. I picked everything from small pizza and hot dog joints to an eclectic, international food hall, an artisan Italian marketplace, and an organic coffee shop.