The Best Places To Eat On The Las Vegas Strip For Under $20

Many budget-conscious tourists prefer spending their hard-earned money on bucket-list attractions and activities rather than shelling out at various restaurants, no matter how tempting. Fortunately, a coveted destination like Las Vegas offers both lavish and affordable eateries. Renowned for some of the largest buffets in the U.S., like the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace or the Buffet at the Wynn Hotel, Sin City is also home to a number of joints that are both tasty and reasonably priced, not to mention that many of them are suitable for families with kids. Yes, even along the neon-drenched Strip — a highly touristic area that is world-famous for its luxury casino hotels and mix of conventional and extravagant shops, attractions, entertainment venues, and restaurants.

Here's a curated selection of well-rated establishments in that fashionable part of Las Vegas. These are not obscure hidden gem restaurants that only locals visit, but well-known places where you can stuff your face with more than a meager appetizer for less than $20. Even better, we've made sure to cover various concepts and cuisines for your convenience.