12 Eataly Products You Have To Try
If you like Italian food (and who doesn't?), there's nothing like browsing the aisles at Eataly. There are seemingly endless delicacies, from fancy olive oils and sauces to snacks you won't find at the average American grocery store. With so much to choose from, though, it can be hard to pick out what you actually want to take home with you — particularly when you consider that the prices you'll find at Eataly are often quite a bit higher than those you'll see at your local grocery store. Your best bet is to wander through the store, putting whatever calls to you into your basket. But if you want to visit Eataly's grocery section with a better idea of some of the products you might want to pick out, starting with this list is a great idea.
I've compiled some of my all-time favorite products that you can find at Eataly so you have some inspiration the next time you go shopping. Some of these products are ideal for your next Italian cooking adventure, whether you're making a simple pasta dish or whipping up a pizza from scratch, while others are perfect for when you want a quick snack that feels gourmet. You shouldn't stop at these products, but they're a great introduction to all the deliciousness that Eataly has to offer. These are 12 Eataly products you absolutely have to try.
Pavesi Gocciole Chocolate Cookies
When you're looking for a sweet treat to pair with coffee (or even your morning cappuccino), look no further than Pavesi Gocciole Chocolate Cookies. These teardrop-shaped chocolate chip cookies aren't as rich as a lot of other varieties out there. They're subtly sweet, with dark chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate. That gives these treats a boldness you might not expect from other chocolate chip cookies. You also don't have that overpowering sweetness you might expect from American brands — they're quite subtle in flavor.
These cookies are also crumbly, which makes them excellent for dipping in coffee (or milk, if that's your thing). I love enjoying them as a sweet midday snack or as a particularly light breakfast on a day when I don't feel like preparing a whole spread, although they also make for a nice after-dinner treat. And since they come in a fairly large bag, you can be confident you're getting a pretty solid bang for your buck.
Gli Aironi Porcini Mushroom Risotto
Velvety, rich risotto is one of the greatest rice-based delicacies in the world. Unfortunately, though, if you've ever made risotto from scratch, you know that it can be a pretty time-intensive process, especially if you're trying to source and prepare specialty ingredients to include in the dish. That's why I love picking up a bag of Gli Aironi Porcini Mushroom Risotto whenever I go to Eataly. This packaged mix makes preparing risotto easier than ever before. You'll need to add some salt as well as a splash of white wine to the dish to enhance its flavor, but since it already includes dried porcini mushrooms, you can feel confident that it's going to come out tasting delicious every time.
There are plenty of different risotto flavors to choose from at Eataly, so be sure to browse through all the options if you want to switch things up. I love this porcini version, though, because it offers a complex, umami flavor profile that pairs well with a variety of other dishes (but can also be served all on its own). Snag a nice bottle of white wine from the accompanying Eataly wine shop, and you have a quick and easy dinner that feels gourmet.
L'Antica Madia Garlic and Chili Farfalle
While you can get plain old boring farfalle at just about any grocery store in town, it's not going to taste anything like L'Antica Madia Garlic and Chili Farfalle. This might just be one of the best dried pastas I've ever tasted. This isn't just a lightly flavored pasta — you can really taste bold notes of garlic and chili in every bite. The actual pasta itself tastes exceptionally high-quality, with a chewy, al dente texture you probably won't notice in the store-brand pasta you pick up at your local grocery store.
There are so many different ways to prepare this farfalle at home, but I like to keep things pretty simple here to taste those nuanced flavors in the pasta itself. Therefore, you may want to consider skipping the bolder, more intense pasta sauces you love in favor of one that's more olive oil-based. Add in a touch of acidity with wine or lemon, stir in a few other ingredients to your liking, and you have a quick and easy pasta dish that tastes like it came out of a top-notch Italian restaurant. You may never want to go back to plain pasta ever again.
Puglia Sapori Tarallini with Chili Pepper
Whether you just want to mindlessly snack for a while or you're looking for the ideal accompaniment to a charcuterie board or grazing plate, Puglia Sapori Tarallini with Chili Pepper has you covered. These small, O-shaped crackers are relatively mild-tasting, without a lot of salt or other flavors that will distract you from whatever else is on your plate. They pair well with cheese, cured meats, and crudités, although they're not the kind of cracker you can stack with a bunch of other ingredients. If you're not a person who can handle a lot of spice, don't worry — the chili pepper offers just a hint of flavor, which comes on the back end of the snack.
The real appeal of these crackers is their irresistible crispness. Both their shape and texture yield a super loud, pronounced crunch that will make you want to eat the whole bag at once. Swap out your standard saltines for this special Eataly find, and your next charcuterie board spread will be unparalleled.
Bussy Le Cialdissime I Pistilli
When you need a sweet treat to serve alongside coffee or tea (or just to munch on when you're feeling peckish), Bussy Le Cialdissime I Pistilli may be just what you're looking for. These long, thin wafers taste like fresh pistachios. With a crunchy but light exterior and creamy, rich interior, they marry two textures perfectly, creating a delectable crisp that you'll enjoy from start to finish. It's a nice treat to put out when you have friends over for coffee or to serve after a particularly heavy meal. Because they're so light, you can have several in one sitting, making them ideal for when you want to munch on something that won't make you feel stuffed.
These are some of the freshest-tasting wafers I've ever had, with a lovely pistachio flavor that's rather subtle but still pronounced enough to stand out. There are different flavors of these wafers if pistachio isn't your thing, but I love the light nuttiness and bold color you'll find from this flavor specifically.
Mutti Pomodoro San Marzano
Sure, you can find plain old canned tomato brands at just about any grocery store, but they can't compare to real San Marzano tomatoes, which are famed for their deliciousness. When you want to capture that bright, bold tomato flavor in your favorite tomato-based dishes, you should head to Eataly to grab Mutti Pomodoro San Marzano tomatoes. These peeled whole San Marzano tomatoes may be a basic pantry staple, but they can elevate a wide range of dishes, making them a gourmet addition to your pantry when you're getting serious about whatever meal you're making.
These tomatoes are known for having especially thin skin with few seeds, which makes them perfect for incorporating into sauces. When you want to make a pasta sauce from scratch, for example, these canned tomatoes will undoubtedly get the job done. What they're really known for, though, is being the preferred tomatoes for pizza makers in Naples, home to the Neapolitan pizza. Although there are a ton of prepared pasta and pizza sauces at Eataly, making your own sauce from these top-notch canned tomatoes will yield an even more delicious finished dish.
Appennino Food Group Artichokes in Oil
Artichokes are among the most luxurious-tasting vegetables you could ever include in a dish. But if you've prepared artichokes from scratch before, you know that they can be tricky and time-consuming to make. If you want to cut down on the time you spend in the kitchen while still harnessing those light, vegetal flavors that artichokes are known for, you might want to pick up a jar of Appennino Food Group's Artichokes in Oil from Eataly. These perfectly ripe artichokes are stored in a jar of sunflower oil, which helps preserve their signature flavor so you can use them whenever you're ready.
These artichokes can easily be incorporated into pasta dishes, placed on top of pizzas, or even tossed into salads, where they can add richness and complexity to otherwise raw vegetables. Plus, if you want to add even more flavor to the dish in question, try drizzling some of the oil into whatever you're making. Yes, snagging these artichokes in oil is a bit more expensive than buying fresh artichokes and preparing them from scratch, but purchasing the jarred ones makes incorporating artichokes into your diet easier than ever.
Brooklyn Cured Bresaola
You can grab salami, pepperoni, and prosciutto at just about any grocery store around town, but there's one kind of cured meat that's a bit harder to find in some parts of the United States. It's bresaola, a beef-based cured meat that's made similarly to prosciutto but without the pork — it's an underrated deli meat you should be trying. It tends to taste less fatty than its pork-based counterpart, but it's still quite rich and intense. This specific bresaola from Brooklyn Cured has an especially complex, smoky flavor profile that's only enhanced by the savory seasonings you'll find covering the edges of each paper-thin slice.
There are so many different ways to enjoy this bresaola. You could eat it all on its own, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice for a protein-filled snack, or use it to bulk up your charcuterie board with a less-expected cured meat that performs well atop crackers, bread, and more. I love making bresaola into a simple sandwich with some good-quality bread, mustard, and arugula — though you could use whatever sandwich ingredients you have on hand to make a tasty, meaty handheld. Essentially, wherever you use other types of cured meats, you can sub in this bresaola. Whether you don't eat pork or you're just interested in exploring different flavor profiles when it comes to cured meats, this product is absolutely a must-try.
Agromonte Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce
Making your own pasta sauce from scratch is generally the way to go if you want to ensure your pasta dish tastes as fresh as possible. But there are times when you just don't have the time (or the energy ... or the will) to make a sauce from scratch. It's in those cases that you might want to turn to a jarred pasta sauce. Some jarred pasta sauces are better than others, but generally, you're going to get a better-quality sauce if you choose from the selection at Eataly instead of that of your local grocery store. That's why I recommend Agromonte Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce so highly.
This classic arrabbiata sauce is made with green olives, garlic, and onions in addition to the cherry tomatoes that comprise the bulk of the sauce. What stands out, though, is the inclusion of hot peppers. It's not super spicy, but it does pack enough of a punch that you won't feel like you need to add a ton of seasonings to the mix. Use it all on its own, or you can supplement the flavor with a splash of red wine if you want to create a bit more depth and acidity in the dish. Either way, you're in for a bowl of pasta that tastes like a serious treat.
Rizzoli Anchovy Paste in Spiced Sauce
If there's one multi-purpose item you should pick up from Eataly, it has to be this Rizzoli Anchovy Paste in Spiced Sauce. You can use this ingredient in so many different ways. If you want to keep things simple, focus on the flavor of the anchovy paste itself — just spread it on a good-quality piece of crusty bread. You'll be blown away by the product's salty, just slightly fishy flavor. With olive oil, onions, carrots, mustard, and even wine on the ingredients list, it delivers a punch of savory flavor to an otherwise standard piece of toast.
But don't stop at the bread. This anchovy paste can make an appearance in many other types of dishes. Give your pizza a pop of additional flavor by adding some on top of a standard pepperoni slice, or give your pasta sauce a savory touch by squeezing a bit into the pan. It's a great alternative to canned anchovy filets, which you have to use within a few days to prevent them from going bad. You may be able to find anchovy paste elsewhere, but the bold flavor this product offers sets it apart from others like it.
La Morra White Truffles and Porcini Mushroom Sauce
Fresh white truffles are quite pricey, and porcini mushrooms generally aren't that cheap, either. If you want to incorporate those flavors into your favorite dishes without dropping a ridiculous amount of money, you might want to pick up some La Morra White Truffles and Porcini Mushroom Sauce the next time you go to Eataly. This sauce prominently features the earthy, umami, and deeply complex flavors that both truffles and porcini mushrooms are known for, along with a rich creaminess that can bring an extra layer of deliciousness to anything it touches.
This sauce can be used in so many different ways. Looking for an easy way to elevate a medium rare steak? Simply serve it on the side as a dipping sauce, and you'll immediately feel like you're eating at a fancy restaurant. Want to dress up a simple bowl of pasta? Mix some of this sauce into your bowl, and you'll have a luscious, creamy sauce that tastes super special. No matter what you use it for, it'll infuse everything it touches with a complex creaminess that can enhance just about any dish.
Antignano Tagliatelle with Cuttlefish Ink
When you're making seafood pasta, why settle for simple, plain spaghetti when you can snag this Antignano Tagliatelle with Cuttlefish Ink from Eataly? This pasta is black, thanks to the inclusion of cuttlefish ink, which immediately makes it pop visually. But it's not just the pasta's appearance that makes it stand out. That cuttlefish ink also gives it a subtle seafood-y flavor that presents a step up from any other kind of standard pasta. Because it's already infused with that beautiful seafood essence, keep the sauce simple — I like to use an olive oil-based sauce with a splash of white wine to bring out the flavors of the dish even more.
The long, thin strands are easy to twirl around a fork, but their flat shape makes them more texturally interesting than a typical strand of spaghetti. Sure, this package of pasta may be a bit pricier than what you're used to paying for other, more standard varieties, but it's absolutely a go-to when you're trying to create a seriously impressive seafood pasta dish.
Methodology
I chose these Eataly products based on flavor, first and foremost, usefulness, and relative cost — I wanted to make sure that every product on this list was worth the price, regardless of what that cost may be. I tried to find a good mixture of everyday cooking staples along with some treats that might feel a bit more indulgent. I chose both savory and sweet items, though with a significantly heavier focus on savory. Additionally, most of these products don't require much or any cooking, which keeps things simple for people who cook at home regularly as well as those who are more focused on snacking and simple dishes.