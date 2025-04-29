12 Eataly Products You Have To Try

If you like Italian food (and who doesn't?), there's nothing like browsing the aisles at Eataly. There are seemingly endless delicacies, from fancy olive oils and sauces to snacks you won't find at the average American grocery store. With so much to choose from, though, it can be hard to pick out what you actually want to take home with you — particularly when you consider that the prices you'll find at Eataly are often quite a bit higher than those you'll see at your local grocery store. Your best bet is to wander through the store, putting whatever calls to you into your basket. But if you want to visit Eataly's grocery section with a better idea of some of the products you might want to pick out, starting with this list is a great idea.

I've compiled some of my all-time favorite products that you can find at Eataly so you have some inspiration the next time you go shopping. Some of these products are ideal for your next Italian cooking adventure, whether you're making a simple pasta dish or whipping up a pizza from scratch, while others are perfect for when you want a quick snack that feels gourmet. You shouldn't stop at these products, but they're a great introduction to all the deliciousness that Eataly has to offer. These are 12 Eataly products you absolutely have to try.