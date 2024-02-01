Exclusive: All You Need To Know About Eataly, According To Executive Dino Borri

Like getting lost in a good book that twists and winds you through a transformative tale, the experience of Eataly is the same, only with Italian food and heritage and in person. Eataly, if you've not heard of it, is a company/grocery store/restaurant/home base that has a lot to it. Located in many major cities (NYC, Chicago, LA, Boston, London, Toronto, Stockholm, etc.), you can have one of many goals going into Eataly for the first time.

Maybe you've heard whispers of its incredibly authentic and high-quality Italian dinners. Maybe your best friend likes to get their specialty grocery items from there once a month. Or maybe a date has asked you to grab a coffee and a pastry to go for a picnic with them, and you're left wondering how those three occasions could all possibly be happening in the same place. Fear not, as we're going to take you through a journey of the magic and hospitality of Eataly and how you can customize your Eataly experience to be whatever you want it to be. We spoke to the Global Vice President of Eataly Dino Borri, and an Eataly PR representative at the Eataly Soho location and got the scoop on everything Eataly.