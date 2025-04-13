12 Underrated Deli Meats And Cheeses You Should Be Trying
Deli meats and cheeses are a popular choice for lunches and high-protein snacks, but we can often be unadventurous when choosing cold cuts, opting for the usual ham, turkey, and cheddar cheese. Even when pushing the boat out to assemble a stunning charcuterie platter, the usual suspects are likely to feature prosciutto, salami, brie, and maybe a wedge of gorgonzola. There are so many amazing meats and cheeses out there just waiting to be explored, so maybe it's time to shake things up on your next visit to the deli.
From rich Italian cured meats to delicate Spanish cheese, you won't be short of options to satisfy your meat and cheese desires. Whether you love a mild and creamy fromage or a bold Swiss smoked sausage, there will be something on this list to get your taste buds dancing. Let's look at 12 underrated deli meats and cheeses you should be trying.
Bresaola
Step aside prosciutto, there's another cured meat on the block, and it's about to level up your deli meat game. Bresaola is an air-dried meat that originated in the Lombardy region of Italy, near the Alps. It's usually made from the topside or silverside of beef, but it can be made with other meats. It's seasoned with a mixture of spices, and then left to cure for 10 days or more, leaving it with a texture similar to prosciutto — but with a more robust flavor.
The good news is that bresaola is a leaner cured meat since its fat content is much lower than prosciutto and most salamis. It has a deep red color, which means it looks stunning on a charcuterie platter, too; its slightly sweet flavor makes it perfect for this purpose. If you're looking to switch up your usual meat sandwich, bresaola is a fantastic option. Pair it with sweet tomatoes, fresh arugula, and thin shavings of fresh parmesan for the ultimate umami-rich lunch. Next time you reach for your usual prosciutto, inquire if you can have some bresaola instead and enjoy the deep flavor this lesser-known meat provides.
Taleggio
If you fancy a semi-soft cheese that has a creamy consistency but more of a punch of flavor, taleggio will do the trick. This Lombardy specialty is a washed-rind cheese that's popular in Italy but doesn't feature as often over in the U.S. When first presented with a piece of rind-on taleggio, you may be put off by its pungent smell. However, once the pale orange exterior is removed, it reveals a delicious white flesh with a soft, sticky texture and a mild, slightly tangy flavor. It pairs brilliantly with its cured meat ally from Lombardy, bresaola, or any other deli meats as part of a charcuterie platter.
Melting the cheese is another brilliant way to enjoy it. Try it on top of a gourmet burger or added to a panini with sliced meats or vegetables. It melts beautifully and offers a stronger profile than the usual mozzarella or American cheese. It can also be fun to add a few chunks of taleggio into your usual midweek dinners — risotto or quiche can get an interesting upgrade with just a small amount of the umami cheese. Taleggio is an excellent Italian option when you want a punchier alternative to your usual soft cheese.
Cervelat
When it comes to European deli meats, Italy, Spain, and Germany usually lead the way, but there is a lesser-known option from Switzerland that should make it onto your list of must-try meats. It's made from beef and pork, along with a variety of fragrant spices. The sausage is smoked, meaning it can be eaten as is or can lend its delicious flavor to other dishes without needing to cook it. You could eat it straight from the package, but it can also be assembled into a quick lunch or protein snack.
Cut and add it to assemble wurstsalat made of lettuce, gruyere cheese, and tomatoes, or slice it thinly and enjoy it with a slice of crusty bread. Traditionally, Swiss children would spear the sausage and cook it over an open fire, so you could recreate this in your back garden by slicing it down the middle and grilling over a hot flame. Whether you choose to enjoy it hot or cold, cervelat is a delicious sausage that makes a welcome change to the standard deli meat options.
Havarti
For an upgrade to your usual American or cheddar cheese on your sandwich, havarti is the meltable cheese you didn't know you needed. Originating in Denmark, it has a mild, nutty flavor and a soft texture, though it's still firm enough to be sliced. The cheese is a popular option in its Danish homeland, as its versatility means it can be used in so many culinary creations. A younger, mild-flavored havarti makes a brilliant topping for a burger, as the creaminess offsets the rich, meaty flavor of the beef. As the cheese ages, the nuttiness intensifies, making a mature havarti a delight for a charcuterie platter alongside some chopped nuts and fruit.
Given its incredible texture when melted, it would be a travesty not to enjoy the flavors of havarti as part of grilled cheese. Include a slice of ham and a dollop of fruity chutney to create a next-level lunch. Havarti also works well with sweeter flavors, so drizzling it with honey and adding a few figs will keep your taste buds happy if you enjoy a sweet-savory combo. There's very little this Danish cheese can't do, so consider picking some up on your next trip to the deli.
Black Forest ham
If Black Forest cake is the only item you have tried from the famous region in southwest Germany, it's time to add the ham to your repertoire, too. This smoky, slightly spicy deli meat makes a versatile swap compared to our usual sandwich meat. Black Forest ham is recognizable by the black ribbon that runs around the outside of the meat once sliced. This comes from the mixture of spices rubbed onto the meat before smoking – garlic and coriander, amongst others — that give it delicious spicy notes. To make a mouthwatering sandwich, pair it with a nutty cheese, some sliced tomatoes, and a smear of German mustard for a fantastic contrast of creamy and piquant.
It can also be the meaty star of a charcuterie board alongside soft cheeses such as brie or cambozola and grapes or figs for a burst of sweetness. You can also thickly slice it and add it to heartier dishes — pasta carbonara can benefit from the smoky richness to cut through the cream. Once you've tried Black Forest ham, its distinctive aromatic flavor and versatile nature will become a staple in your fridge.
Mahon
When it comes to Spanish cheese, manchego is the go-to for a lot of people outside of Spain. As delicious as that sheep's milk cheese is, there is another Spanish cheese that you should consider adding to your queso collection. Mahon is the best-kept cheesy secret in Spain, and once you've tasted it, you'll understand why they want to keep it to themselves. Originating from the Balearic island of Minorca, it's a crumbly cheese with a delicious, tangy flavor.
Young versions of Mahon cheese have a striking orange rind, which will make it an attractive addition to any charcuterie board. The bold orange color comes from the paprika that is rubbed on the outside, and the color fades as the cheese matures. The younger cheese has a buttery texture and makes a great addition to creamy sauces, whereas it becomes crumblier and stronger in flavor as it ages.
Mahon makes a great addition to sandwiches, whether grilled or cold, especially when coupled with another of Spain's culinary exports, serrrano ham. Add a few slices of chili if you like the heat or bell peppers for a more chilled-out vibe. Next time you make homemade mac and cheese, try swapping out one of the milder cheeses and give mahon a try instead.
Coppa
If you're a big fan of prosciutto (who isn't?), then you are going to love coppa, also known as capocollo, which means "head" and "neck." The meat is made from pig's shoulder rather than the leg, and has delicious marbling of fat throughout. Coppa is packed with flavor thanks to the various herbs and spices that are involved in the curing process — garlic, bay leaves, and cloves are just a few that can be used. The result is a mouth-watering cured meat that has the robust flavor of salami with the silky texture of prosciutto.
Coppa is a versatile meat that can be used almost anywhere that you would use regular ham. It's brilliant on a panini with arugula and a creamy cheese such as brie, but you could add a couple of slices to your next homemade pizza. For a charcuterie board, pair it with mild provolone or salty pecorino, along with a sweet fig or tomato chutney. If you have any leftovers, throw them into an omelet to give your breakfast a serious upgrade.
Cambozola
Brie is a staple of charcuterie boards, and rightly so. Its mild, creamy flavor is strengthened by its pungent rind and appreciated by cheese lovers everywhere. But if you want to level up your cheese game without deviating too much, you need to try cambozola instead of brie next time. Essentially a blue brie in flavor, this delicious cheese comes from Germany and is the ideal compromise between the subtlety of white cheeses and the piquance of blue.
The thin streaks of blue in Cambozola come from the cultures that are introduced during the cheesemaking process. The result is a brilliantly creamy cheese that has a much stronger flavor than you'd expect without losing its soft texture. Cambozola is a must-have on your charcuterie board to replace your usual brie or camembert, but it could also take a spot alongside them. Pair it with classic salami and prosciutto, or choose a bolder option such as bresaola for a more unique platter. You can add a few cubes of cambozola to creamy pasta sauces or even to a pizza to give it a tangy twist. If you are unsure about strong blue cheese, cambozola is the perfect option to introduce you to the fabulous world of blue without traumatizing your taste buds.
Lomo
Serrano ham and chorizo top the list of popular Spanish-cured meats, but the lesser-known option of lomo is one worth exploring. It's prepared minimally, cured only with salt, paprika, garlic, and oregano, giving it a delicate flavor with a pleasant hint of smoke from the paprika. One of the best ways to enjoy the flavor-packed lomo is simply as the Spanish do — with a slice of crusty bread and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
It pairs perfectly with Spanish cheese such as manchego or mahon, either on a sandwich or as part of a charcuterie board. Add some Spanish olives to either one, as the saltiness balances the rich meat and creamy cheese. You can also use lomo to make a simple tapas dish by wrapping some around steamed asparagus spears. Either leave them as-is for a soft, delicate texture or crisp them up in the pan, then drizzle with a rich balsamic glaze.
Oaxaca
If mozzarella is your go-to cheese for paninis, grilled cheese sandwiches, and obviously pizza, it may be time to take an adventurous gamble and try using Oaxaca cheese in the same way. Pronounced wah-ha-kah, this stringy cheese is named after the Mexican city and state it hails from and is sometimes considered the mozzarella of Mexico. Both cheeses are made using the traditional "pasta filata" method, which means "stretched paste." It involves heating the curds and then stretching and kneading them until they become pliable. This is what gives Oaxaca cheese the same irresistible stretchy texture that we all love mozzarella for.
You don't need to be too inventive to incorporate Oaxaca into your cheese routine — simply substitute it whenever you would usually reach for mozzarella, and see what happens. Keep the Mexican theme by adding it to quesadillas and enchiladas or scatter it across your next homemade pizza (just don't let any Italian nonnas find out!). You may find that the slightly stronger, saltier flavor of the Mexican cheese elevates these dishes to a delicious new level. As a Mexican cheese, it can handle spicy flavors, so don't be scared to incorporate some chilies into the dishes, too.
Speck
Few cured meats are quite so beloved as bacon in the U.S., and for die-hard fans, there can be no substitute. However, there is a contender for an alternative option in the form of smoky speck. From the German word meaning "fat" or "thick," the meat hails from the South Tyrol province of Italy. It's rich in flavor thanks to the tasty fat that runs through it and has smoky notes that match the familiar flavor we all love, though there are enough differences between speck and bacon to make it interesting.
The big benefit speck has over bacon is that it's ready to eat straight from the deli; you don't need to wait until you've cooked it. While this makes it a great addition to a charcuterie platter, it certainly doesn't mean that you shouldn't cook it. Crisping it up in the pan will make it totally irresistible, and it can be an excellent addition to many dishes. If you like to use bacon in your carbonara, give the pasta dish a dose of authentic Italian next time by using speck instead.
Comté
Once you venture outside of your cheese comfort zone and give comté a try, you will wonder why it was never on your list. A traditional cheese from eastern France, it has a nutty, umami flavor similar to gruyere. Like the Swiss cheese, it's made from raw cow's milk, and its flavor changes as it matures, going from mild and creamy to complex and rich.
No matter what age of comté you opt for, it's a versatile cheese that will delight your palate in various ways. From melting it with deli meat in a sandwich to creating a cheese fondue, there are many delicious ways to take advantage of its impressive ability to melt. To enjoy it at its simplest, though, add it to a cheeseboard and let it speak for itself. Add some grapes or figs for a sweet profile, and enjoy it with good quality French bread.