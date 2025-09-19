Food Halls Vs Food Courts: The Differences You Should Know

Imagine you're meeting up with friends at a place with multiple eateries under the same roof — your instinct is, likely, to call it a food court. However, the scenario is actually more ambiguous than it used to be. Old-style food courts now have culturally cognitive "cousins" known as food halls. While they do bear similarities — namely communal eating areas and many cuisines to choose from — the differences between food halls and food courts come down to ambiance, location, food quality, and menu diversity.

Food courts are typically clusters of national restaurant chains, with the intention of providing convenience. They're usually located inside of malls or shopping centers like Costco and Sam's Club, and airports, universities, or large business complexes. Food halls, on the other hand, lean toward independent restaurants and local chefs dishing out high-quality, curated cuisine. The atmosphere is less hurried, encouraging diners to linger and connect. Food halls also occupy less-commercial spaces and increasingly show up in well-known public markets or even grand, historic metro train stations.

When choosing a food hall, the experience often includes more than just restaurant dining, with chances to explore releases from local breweries or coffee roasters, taste cuisine from Michelin-starred chefs, visit specialty food markets, enjoy entertainment by regional musicians, and more. In other words, food halls are much more of a full-immersion into the community than the national-chain stores in standard food courts.